When you realize the Powers That Be don’t give a flying fark about The People: The President has stated he doesn’t care about the finances of US citizens, Congress decided the best way to put a lid on it was to have Mike Johnson declare insider trading is essential because they can’t afford to live on their $174,000 salary plus perks while working 130 to 160 days a year.

And we call this “Democracy”. I doubt America has functioned as a democracy since its inception. Instead, the word was created via mass hypnosis, despite flagrant fractions. Our Military is socialist. Our Welfare is socialist. Our Taxes are socialist. Our current regime is authoritarian. Trump decides who will win elections and is now guilty of election interference. Sending Hegseth as head of the Department of War to sell a specific candidate against Massi in Kentucky – is explicitly interference and illegal.

Article 1, Section 241 of Title 18 of the Constitution addresses the use of social media tools to interfere in an Election. When Trump drops text message after text message declaring incompetence using intimidating, threatening and coercive language – he is interfering in a State’s Election. The indictment against Trump for the 2020 election interference charge has been ‘paused’ while he is in office due to temporary immunity. His actions against Massi, Greene, Boebert and Paul will be used against him in the 2020 indictment.

Beyond the illegality, is the fact that these tweets by President Trump are read by every major government across the world. Reflecting the level of maturity and intellect or lack thereof. No other country’s President does this. Because it is tacky, childish and disgraceful.

Rubio said it best when he claimed ‘America has embodied exceptionalism since the Founding Fathers’. Definition of exceptionalism: “Exceptionalism is the ideological belief or perception that a particular entity—such as a country, species, institution, or movement—is extraordinary, unique, and inherently superior to others. It implies that the subject is exempt from standard norms, rules, or historical laws governing the rest of the world”. By George I think he’s got it! America’s government is rooted in their exemption from rules and laws.

The Bull in the China Shop bombast, Trump, has managed to isolate America. Isolation without self-sufficiency is disastrous. Included in his exemptions are; Canada, Mexico, Europe, Brazil, China, Russia, Taiwan, and Africa. In 2026, exports have reached an all-time high reaching $320.9 billion as of March 30th. Not because we manufactured anything, but because we stole gold, crude and natural gas which dominated our exports. The numbers game: Imports were also up. In order to give the appearance of a smaller trade deficit, exports are the balancing act based on inflated values. As long as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and oil is sold at the now premium of $109 for Brent Crude, the economy is artificially elevated.

Our entire manufacturing industry is so stagnant on innovation no amount of tariffs will stop other countries competing and gaining. China is now selling cars that can drive forward, backward and sideways. Moving away from lithium, China has progressed toward sodium-ion batteries. Sodium is much more abundant, the cost is significantly better, and it can operate in freezing temperatures unlike lithium.

What major innovation has the US advanced? “Key advancements include the federally funded Genesis Mission to integrate AI into scientific research, personalized CRISPR gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases.

The Genesis Mission was launched in late 2025 by the Department of Energy to integrate AI with scientific research. The consortium is a corporate/government collaboration with cross-sector innovators including; Nvidia, OpenAI, Microsoft, AMD, AWS, IBM, Oracle and Google. The purpose is to become the global leader in AI, energy, biotechnology, semiconductors and – medicine. Their Research will be conducted within 17 Data Centers constructed across the United States…

The Mission is primarily funded by Taxpayers via the Department of Energy with cost sharing from participant members providing 20% for basic and applied research and 50% for commercial applications. Who will benefit? The Members. This is not an ACT. It was not brought before Congress for approval. It redistributes DOE funding to private tech. And the Data Centers are created using eminent domain under the auspices of security via the Department of War Military.

From the Technology Member standpoint it is free money. Profits are NOT redistributed back to Taxpayers. Eminent Domain buys the land at discounted prices – Taxpayer losses. And there is no doubt that Trump will take a bite out of each pocket.

Welcome to the world of “I don’t care about American’s Finances”.