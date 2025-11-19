Haaretz predicts that given Israel will be forced out from its bombing campaign in Gaza and the West Bank, they will serve their suicidal needs by picking a full blown war with Iran. The Center For Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) opines that Moscow was an unworthy ally of Iran when the US Bombed their empty arsenals. The short-sightedness is thick or possibly the intent is to goose Iran into believing Russia abandoned them,,, CSIS is funded by the US State Department, Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundation, UAE, Qatar, Dalio (Bridgewater Hedge Fund), JP Morgan, etc…

At the top tier, we thus have Rubio, Gates, Soros, and 2 emirates funding the work of a US NGO orchestrating all policies within the White House. Said NGO is also under the thumb of numerous corporate, individual, and foundation/nonprofits lobbying for their best interests. As such this self-described security institute has impact when their research helps to inform the decision-making of key policymakers and the thinking of key influencers. They are the ‘brains’ and ‘decision makers’ for the White House telling them how to think.

If Trump’s policies are any example of the strategies employed by CSIS, these bombing campaigns under the guise of peace by a Department of War, gives a tall fairy tale new life. The UN just approved Trump’s 20 point plan to colonize Gaza as a US Territory. The same UN whose peace troops and medics were blown to bits by Israel with the help of America. It took the greatest military in the world, the IDF, two years to defeat unarmed women and children.

It is noteworthy that Dalio’s Bridgewater 3rd quarter revealed slash and dash rebalancing and profit taking over warnings of potential bubbles, political stress, and debt-driven roadblocks. Contrary to White House Broadcasts – America’s economy is faltering and our national debt has surpassed $38.2 Trillion with State debt surpassing $1.1 Trillion and interest on the debt nearly $1 Trillion = 20% of Tax Revenue. Yet somehow the math genius claims our Tariff revenues are lowering debt… to such a broad extent Trump has pinky sworn a $2,000 rebate to ‘certain persons’ – still undefined – next year, sometime, don’t know when…

Dalio isn’t alone: In the third quarter of 2025, Soros Fund Management completely offloaded its stakes in 61 companies while making Amazon its top holding. Blackrock offloaded Bitcoin and Ethereum helping to realize a one month drop of 13%, while gold continues to hedge markets. All signs of instability. Caution.

It would appear that Trump policies have resulted in a substantial loss in his base and just telling everyone to eff-off is working – more leaving. Instead of having a sit down with his advisors including Susie Wiles misguided clonks, Trump made matters worse with rhetorical comments, schoolyard name calling, and mean tweets.

Full circle, Trump is now back to claiming he will eliminate the Department of Education, called for indictments against Clinton and claimed to support the non-Hoax Epstein file release… soon – presumably after more redactions. His claim that he created 1.9 million new jobs was a gross miscommunication given 1.9 million is the number of long-term UNEMPLOYED – and new jobs YTD per ADP are more likely in the 200,000 to 300,000 range with August flat at 3,000 loss, September was a negative 32,000. The data for March 2024 thru March 2025 had to be revised down by 911,000 jobs – quite an error rate!

Touting the Greatest Economy Ever – is a lie. Lying doesn’t make voters happy. Unhappy voters leave your base, and Israel wants them all gulagged as punishment for being a ‘traitor’. That’s the logic. And the Cheerleaders are waving their pom-poms as though reversing his previous mandates is ‘progress’. Just in time to lower the tariffs on beef, which now includes cloned beef sold in Canada under a nonexistent label. Fast Food restaurants import the majority of their beef from – Canada.

While the cloned beef has undergone zero trials and tests, it is still considered 100% real beef for the purpose of advertising, grading, and labeling. Despite no tests, it is FDA approved. The fact that labeling is removed, is our first indicator that there is something wholly wrong. Will Kennedy step to the plate? Will Beef imports from Canada be grounded? Crickets. The largest Cricket facility – Aspire Group – has gone into receivership as of May. Crickets are toxic to humans. It’s primary creditor was – Canada.

USA Cricket files for bankruptcy. And So It Goes. Another Shiitake Pile of Shiitake.