Christopher Stringer, a paleoanthropologist, claims that skeletal evidence from every inhabited continent suggests that our brains have become smaller in the past 10,000 to 20,000 years. He suggests that the reason is because human bodies have been shrinking over thousands of years and the brain is scaled to the body size.

IF you believe in evolution, this would counter every picture depicting the images from ape to man. So, what’s going on? Why is science flipping the narrative upside down that humans are shrinking vs humans are larger today by comparison?

If one boards a ship from the 19th century, standing upright is difficult, doorways tend to be 2ft by 5 ft and beds appear child size. The Hollywood version of Vikings as tall, broad, manly men is a fantasy. Egyptian mummies confirm that human males were roughly 5’6” and females 5’2”. Given that mummies represent royalty, they would be taller and more robustly nourished than the peasant class. So why is Science suddenly completely flipping the reality?

Another Explanation: “Average human brain size has decreased as much as 15% reversing a long-term trend of cranial expansion. This reduction is likely linked to decreasing body size, increased efficiency, or the development of collective, cooperative intelligence.” Cooperative intelligence or collective teamwork and collaboration was actually much more intense in communities of ancient times as we have become more and more isolated.

Once again, we see science as more of a symphony of varied notes on a page that is missing its refrain. And so it’s body.

The Gateway Experience was created by Robert Monroe of the Monroe Institute in 1971. Monroe had his first out-of-body experience in 1958 and created the Institute to teach other people how to experience this phenomena. In his quest for reality, Monroe determined that nonhumans control reality feeding off the emotions of humans such as love, fear, grief and despair. The more intense – the better the feed. Within this spectrum Monroe claimed our universe is a hologram and the only way out of it was thru the portal that is achieved in out-of-body experiences.

His research took him to sound: Hemi-Sync. When the brain heard two separate frequencies, it produced a third that joined the other two in synchronization. The missing ‘refrain’ in the symphony.

In 1983, Lt Col Wayne McDonnell evaluated the Monroe Gateway Experience producing a 29 page report which the CIA promptly classified. WHY? Because the report relayed quantum evidence that we are noise, static, a projection. stated we are a hologram wherein sound can push consciousness beyond space and time. We are a nonsolid sound wave pulsing and flickering in and out of existence. The Gateway Experience allows humans to exit the hologram and experience an alternate reality through expanded awareness. Humans are simply a form of energy.

Science was created to hold us back not spin us forward so we could complete the symphony. Science is a form of censorship and Big Brother. To keep us manageable.

In our nonsolid form we can travel on sound waves. We can fly. We can see the spectrum of colors and sound that science has worked diligently to remove from our senses. Our brains are not smaller, they are stunted by centuries of hypnosis.

This hypnosis is exasperated by 5G and the discord of the Hertz frequency. The 432 Hz promotes improved focus, peace, and emotional balance which enhances – healing. In the 1940s, it was decided to change the tuning of “A4” to 440hz rather than 432hz. Who was responsible? The Rockefeller Foundation and the British Standards Institute an action some say negatively affected human beings all over the planet.

For example, Enya’s music is 432 Hz. The higher the Hertz, the more excitable removing the peace and balance modulation. For example – an ambulance siren emits a 450Hz. This is called discord.

Nickola Tesla used sound oscillation for his earthquake machine. He adjusted the Hertz value frequencies to match the natural resonance of a structure within a range of 10 to 1000Hz wherein precision could be adjusted within .1 Hz. In his experiments, Tesla found that the low spectrum 39-50Hz was enough to cause an earthquake. By comparison, Direct Energy Weapons used by the US government operate at 300 megahertz to 300 gigahertz. These weapons are designed at different wave lengths depending on the damage desired, from burning to neurological damage.

Twenty years ago the CIA quietly declassified Lt. Col Wayne McDonnell’s 29 page report.

Are our brains and bodies really getting smaller as Science suggests? The vast majority of Science is based on speculation. The terminology used in this Scientific determination claiming brains and bodies are shrinking is rife with the following caveats; very likely, possibly, generally speaking, may have, probably, etc… WHY? Because They Don’t Know. So, they form postulations based on their own thoughts instead of empirical evidence. Facts are not Facts. Truth is opinion. Science is philosophy. Medicine is falsified.

The CIA Report: https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/cia-rdp96-00788r001700210016-5.pdf