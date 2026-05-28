Israel’s Ben Gvir has stated that their next bombing campaign will target Egypt and Turkey. Trump just declared he will bomb Oman because they are nice to Iran and are not ‘obeying’ his order for all Middle East countries to sign the Abraham ‘Protocols’ requiring all countries be nicey nice to the Zionists. Russia is about to wipe Ukraine off the map. And China watches.

Oddly, despite the warning from Lavrov for foreign personnel to leave Kyiv immediately, all European and American embassy diplomats were ordered to remain. Are these countries literally sacrificing their diplomats so they can go to war with Russia? Is this a blow up the world scenario like some James Bond Movie Stage? What is wrong with our respective governments?

The Acting Attorney General as appointed by Trump, Todd Blanche, is apparently being sued by his clients Adam and Daniel Kaplan for malpractice and forgery. The brothers claim Blanche withheld evidence and forged their signatures on an engagement document, an allegation backed by a handwriting expert.

A ‘former’ senior CIA agent with top security clearance has been charged with stealing $40 million in gold bars… but the story is not adding up –

David Rush submit requests to his superiors for work related expenses. The order was filled and he took the bars home. This means that the CIA has routine access to Fort Knox. It means that these requests are normal business as usual. It means it has been a regular occurrence for decades. The CIA pays mercenaries, funds coups, funds bribes, and incites skirmishes and wars across the globe. They use gold as payment. Always have. I know this because a career mercenary told me.

So why was David Rush thrown under the bus? Why was Todd Blanche chosen for Attorney General?

Todd Blanche: During Trump’s first attempt at being President, his appointments routinely turned on him. As a result, Trump felt the need to secure appointments from those whose loyalty and love for him outstripped their qualifications. He demands worship over functional governance. While claiming this is the means for draining the swamp, he has yet to arrest anyone in the swamp. Blanche has gone so far as to proclaim his adoration and love for Trump - on air.

A perfect example of acute incompetence is found in the appointment of entertainer Hegseth to run the military having no experience of command, intelligence, or acumen. What is more important is his allegiance to Trump as opposed to America and The Constitution.

David Rush: CIA Director Ratcliffe, an attorney with virtually no experience or training in intelligence, fed David Rush to the FBI. In order to gain top security clearance in the CIA, they conduct an exhaustive background check, and interview references, past employers, and neighbors. After which a mandatory polygraph examination is utilized which focuses on lifestyle and counterintelligence and a comprehensive psychological evaluation. This process typically takes 6 to 12 months. However, Ratcliffe claims Rush lied extensively about his education background, including his assertion that he was a Navy pilot during his tenure in the Navy.

Apparently, the CIA spent 6 months not verifying Rush’s credentials … at all. It also means Rush had access to the underbelly illegal activities of the CIA and can become a whistleblower. If they allow him to live.

Turkey & Egypt: The claim of war was promoted by Israeli spy Jonathon Polard who spent 30 years in prison. He is good friends with Ben Gvir who seems to be running Israel. At risk is antiquity. Israel has zero affinity to preserve ancient relics as seen in both Palestine and Lebanon. Historical sites abound in Egypt and Turkey including the pyramids, the Valley of The Kings, The Great Sphinx, the Karnok Temple, etc… Destroying history that has been preserved for thousands of years is simply satanic.

What the threat suggests is an even greater agenda that will not stop – Israel wants to colonize or destroy every middle eastern country. Why? In the last few months, Egypt has made a string of major gas discoveries including its biggest find ever in 15 years. Israel wants those resources. Egypt and China have a close partnership.

China is Egypt’s largest trade partner and helped with infrastructure for the Suez Canal. Israel is attempting to poke the Dragon. Turkey worked with China on the Belt and Road corridor. As China’s Foreign Minister stated – China builds alliances and friendships through trade and assistance while America and Israel build enemies by bombing countries across the globe. The Inherent Difference: Strength thru Peaceful Constructiveness vs Peace Through Chaos and Destruction.

Bottom Line: Israel is a jealous lover and will vacate any country’s existence for laying a hand on their concubines…

Israel’s initial intent in bombing Gaza was revealed in Kushner’s Beach Resort architectural rendering. What the rendering omit was the Ben Gurion Canal project with which Israel wants to replace Egypt’s Suez Canal. Transit Fees for the Canal range from $30,000 for an empty carrier to over $1 million for a tanker. Tugboat escorts require an additional fee.

According to UNCLOS, which details the laws of the sea, the Strait of Hormuz falls within their classification of free transit. Unfortunately, there are a number of countries which never signed the convention including: United States, Israel, Iran, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Turkey, Cambodia, el Salvador, Libya, North Korea, UAE, Peru, Eritrea, Venezuela, Ethiopia and Colombia.

In Other Words, Iran can do whatever it wants with the Strait of Hormuz. given it is NOT legally bound to UNCLOS -