It’s Not Nice To Fool Mother Zelnskky! The source of the epithet claiming Ukraine has numerous rare earth minerals include the World Economic Forum in conjunction with the newly formed, “Ukrainian Geological Survey Department”. As of November 29, 2024, their chairman is Oleh Hotsynets. His bio reads: “Oleh was the head of the subsoil use department at Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, the largest subsoil user in Ukraine. The company has hundreds of special permits for oil and natural gas production. Mr. Hotsynets also worked as a project manager at Naftogaz of Ukraine and is an expert at the State Commission on Mineral Resources.”

Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC is a natural gas producer. That’s it folks. No minerals. No Geology Department. This is the source of Ukraine’s rare earths including Lithium … per a guy with ZERO education anywhere and the epitome of globalization lies the WEF. Who did this research project when President Trump signed on?

Mining.com was bought by EarthLabs, Inc. in 2023. EarthLabs is a Canadian company founded by Denis Laviolette in 2022. He has a BA. Earthlabs is buried in the pink slips of investments whose current asking price is 17.5cents. Yet somehow, these semi-worthless companies have managed to con the WEF and Trump into believing there is a BOUNTY of rare earths in Ukraine. Having conducted zero – surveys.

And based on their ‘expert analysis of nothing’ America is shelving the $350 billion given to Ukraine in return for output that may reach a total of $13 billion by 2033 – according to Mining.com, aka Earthlabs, aka the Ukrainian Geological Survey Department which has NEVER represented ANY MINERALS outside of natural gas. The ‘MAY’ is notable. An advertising scheme that avoids and evades lying laws.

I imagine by 2033, the world will have surpassed the demand for rare earths in favor of something wholly different – so no one will make a calamitous comment. Schwab will be dead. Soros will be dead. And the World, She Will Have Turned.

Meanwhile, Zelenskky and Trump are bound to the 30 day ceasefire which everyone and their deepest West Virginia cousin knows is a hick trap. With the gleeful Macron lovingly embracing Starmer – hands on – all over… - it is obvious these mega geniuses of the insane asylum, truly believe they can ‘out smart’ Putin and Lavrov. A comedy routine revered by Abbott and Costello.

Trump needs Wins. That’s his personality type. He means well – but winning is the end game. Even if winning doesn’t always go according to plan. Ukraine does not go according to plan. And he shifts from throwing in the towel to not being able to give it up. Putin is correct. A 30 day ceasefire is simply a regrouping in the auspices of Zelesnkky, Macron and Starmer mentality 101. Having zero background in strategy, military, or intelligence. And it becomes a parlor game – for the Odd Couple times Three. Play acting as it were with Real Lives. Real Deaths. That they see as a board game – of parlor delight!

MOST definitely – NOT Human Species.

According to EXPERT Scientists there have been a total of NINE species which have inhabited earth. All of which became extinct by unknown means with the exception of Homo Sapiens – of today. How does science know this as fact? Because. Because. Because they don’t know and feel the need to fill in the gaps with ‘something’.

LEST we forget, these are the same Expert Scientists that tell us every human harbors over 3 trillion viruses in their body – and by GOSH – they are going to create a vaccine for all of them… Wunderbar!

This is all connected by one interactive – Lying. Christians tell us we are all born narcissistic liars. And we must be taught the means to unchain these psychological birth rites. All by a steady influx of punishment and relief should we abide by the moral and ethical standards so defined. Liberals/Rhinos are taught that lying is a necessity and constant of human life that has no moral or ethical attachment of boundary. Therefore, they lie with every word – every action – every inconceivable pedantic exception to moral codes including – sexually assaulting children.

Israel. Netanyahu. IDF. Mossad. A civilization that was built thousands of years ago and simply reimagined itself at each crossroads when they were called out as the morally abject money lenders – By Christ. They are the species that survived outside of Homo Sapiens.

Whoever began the sway-brain idea that we all have the same color of blood – therefore we are all ONE – seems to forget that elephants, rhinoceros, lions, eagles, also have red blood – but we are not – THEM. Surprise! Truly the IQ norm has fallen precipitously to someplace in the average of 75. And we are told AI will further deplete humans of their IQ proficiency as our brains literally rot.

Which would explain why the hyper extension of the elites favor robotic brains. Because their own are mired in filth, lying, deception, fraud, and lack of use. Caving into themselves as worthless returning to the one cell amoeba. There is a cult. The cult is a small outlying group of individuals who have yet to succumb and recognize the focus of the future. Is NOT favorable. Unless – dramatic changes are made.

I have to admit. When I write this – and then look out my window – I see such a beautiful world landscape – it can deviate the truth. How Can This Earth with all its beauty fall victim to such depraved humans?

In closing, I add, that just as there are rhinos and wolves who pretend to be righteous – there are Blues and Liberals whose core is righteous…