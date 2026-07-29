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Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
11h

Another pithy masterpiece- America really is fucked isn’t it Helena! And yet there is no public uprising. The MSM is controlled by Zionists and so the sheeple are not only stupid but completely uninformed. There must be an uprising and a revolution, but who will lead it and how can it be organised in a mass surveillance state where ICE, the CIA and FBI know everything. How can this not be the end of the empire????

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Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner's avatar
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner
5hEdited

Great Try, dear Lenchen, but no cigar, well maybe a Dominican one, as follows:

The hidden name of the "game according to Lyss" is "Trump White Hats vs. redshield crown jewels (Izzy and Ukrainian-German-Black Rock pit bulls, the Chinese CCP and Persian oil), by welcoming new players:

1.) Select a Pro-Trump Persian Faction (PTPF) for a "shadow-boxing charade"

2.) Promise to PTPF the (previously) redshield ownership of British Petroleum (BP, earlier known as Anglo-Persian Oil Company), by first bankrupting BP by "interrupting" the traffic of "cheap" oil from their previously-owned-by-them Persian wells.

3.) PTPF must keep Izzy and redshield mullahs in check by "damaging" Bibi and the Mullahs (partly accomplished?). Maybe some additional Persian missile will be called for to "pacify" the region....

4.) Help Trump-trusting Xi (since his Mar-A-Lago visit's "chocolate cake with missiles-for-candles orgy") to disempower the redshield-controlled CCP (by throttling their supply of Persian and "Little Venice's" [venezuela] oil a little more to the point, where it may start hurting)

5.) Help Trump-trusting Putin ("the ball is in your court") get the redshield Ukrainian and Black Rock-German pitbulls off his neck (by surreptitiously running out of money, oil and arms supplies, same as will happen to "pitbulls" Izzy and BlackRock-Germany)

6.) Installing German Genius Alice Weidel into self-earned power as a finally sovereign chancellor (after 150 off-and-on disastrous years of Zionist control) will be the icing on the cake for the Trump-Vance team's "shadowing" of Zionist (selfish-philosophy-invented-by-the-redshields) power.

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