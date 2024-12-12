After the wrong candidate won the primary in Romania, the government declared the election fraudulent and has now called upon the pro-EU coalition parties to form a singular party and elect the president. In Mainstream this is called an authoritarian dictatorship aligned with the communist EU.

Israel is illegally bombing Syria relentlessly while annexing territory without any pushback from – anyone. This is called authoritarianism.

Chad is the latest French colony in Africa to boot France’s military out of their country. The guise of the colonization was based on protecting Chad from terrorism. In the racket, terrorism means we’ll protect you from us destroying you… Mafia mentality. Or, Authoritarianism.

Gabon and the Ivory Coast are slated to follow in Chad’s footprint.

Meaning – the Western Regime is losing Africa and will need to find resources to steal from elsewhere.

Israel is likely to lay claim to Syria’s northern oil, while Germany is looking to own Damascus. And the World – shifts. If Africa takes control over their own resources, the West will need to find alternative sources – which requires coups, riots, and protests to achieve.

Blinken discusses modernizing Ukraine with funds stolen from Russia. The reality is Ukraine rebuilding by the stakeholders is about carving vast mines across the countryside to excavate the minerals so desperately needed by the US and EU. Taking control of Syria means confiscating their gas pipelines to fill the losses across Germany, France, and the UK due to massively restrictive sanctions imposed on Russia that have failed. Altering Romania’s election results is about a COUP as imposed by NED and Soros. All Authoritarianism.

At this point in time there are ZERO democratic countries across the globe. Democracy died along with the day The Music Died. The illusion is to pretend the West is the last bastion of democratic order so as to garner and maintain the Big Daddy control. Losing Africa is – a BIG DEAL. Other Middle Eastern countries need to pay attention. Israel will come for you too. But, Venezuela may be the next target.

The point of entry into a Venezuela coup is apparently via Guyana. Guyana’s President, Ali, opened the country to US oil company ExxonMobil for oil in waters disputed by Guyana and Venezuela. Exxon is taking 645,000 barrels per day from waters that Venezuela claims belong to them. A formal complaint was filed and Maduro and Ali signed the Argyle Agreement to resolve the dispute without military intervention. Nothing has changed.

Maduro was in dispute with Chevron Oil wanting to have access to Venezuela’s water for drilling. When Maduro refused, in 2022, the U.S. Treasury Department justified its decision to issue the Chevron licenses based on “specific actions that relieve the suffering of the Venezuelan people and promote the restoration of democracy”. Completely and Totally ILLEGAL.Democracy thus means Chevron Oil.

The Biden Regime has been attempting to find a viable way to steal Venezuela’s oil – given the last attempt at an election coup failed. Isn’t it odd the Green Revolution always comes back to where the West can steal more oil?

Meanwhile the CIA has its own set of problems: where to get a fresh supply of children for the trafficking market. With Africa pulling away, South America and Latin America were considered fertile ground. As is – Romania. As is Syria. Just ask Mel Gibson who has been working in the shadows to combat the trafficking. A profound appetite in Israel. A resource.

YOUR FIRST CLUES: The US government has 20 different agencies tasked with mitigating child trafficking. Out of the millions roughly 150 children might be saved each year. The President’s InterAgency Task Force (PITF) was formed in 2000 to monitor child trafficking. In 2003, they created the Senior Policy Operating Group to act as representatives of the 20 agencies doing the ‘monitoring’. The PITF developed five committees. The committees developed two working groups. The Working Groups held listening sessions with NGO’s and developed memorandums. Biden gave them a Presidential Award in 2021. Their last Report was in 2020.

The Central Manager of these agencies is Ukraine’s best friend – Antony Blinken.

According to USAID, Ukraine has been a primary source, destination and transit of human trafficking since 1990 when it gained independence. They work with key stakeholders to increase their capacity to identify, assist, advocate for, and raise awareness about victims of trafficking. Is this why Politicians flock to Ukraine? To party, to coke up and to be awarded the child of their choice? Given Epstein Island was shut down.

We have been consistently told that corruption and fraud employed by US governmental officials is 1000x what we can possibly imagine. We have been told by government leaders and rebels in Colombia that the CIA operates the entire drug trafficking enterprise. In Afghanistan the Opioid Enterprise. In Mexico the illegal border crossings. In Ukraine the entire trafficking enterprise.

When Secretary of State Blinken steals Taxpayer funds for these countries, and yes we still send money to the Taliban ($1.4 billion in 2022), are these billions used to prop up the Entire CIA Mafia CORPORATION? When defining these “AID” appropriations which NGO’s are they funneled thru?

We given aid to Canada… To China! To Ireland! To Denmark!! To Mexico. To Saudi Arabia. OBVIOUSLY these countries are NOT in dire straights. Obviously – this is simply Money Laundering to Congress, The State Department, the CIA, FBI, and a slew of NGO’s. TAXPAYER MONEY. Monopoly Money…. As in the contents of the back pack of Luigi Mangione…