Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
6h

Good read Helena. Didn't realize you had a Substack, have been linking you for sometime now @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/ but through you website. This makes it a little easier as I get notifications. Keep up the great work

Reply
Share
Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
2h

That 'magic' of which you speak has, according to some who've paid attention, a whole lot to do with the kabbalah that both the Trumpeter and bibi follow …

"President Trump had already made up his mind to go to war against Iran weeks ago, and that the pretence of diplomacy carried out by two Jewish real estate dealers (Witkoff and Kushner) on his behalf was little more than a nothingburger to keep Iran busy until the Chosen moment. So what exactly was the purpose behind Trump’s diplomatic pause before commencing hostilities? There is a reason; quite shameful, but true. Trump and his superior, Bibi Netanyahu, were guided by Kabbalah magic. They agreed to carry out this historic attack on a particularly auspicious date in the Jewish calendar, called Remembrance Shabbat, the last Saturday before the feast of Purim. The facts are overwhelmingly clear: International Jewry decreed the attack day and the US military jumped like obedient dogs to a Jewish whistle.

"Wikipedia describes Remembrance Shabbat as follows:

Sabbath [of] remembrance’ or Shabbat Zachor (Hebrew: שבת זכור) is the Shabbat immediately preceding Purim. Deuteronomy 25:17-19 (at the end of Parasha Ki Teitzei), describing the attack on the Jews by Amalek, is recounted. There is a tradition from the Talmud (understood to be implied in the Megillah itself) that Haman, the antagonist of the Purim story, was descended from Amalek. The portion that is read includes a commandment to remember the attack by Amalek, and therefore at this public reading both men and women make a special effort to hear the reading.

All Jews are not only required to remember this special date commemorating this ancient tale, but they are also required to seek revenge; i.e. commit genocide of whoever the Sanhedrin has labelled Amalek in our generation. A Jew is obliged and commanded to kill all the men, women, children of Amalek, including dogs and cats. Small animals, kittens and puppies are often killed a fortnight earlier at the Tubishvat celebration – pets are thrown into burning bonfires by Sephardi custom. The customs of Purim (and the preceding Sabbath) are notoriously horrible, detailed by Elliot Horowitz in his Reckless Rites: Purim and the Legacy of Jewish Violence. Martin Luther noted that Jews thought of all Christian rulers (who Jews consider to be their oppressors) as modern-day Hamans, and so it was a religious duty to undermine them and seek their downfall. [He also noted that Jews saw Christ as a similar King/Oppressor figure, perhaps because in the Septuagint, Haman is crucified. Bear in mind that the Septuagint is the Greek translation of the unadulterated original Bible text, while the modern Hebrew Bible has been updated many times over the years by Jewish scholars.]

"Netanyahu’s International Jews (including those of the Israeli government coalition) have a long history of performing their professional and religious duties in accord with Kabbalistic magic. For them, the combination of the first blow in the Sabbath of Remembrance and celebration of Purim a few days later is too tempting to avoid. The fools are likely to believe that they are guided from above, and thus they will come to their end."

https://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-purim-war-against-iran/

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture