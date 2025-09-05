Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
9h

Why complicate it to such insane degrees.

Just every country cooperate in building all the canals needed to help people

in the world prosper. There's enough for everyone. Scarcity is a

fear word - lack of ( separation ), distancing..........

Oh, the sadness of living in such a mindset, believing it's normal, and spending

all our lives in this fantasy creation of a sort of Hell. John Lennon comes to mind,

Imagine. Yes, we have to imagine a world that could just as easily be lived. Crazy.

Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner's avatar
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner
7h

Great information, Helena, for us geo-politics sleuths! The Belt and Road theme makes China a co-conspirator of the Gaza fiasco, although it was not China's idea to exclude the Gazans from the benefits of the future to be nuclear-excavated Ben Gurion shipping canal to the Israeli Red Sea port of Eilat, by "ethnically cleansing" them. (I have received a new article by-the-way, explaining while nuclear bombs don't work: there is no fast-expanding gas; power plants work, because water can be slowly heated by the fission process). Elon's and other tunnel boring mega machines with lasers might do the job quite efficiently (at 8 to 10 miles per day)....

Same goes for the benefits of the huge Gazan offshore gas/oil fields, which should be shared by Israel and Palestine in an equitable solution to the present murderous destruction. At first "redshield's" "British Gas" was planning to partner with Israel in the exploitation, later supplanted by the Italian Ente Nazionale di Idrocarburi (ENI) semi-national oil company, which is still in the running, if I'm not mistaken.

I wonder whether there will be an equitable sharing of the Blue Nile water rights.... The planned shipping canal should really be watered with sea water, like the Suez one.

