How often we discuss WWII in terms of Jewishness. And yet give no merit to the 20+ million Russians who gave their lives. How often we discuss the Vietnam war as battling communism. A battle we lost. Yet, we give the barest of nods to WWI when the Bolsheviks slaughtered the Romanovs and another 60 million for good measure. Always staged as a war of the peasants vs the bourgeois. Yet it wasn’t.

Nicholas Romanov was a tall slender handsome man who fell in love with his wife, Katarina the moment he saw her. She was equally smitten. Their fate as teenagers was the story of Romeo and Juliette. Their families were not onboard and both had already been given to another by their respective parents.

Alexandra Feodorovna was Queen Victoria’s granddaughter and the last Tsarina of Russia. Queen Victoria ruled over Britain and Ireland. She had nine children with Prince Albert. Victoria is known to have been the biggest drug dealer of all time having a penchant for opium consumed in the form of laudanum. Cocaine, chloroform and cannabis were also a part of her daily regiment. It was Queen Victoria who sold these wares to China in exchange for tea. Thus, the Chinese opium trade began. And British trade turned from a deficit to a surplus.

The same opium that then traveled across the seas from China to America – came from Britain.

Alexandra’s mother died early of diphtheria and her grandmother Victoria took on the motherly responsibility. When she was nineteen, her father died. And a great sorrow overwhelmed her that she never shed. Alexi was slated to marry a British Prince of Wales and begged her grandmother – no. She was then supposed to marry a German Prince, Maximillian of Baden. Against she begged off. She was twelve years old when she first met Nicholas. He was sixteen.

While Victoria liked Nicholas, she was not so fond of Russia. Alexandra was faithful to Lutherism and Nicholas was purely Russian Orthodoxy. Should they marry she was required to convert. And so despite this great love and passion for each other, religion stood in the way. Distraught, Love finally WON. They married when she was 22 and had five children in quick succession, four girls and boy who was most doted upon by his mother and sisters – Alexi.

They were all brutally beaten, bayonetted, and shot by the Bolsheviks for the sin of not be a Zionists - The Bolsheviks came from Germany, Austria, and Khazar. They were not protecting themselves. They were not harmed by the Russian Tsar. And Alexandra was of German roots. It was purely a massacre of ideology. These were executions. Not based on a perceived incident but on a ‘preemptive’ assertion.

The same assertion used by Obama and Trump to attack Iran, and Russia. With intentions toward North Korean and any country so aligned.

Within the Jewish context of history, Russia had been in a state of turmoil and thus the government was considered to be of ‘poor management’. In reality, the Russian Empire was quite advanced and secure in their acceptance of various ethnicities into their realm including; Greeks, Turks, Moroccans, and various French and Europeans. Their culture was built on philosophy and education.

What the Bolsheviks created was a colony of destruction, death, starvation, and destitution. Which they disguised as ‘freedom’. If it sound sfamiliar today – it is because the same playbook is used existentially throughout history. Built on one ideology – DECEPTION.

It is why we are now so obsessed with TRUTH. Why we do not any longer succumb to lies without drawing a sword. Alexandra and Nicholas sin was to be born into families of monarchial nomenclatures. And yet, they were not what is portrayed by the Zionist Cult. Alexandra adored her ch9ildren. She refused a nanny and insisted on breast feeding herself as opposed to the common nursemaids of the era. She raised them, taught them, educated them, and rendered them good little peoples.

Yet, within the culture of the Bolsheviks – they deserved to die because they were the Goyim of the Kabballah – cattle deserving of slavery or death. This loving couple who raised their children to be of good health and mind. Thrown into wells. Tortured. Executed. Children. The same parlance used to discredit the Palestinians and call them – cattle. Nonhumans. Exterminated.

When I was growing up, my schooling declared that the Bolsheviks were oppressed peasants fighting their nasty oppressors. But the Bolsheviks didn’t even live in Russia. They immigrated and destroyed a culture that they didn’t know. Why? They supplanted entire countries with communist dictums including not just Russia, but China, Europe, and The US. Under their thumb.

China wasn’t communist until the Bolsheviks came. And Now we are left to identify the stage actors, the muses, the deceptress, and the names only to have Trump declare they don’t exist – it is a Democrat plot. And still. Despite. There are those who deny facts, truth, evidence, history and instead worship a false god – they call Trump. With reverence. He can do no wrong – even when he is complicit in the murder of thousands of children and women…

The common theme – look at this ‘good’. Therefore, it is okay to allow children to be raped and tortured. Therefore, it is okay for the US to bomb indiscriminately across the globe. Killing for the sole purpose of killing. Oh look – Trump is cleaning up our illegal immigrant population – Therefore he has carte blanche to join the Bolsheviks in the colonization of the Globe. They don’t count. Don’t look! Pretend you don’t see! The execution of the Romanovs and their five children. Their torture. Because the German and Austrian Zionists declared them to be worthy of DEATH. The Palestinians. The Lebanese. The Yemeni. The Syrian, The Iranian. The Iraqi. The Russians. The Ukrainians. The Somali. The Sudanese. Don’t look at us bombing them for Israel.

Look at this other hand – the magic hand that deceives.

The Romanov Dynasty built the Arts, the Architecture, the Philosophers, the Healers, a period of expansion and culture that thrived despite the attempts of European killers who sought its demise. Their economy grew. They became a forceful global power – and THAT was why the western nations sought its destruction – NOT because they held totalitarian ideologies – but because they were exponentially growing within the groundwork of Peace and Prosperity.

This is where Putin derives his power. From The Romanovs.