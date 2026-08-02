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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
1h

From New York Times Oct. 6, 1940:

“NEW WORLD ORDER PLEDGED TO JEWS;

Arthur Greenwood of British War Cabinet Sends Message of

Assurance Here RIGHTING OF WRONGS SEEN English Rabbi

Delivers to Dr. S.S. Wise New Statement on Question After War.”

WOW! Sounds like they are following the script to the T!

From: https://www.revelation1823.net/pdf/israel-friend-or-foe.pdf

Source: revelation1823.net

Thank you, Helena, and spot on as usual!

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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
15m

I have no doubt Revelation was put in the Bible to get us to project that reality out now and

as “revelation of the method.” It’s too perfect! Droughts, fires, war, rumors of war….

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