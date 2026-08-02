It isn’t just the US which has a depleted inventory of weapons – Israel’s stockpiles are diminishing rapidly as well with production stagnating. Why? Rare Earths. And China has now zero incentive to ‘share’. What does Trump do? Posts a picture of him taking control of Greenland – again. While deals have been made with small countries to begin mining, the amount needed to upgrade and furbish weapon production is severely diminished.

Lockheed Martin, the main supplier of weapon systems, faces severe supply shortages and inventory depletion of critical rare earth elements—specifically samarium, yttrium, and heavy magnets—due to tight export restrictions from China and an upcoming Pentagon ban on Chinese-origin defense materials. Each F-35 fighter jet relies on hundreds of pounds of these materials, threatening production run-downs.

Military jets require maintenance constantly, needing about 5 to 40 hours of groundwork for every single hour they spend in the air. According to Admiral Daryl Caudle, high tempo operations in the Middle East risk triggering severe funding and personnel crunches. In addition, extended combat deployments have heavily strained maintenance accounts, flight hours, and munitions inventories across the force. All of which puts pilots at RISK. In May Caudle warned extending the conflict could mean the Navy runs out of money by July. July – has passed.

Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, head of U.S. European Command, has stated that the Navy can no longer defend Israel and given a choice he would choose America. After social media blustering and blubbering by Trump that Hegseth was going to lead a 2 week long bludgeoning of Iranian civilian targets, today Trump has flipped ~ ‘just kidding” – we’ve got a deal for real, pinky swear, wink, wink. Imagine the stress load this puts on soldiers! “You could be killed tomorrow… oops, never mind.”

Today Trump became irritated by the news that Chevron and Exxon profits for the first quarter 2026 reached an all-time high of $12.2 billion and $14.5 Billion respectively. Condemning the profits, Trump has ordered a DOJ investigation into price gouging. Really. Pump prices have doubled as Brent Crude has fluctuated between $80 and $120 given insider trading on the Iran War and Trump’s inability to make a decision. The Economic IQ cannot fathom that crude prices rising by 100% might cause pump prices to rise as well.

Problem: Todd Blanche’s nomination as the Director of the DOJ is in limbo as squabbles over his IRS settlement with Trump return front and center. President Trump has appealed a federal judge’s order finding he filed a bad-faith $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS personally while serving as President and Presiding Over The IRS. The holdout on Todd Blanche is being held hostage over this ruling with the GOP demanding Trump hold to the Court Order.

Trump claims the IRS Order is dead while simultaneously filing an Appeal. The hands of the magician.

As of Trump Regime #2, Trump has filed $70 Billion in lawsuits including the IRS $10 Billion. Again, in the words of Elon Musk – there are takers and makers… Trump fills the ‘taker slot’. He has racked up billions thru a defunct Board of Peace, pardons for pay, is now selling insider news to anyone with the price tag of $100,000 per month, cashed out Venezuela oil and gold, and managed to increase his son’s net worth by 300%. ALL of which is illegal – yet like Pelosi, like Hillary ~ Trump is above the Law. As a footnote ~ coming into office, Trump ‘claimed’ a net worth of $3 Billion.

Will an Iran Peace deal hold more than three days? Depends whether Brent Crude moves enough for the insider trader to make another market killing. Because it is most likely Trump or a family member shorting the announcement of a deal. Oddly, with this latest Deal – crude hasn’t moved.

While Trump’s bluster that Iran has capitulated to all his demands, Iran has stated that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to pre-war status. Likely meaning Iran and Oman will charge a fee for passage. Saudi Arabia’s Bin Salman has apparently awoken to the realization that this war is destroying economies across the Middle East every time Trump opens his mouth. They have become the martyr. And Iran was severely ‘underestimated’ by all parties.

Damages will take years to recover. For what purpose? For Israel’s hatred of Muslims? What is the House of Saud history?

The House of Saud has ruled since 1744. In 2022, The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said that the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia were actually Jewish, and that their conflict with Iran harkens back to 7th century battles between Muslim and Jewish tribes.

Jewish heritage is embedded in Saudi Arabia. A Jewish kingdom existed in the 5th century CE in the southwestern portion of Arabia then known as Himyar. There were Jewish tribes in Arabia at the time of Muhammad, some of whom fought him and were expelled or executed. Still, the so called Constitution of Medina, signed in 622, treated Jews as “believers.” ~ Marshall Breger.

The Lands of present day Saudi Arabia were settled by Jews fleeing the Roman Empire as they were expelled. Many tribes settled in the land although none ever sought to unify. Muhammed befriended the various tribes believing they would convert to his new religion. When they didn’t he began a campaign of assault and expel. After Muhammed’s death, Umar ibn al-Khatab as successor, set Muhammed’s troops sights on the Banu Kuraiza Jewish community with the choice to either convert or watch their wives and children die. Caliph Umar’s sister was Fatima, his daughter married Muhammed.

One such Jewish Converso was Ka’b al-Ahbar a Jewish rabbi who converted to Islam and became a good friend and advisor to Umar. Another was chief of the Jewish tribe of Banu Hanifa, called Thumamah bin Uthal Al-Hanafi. He was captured by Muhammed and converted. It is the Hanifa Tribe that is connected to the House of Saud.

Is this why the Saudis have agreed to back Israel and Trump against Iran - filling their void with Saudi weapons?