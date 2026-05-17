Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
10h

"Privatize profits, socialize losses."

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1 reply by Helena Glass
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AmericanMutt
9h

I am entertained by your writing. I think it is important listen to all points of view. It challenges us, our thinking and our reasoning. Logic articulated is freedom whether we agree or not. One point I am concerned about is the data centers. Too many unknowns at this stage. The Trump first term I could get behind but this later version is tough. I find myself continually unhappy with Trump but yet thankful Harris is not there. I will never vote Democrat again but many Rs are hard to swallow. Anyways, interesting article. Being a conqueror vs. being conquered is always preferred. The conquered dont have time to respond to articles as this. How blessed we are to still have some freedom.

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