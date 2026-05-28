Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
6h

" What is wrong with our respective governments ? "

Well, your last 100 articles and more provide a start for

explaining what's wrong with them. LOL.

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
9h

I hearby nominate Helena the 'Truth Bomber' for CIA director!

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