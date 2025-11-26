In the midst of a 28 point Peace Plan as asserted by Rubio and Trump who claim Russia has accepted it, is the statement from Russia that they haven’t even ‘received’ it. It was published by The Wall Street Journal – In the meantime, Macron is busily making statements that to win in Ukraine both the UK and France need to send in troops to be sacrificially killed – a death wish. The bizarre Magical Mystery Tour of jesters and fools is played like a movie reel before Putin who watches the Orgy from afar given, he has nearly completed his initial goals necessitating the invasion.

In a bizarre video released by Zelenskky, he attempts to portray himself as the commander of an invincible army which has held back the Big Bad Russian Bear – all by itself…Even more strange is the fact that it comes across like a movie script complete with fake background given Zelenskky resides in London. The true number of estimated deaths in Ukraine is withheld however it is likely in the range of 2 million. Sacrificial Lambs for the Greater Good.

Who is the Greater Good?

The concept was first coined by English philosopher Jeremy Bethham, who wrote, “It is the greatest good to the greatest number of people which is the measure of right and wrong”. In other words, the ethics of right and wrong are defined by how many achieve a ‘good’. Thus, war can be so justified as can genocide. It argues that individual rights and expression are surrendered. It overrides the very concept of morality.

Ukraine has lost. So why does the EU pretend they are winning? What is gained is the complete elimination of all Ukrainian men. Investors are lined up to take ownership of the land and its resources but need those pesky locals, Ukrainians, out of the way. Much like the Bolshevik Revolution which eliminated 60 million Russians – to lessen the chances of a revolt against the coup.

The investors, of course, are the Deep State ‘chosen ones’.

The ‘chosen ones’ are secular. Secular = having no religion or spiritual base. The Israel Lie. Using God to justify the grander scheme of ‘chosen beings’.

As of March of this year, scientists have ‘changed’ their entire concept of a linear lineage. The Headline: Humans Arose From Two Ancestral Populations That United 300,000 Years Ago. One contributes 80% of our DNA, while the other 20%. Based on a ‘confirmed study’, which every study is until it is unconfirmed, two ancient intemingling populations diverged 1.5 million years ago and then remingled 300,000 years ago creating homo sapiens. The majority factor is related to Neanderthals and Denisovans with the Neanderthal genes dominating the Denisovans. The mixture becomes more bizarre when these experts determine that 100,000 years ago an unknown ancient gene became mixed in the pool. It is worthy to note: 1) they claim to have extracted DNA from 1.5 million years ago, and 2) much of the basis uses such terms as assumed, infer, theoretical, etc…

Within this revelation we are given whistleblower statements that all major world governments have been diligently working for the past 80 years to assess the mechanization of crashed UFO’s and alien bodies. The Big Black Book of Defense Spending. And that all the wars and diseases and pandemics are literally created to obscure and distract from these two quite largess pronouncements. As in Shakespeare’s Stage.

Enter a newly minted Executive Order from Trump labeled the Genesis Mission, co-opted as the evolution of The Manhattan Project. The stipulated purpose is to bring together 44 tech world companies within the power generative of the government to advance AI for scientific purposes including targeted genetic bioweapons via – Gene Editing.

The Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, an oil and gas man, will be tasked with implementing this project and the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST) shall provide general leadership of the Mission, Michael Kratsios, who has a BA in politics, and comes from the World Economic Forum of World Leaders and from Thiel Capital.

The takeover of America is thus – complete under the auspices of Donald Trump. And the War on Humanity has been disbursed for The Greater Good of the Chosen Ones.