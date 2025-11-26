Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
11hEdited

Sounds like a former Star Trek movie script has been plagiarized by DC's elite, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
9h

Congratulations, your article, this one, is guaranteed to win the Booker Prize for best fiction written in the English language, no question about it. Such a display of imagination is rarely found.

Oh, wait a minute, this isn't fiction, it's reality. How is this possible ?

Meanwhile, Russia is cracking up over the claim that it accepted a peace plan that it hasn't even seen. " You make joke. LOL. "

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture