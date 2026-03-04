The brutal assassination of the Ayatollah and his family has a parallel – the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution wherein Tzar Nickolas and his entire family were tortuously murdered. The Golden Age that was ushered in as a direct result was hell that lasted 80-90 years before recovery could be measured. But Trump has added a completely new layer to his ‘utopia’ vision, ushering in the AntiChrist per Revelations. Nothing could be finer than believing that anarchic annihilation of multiple countries and their civilizations will cause Lucifer to clap his hands in joy and show himself alongside Trump and Netanyahu in one Big Embrace.

Written in Greek, Revelation is synonymous with ‘unveiling’. As in the unveiling of all the Truths the deceivers have hidden from mankind. Based on the seven churches, it is simply a testament that goodness will be rewarded and evil will be punished. What it does NOT describe is two maniacal humans causing the second coming of Christ the Messiah. The War is between Angels and Satan, wherein Satan is represented as the Beast. The Beast being the AntiChrist. The Great Deceiver.

Both Netanyahu and Trump have revealed themselves to be great deceivers. Liars. But they do not possess supranatural powers. They are mortals who worship Ba’al because Ba’al commands them to act without morays in the destruction of God’s Earth. This is where these two piddles of humanity gain their power – a false interpretation of The Bible. Despite both of them having no knowledge of the Bible given their Secular adherence to ‘magic’.

Rubio’s tactfulness has been revealed to acknowledge that he hates all Muslims as he inserts word salads of egregious derision. Trump has twittered lie after lie which is then scripted for his influencers to the point that they become a scroll in the sphere of insanity. Yet within the storm there are those who hold firm to their God and testament to obvious veins of good vs evil. Alexandr Dugin, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owen hold firm despite the onslaught – to their courage – Hallelujah!

I have yet to see the pictures of the women of Iran freed from the oppressive tyranny of their now slaughtered leaders. Hopefully the Middle East will awaken and see exactly who is their ally and who is their enemy. Russia is only now fully comprehending the extent of the deceit and realizing its impact on them. A shift in its handling of Zelenskky and Ukraine may reverberate as a result. Calling for a quick but brutal ending of the burlesque pion’s rule thus freeing Russia to carefully moderate/anticipate Netanyahu striking with nuclear weapons.

Such a strike would envelop the entire Middle East. Setting them back multiple decades in advancement. The $1.598 question is what is their endgame? Gaza is destroyed. Lebanon is destroyed. Syria is destroyed. Iran will be destroyed. Israel and America don’t have the funds to rebuild. The War could end up costing Trillions. Then what? The people hate America and Israel and no amount of tweeter influencers is changing that one iota. What have they gained? Gaza alone will cost a cool $500 billion to $1 trillion to rebuild. And the timeframe will easily take more years than they will live. Legacy? On par with Stalin and Mao who both ultimately destroyed their own countries.

The Order is rapidly disintegrating into Chaos. Not because of Satan but because of two megalomaniacal humans, bent on administering death. The revelation is the understanding that this death cult will turn on their own countries. Military personnel are coming out of the fold to reveal their commanders have pulled them because of social media tweets regarding antisemite views. We are next. Trump is more than willing to comply. Every American deemed an AntiSemite will be arrested as a National Security Threat.

Palantir is the epitome of the five Israelis dancing on the rooftop as the Twin Towers fell. Peter Thiel (there is no evidence he ever attained American citizenship) is running the CIA and the Iran war. WHY? Whoever denoted the label Libertarian on this ‘figurehead’ should be censored. Thiel grew up a Nazi. His father was a figurehead of pure Naziism first in Germany, then in Namibia, ultimately settling in San Mateo at the highest peak of racism. As a ‘Libertarian’, Thiel promotes Wars, Genocide, and seems to revel in chaos and destruction at his own hands.

His first accession into the Jewish American elite came when Irving Krystol, Bill Krystol’s father, funded his Stanford Review in the 1980’s. Subsequent influences included Leo Strauss, also Jewish. An interesting incongruence with Thiel’s Nazi heritage that opens the question of WWII realities.

If in fact Trump and Netanyahu’s goal is to rebuild the USSR with complete and total authoritarian rule while leaving a wake of rubble and lost lives throughout their conquests, they would achieve this through devolving Americans through the destruction of our resources, particularly agriculture – again a Bolshevik scenario. As initiated in the Fall of the Roman Empire 400-800 AD wherein shortage of food sources was a method of warfare in order to subjugate populations…