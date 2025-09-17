The Economist is predicting a massive population decline which it claims will not hurt the economy and is coming far sooner than predicted. “Don’t panic about the global fertility crash, fewer people would not be all bad”. To maintain a constant rate, every woman would birth 2.5 children. That would leave just 80 countries out of 237 either maintaining the status quo or creating increased populations. The US, Europe, and other western nations are not within the 80. Most are African nations. The US ranks 162nd with a 1.62 birth rate. Israel is 2.85. How would global economies thrive as their markets tumbled?

Productivity is key. Manufacturing, resources, and self-sufficiency could help sway the economic collapse. Few countries currently have these keys, including the US which is now manufacturing poor with nonproductivity contributions HIGH. China is now the largest producer in the world. While America’s largest productivity centers around ‘chemicals’, food and beverages and third – Department of War as in the creation of an industry for the purpose of eliminating humans from earth.

What is driving humanity’s infertility? Chemicals. In particular, plastics phthalates, herbicides & pesticides, industrial dioxins, and heavy metals. The problem isn’t that America has one driver, it is that America has ALL the drivers. Like vaccines that are never tested against each other. So, we become the trials.

The biggest detriment to human depopulation is ‘consumption’ which accounts for 67% of global economies. Without consumption we are in a Depression. Businesses fail. Employment falls. Shortages of everything is now common. And the value of living declines rapidly for the demographic not classified as the 1%. Money, paper money loses value and the bartering system becomes more balanced.

Which is why banks and the elite are stocking up on physical gold driving up the price. But will hoarding gold provide any value when people want necessities – food, beverages and paper products? When the elite own ‘companies’, and the companies have no employees – the elite lose. If those companies are heavily real-estate inclined, all the worse given no buyers. The true cataclysmic Fall would thus detrimentally affect everyone.

The impact will quicken on the millennial generation given the lack of wage earners from which to steal social security funds which are NOT a fund, but a tax. The standard of living will quickly fall and the hoarders will have all the power. Alcohol was in short supply during the Great Depression during which food was rationed.

The solution adopted by western countries hit hardest with declining birth rates was immigration. Young male wage earners. Instead, our deficient government gave us illegal immigrants who accelerated the loss of life among Americans. Of course, on the upside government spending will also collapse as there will be fewer people contributing to their wages and pensions and insider stock trades. As governments collapse, a new society will rise in its wake. The Marauders vs The Amish. Somewhat parallel to the Minoans vs the Mycenaeans, or the Sea Peoples. I say the Amish because they represent the best example of a people who can survive on the land without the apparatuses of the New World Industrialization. The Amish population in the US is roughly 400,000 – doubling every 2 decades – due to high birth rates and clean living.

Civilizations have come and gone since the beginning of time. Both the good and the bad. Yet, this would likely be the first time civilizations were purposefully decimated in order to achieve the Georgia Guidestone’s protocol:

"Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language.”

I find it interesting that the author would include ‘diversity’ given the Guidestones were installed in 1980 – 45 years ago. While the Civil Rights movement began in the sixties, diversity was not a term used in President Johnson’s EO which called for “Government Employers” to hire without demographics of race, religion, or national origin. What it didn’t address in this equation was gender. But the word ‘diversity’ was not tendered. IN fact, that tendering didn’t come about until the 1990’s. It was popularized by – Obama in 2010.

So why would this term be front and center in the Guidestones erected in 1980?

The guidestones were bombed and then demolished in 2022.

It is estimated that the last time the global population was under 500 million was in the 16th century. Which also marks the time frame of when history was finalized as rewritten by scribes. When the term Jew was first introduced. And when mythology was written. Given Homer’s originals don’t exist, and were ‘crafted’ sometime between the 10th and 16th centuries by ‘scribes’ it is questionable whether Homer existed at all. Or was a creation when the scribes were tasked with the order to create all of history by the Popes and Kings and Black Knights.

The same era wherein the global population was within the parameters of The Guidestones.