The Economist: How Europe’s Hard Right Threatens The Economy:

Germany’s economy – 2023 GDP growth was negative. 2024 GDP growth was negative. 2025 GDP growth expected to come in at .1%. France’s economy, the UK’s economy, Canada’s, America’s, are all flailing in the high seas without a sail or motor. Just a paddle against crashing waves.

Merz has claimed that despite Germany’s failed economy, he intends to greatly increase ‘defense spending’ via debt despite his cabinet claiming this will spike inflation. Jewish Bankers are drooling in anticipation. Of course, the ‘threat’ is Russia.

In line with this need for threats and sanctions and wars, Trump has proposed renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War. Signaling his intention of becoming the Global War Party – his newest target, Venezuela. Oddly, Trump claims he has ended 7 wars since taking office. One such War is between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Dam began construction in 2011 funded thru government bonds and private donors. It is slated to be completed as of September 9th this year regulating water levels in the Nile. 90% of Egypt’s water comes from the Nile and they are rightfully concerned about the loss of this resource. Contrary to Trump’s claim, there have been no solutions and sides are drawn. But a third party lingers backstage – Israel. The Ben Gurion Canal.

In 2021, with US pressure, Israel became a member of the African Union ostensibly to counter the threat of China. Using this status, the Israeli-US governments and shadow actors thru USAID gave Ethiopia ‘funds’ to wrangle cooperation, and control over the Blue Nile. Ostensibly to counter China, yet part of the Greater Israel project includes extending the Ben Gurion Canal to the Mediterranean. A dam would give Israel the necessary redirect of the Nile. Netanyahu stated that such a project would require passing thru Gaza. Which explains reducing Gaza to rubble. A project supported by Trump.

In the middle of this Ethiopia Renaissance Dam dispute is China’s Belt & Road Initiative which also links to Ethiopia. The United States is concerned that the BRI could be a Trojan horse for China-led regional development and military expansion. Washington has struggled to offer participating governments a more appealing economic vision.

The original Silk Road was built in the 3rd century and helped to activate immense trade networks across central Asian countries and Europe ultimately spurring great wealth for the Tang dynasty. All of which came crashing down with the Crusades and the Jewish diaspora which turned Europe into a debt client precipitating a cataclysmic fall.

China’s new Silk Road Initiative is significantly larger traversing the entirety of Asia, parts of Europe, Africa and the Middle East. As of 2018, Israel had contributed $9.7 billion (US Taxpayer aid funds) to the Silk Road Project. These projects in Israel emphasize ports, railways, trams, subways and tunnels. These ports are leased back to the Chinese Shanghai International Port Group. Owned by The State, ie CCP.

China was a major investor and prominent builder of the Renaissance Dam. While Netanyahu needs the water to fulfill his Greater Israel Project, China has been the largest funder in its vision of using water to build economies throughout the Silk Road in Africa. Those economies represent trade for China in a long term scenario. Giving the water to Israel for the Ben Gurion Canal project would bring tourists and trade into Israel – but China already has control of all their ports.

Burning bridges, Israel earned the ire of China in its genocidal occupation of Gaza and now the West Bank. Leaving Israel a dangling participle in the Ben Gurion canal dilemma.

Ethiopia needs China more than it needs Israel. Trump thinks he is on the side of Egypt, obviously not having been briefed by his Zionist Handlers regarding Netanyahu’s claim to the Nile.

The Silk Road, once fully operational, will create massive trade revenues which will bypass America and the dollar. Tariffs and sanctions will become meaningless. This is what fed the culmination of the SCO Summit in August wherein China and Russia declared the western imperial dynasty is over. It was not a threat, it was a statement. Over 150 countries are now members of this China Initiative. And Trump does not understand the implications, the reasoning, the Silk Road, or the larger global picture.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary, his Economic Advisors, nor his Secretary of State have the slightest understanding of what is happening – now at warp speed. Rubio threatened Panama which was met with a concise statement that Panama would renew their membership.

A clear and succinct picture emerges – The War Economy as a continuation of the west’s self-destruction, and the tortoise building trade emboldening nearly 80% of the global economy. No amount of rhetoric, threats, insidious derision, or fake news can undo what is done. The world wants alliances not Trump’s War Department. And The Rothschild Economist? They are living in a world which no longer exists! Their time has come and gone.

And a New World Order Is Emerging.