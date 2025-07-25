The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was founded by President Trump. It is primarily funded by USAID. And its acting Director is a former USAID functionary who directed the ‘use of Taxpayer funds’ for billions of projects primarily in the Middle East, including Afghanistan. John Acree has worked in various capacities at USAID since 2010 during the Obama administration and Biden administration. Prior to that Acree worked for International Resource Group, a contractor for USAID. The same USAID somewhat dismantled for its fraud, theft, and mismanagement of funds. GHF is paid $140 million Per Month since its founding in February.

The Executive Chairman of GHF is Johnnie Moore Jr, an evangelical advisor to Trump who was part of the Biden administration. He is an outspoken supporter of ridding the world of Palestine, and sits on the board of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ). This Fellowship claims - bridging Christianity with secular Jews and includes giving money to Jews, alleviating poverty among Jews, paying for Jews to move to Israel, teaching Christians to supplant Christianity with Judaism, saving Jewish lives with money from Christians. SO, the “bridge” has zero benefit to Christians.

According to the GHF website Moore and Acree are the only two employees of this Foundation and aid process… As of today – they claim to have ‘distributed 91 million meals to Gazans’. Including 2 million meals delivered over the last 2 days. How is that possible when we see only buckets of flour and mele?

Obviously, this Gaza Foundation is an Israeli front to extract funds from USAID for Israel – not for starving Gazans. It is a front. And Trump personally created this and installed its Director and Chair based on their Israeli overlords.

In that theme, Trump was recently quoted as saying that “Hamas doesn’t want a Gaza Deal, I think they want to die”..

According to witnesses and former US military veteran contractors and mercenaries, this distribution scheme lures Gazans into open air, baked sun, areas with a few boxes of aid – and then uses these areas as sadistic death traps with snipers, grenades and toxic tear gassing. So far over 1050 Palestinians were shot dead via this sadistic scheme and another near 6,000 seriously injured.

The UN and 11 humanitarian aid organizations confirm that GHF “ is a project led by politically connected Western security and military figures, coordinated in tandem with the Israeli government”. President Trump wants them dead.

This is not just condoned by America’s President, it is funded by US Taxpayers. And Trump has become a Mafia Mobster. Al Jazeera has used satellite imagery, videos, and eye-witness accounts to reveal how this ‘distribution’ is actually conducted. The final stretch once at the site reveals cattle corrals where people are crammed together like animals waiting at a slaughterhouse.

Hamas claims Witkoff, Trump and Netanyahu are lying – constantly changing what has already been agreed to – and painting a false, and fake distortion of the negotiations in order to continue to murder Palestinians unabated.

Trump blamed Hamas, saying; “Now we’re down to the final hostages, and they know what happens after you get the final hostages”.

Qatar stated their mediated peace talks collapsed again this week, after the US and Israel pulled out of them, accusing Hamas of not acting in good faith.

Israel’s far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said the government should not intervene as the residents of the enclave face starvation. “All of Gaza will be Jewish!

The US via President Trump is guilty of aiding the War Crime of genocide and civilian starvation. IF this is how Trump and his Zionist partners act toward an entire civilization and country, it affirms they would rationalize this toward anyone – including Americans.

The Great Purge was a Stalin terrorism campaign targeting civilians who did not properly embrace the new dictator Stalin. Between 1936 and 1938, the Soviet Secret Police targeted anyone ‘perceived’ to be enemies of the state. It is estimated that over 1 million people were summarily executed and another 6 million plus were sent to forced labor camps.

There are many conflicting accounts of The Purge, and Stalin in general, some claiming he was antisemitic, others claiming he embraced Marxism and Leninism. Still others claim he was anti-communist despite being an absolute dictator. The fact that Stalin fought the Nazis in WWII to help the Jews further deflates the AntiSemitism or anticommunism rewritten history which attempts to once again victimize Bolshevik Jews.

Not to be diminished, FDR and Churchill adamantly applauded Stalin who was named by Time Magazine Man Of The Year on more than one occasion.

All told nearly 62 million died under Stalin’s Regime including old, young, babies, and 7 million noncitizens from Germany, Greece, Poland, Hungary and Romania particularly the aristocrats, intellectuals, bourgeoise, kulaks (peasants who resisted collectivism – or today’s MAGA who no longer support Trump’s actions), and land owners. The ‘cleansing’ was a purposeful genocide to save only the slaves of the state.

This cleansing in Palestine is by the same Stalin Bolsheviks and McCarthy Communists of which President Trump is apparently a member.

One cannot defund Planned Parenthood and then collectively assassinate Palestinian children. One cannot create a $140 million monthly slush fund via an organization, USAID, shuttered for running mafia styled money laundering schemes and not be Cartel. One cannot delegate to Tulsi Gabbard the Russiagate investigation and then vocalize it was all in vain given Obama has immunity – unless one is compromised.

Russia, India, and China, are watching this stage play in real time and so far refusing to become a part of the globalization that is Trump’s American Bolshevik Empire.

Tectonic Shifts are opening fissures of fire that cannot be extinguished. And our Lives are now surrounding that FIRE – the choice is mine, the choice is yours…