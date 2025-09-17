Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
1h

Yes and I like your reference to the Amish , some of the rare sensible down to earth inhabitants of America 🙏🏻

The world today is a battle between light n darkness .

The light will win at a heavy cost and civilization will’ reset’ as it has done forever .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
2h

Dear Helena

To maintain a constant rate, every woman would birth 2.5 children.

I do believe that number is 2.1.

Homo Sapiens Population Is Crashing

Culling The Herd Since 1987

The population of Homo sapiens peaked when we added 87,014,000 in 1987.

Every year since 1987 fewer and fewer people have been added to the population.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Depopulation

Mark

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture