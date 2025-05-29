How is it possible that so much insanity across the globe can exist simultaneously? Someone posted an analysis of the movie and characters of The Wizard of Oz and it was quite fascinating:

The depth of delusion is beyond the capability of understanding of one mind. The amount of information so vast that it leaks through every pore. And yet AI will undoubtedly make it all the worse for generations to come – their brains a wasteland. Owned by a singular version of reality to the point we become the dystopian robots – and AI the Advanced Human Species. What we see, colors, cities, rural settings will all be generated from inside a single comprehensive sub station of AI. No one person will be distinct from another. No identity. A Road To Nowhere...

A commenter on my blog is upset with me because I report from the perspective of reality instead of mindlessly accepting everything Trump does as perfection. Including bombing Yemen and Palestine – in his call for the Nobel Peace Prize. As all humans, Trump is imperfect. Should we alter that view of imperfection and supplant some godly figurehead? I choose not to – and for that I am derided as being too ‘extreme’. I am reality. One Messenger.

In Greek tragedy, the messenger's job is to report on events that occur offstage or at a different time and place than the main action of the play. They essentially act as narrators, conveying critical information about what is happening outside the immediate theatrical setting. The Play is Humanity. Planet earth is the Stage. And we all know the rest…

Accepting Trump’s actions as infallible, is no different than wearing a mask in a car. Musk is backing away. Disappointed. Not a good sign. His high energy has turned to distrust. Not a good sign. But the media lashing Musk endured was a wasteland of contentious insanity. Unveiling a society bred from a dung heap that would have broken any soul for the pure joy of it. If nothing else, it revealed to Musk the perversity of mankind. A bitter awakening.

There are certainly positives which I share – in particular, Neom & Homan, in their fabulous work to shut down the border and convene ICE raids against illegals and gang members. But in this world of deceit, there are times when I wonder if those positives are meant to keep us quiet. To impart a queue of hope as a deflection while Ukraine and Israel continue to scream WWIII.

Meanwhile the UK and EU have disintegrated into a cartoonish hellscape of continued war mongering and open use of communist propaganda, joyfully announcing their intention. “The UK defense secretary stated that more than £1 billion ($1.35 billion) has been allocated by the UK government for a “digital targeting web” to enable real-time battlefield intelligence-sharing between troops, spy planes and satellites against Russia and China.” WHY? The War Hawks Demand the annihilation of Europe given their military is currently worthless and a quick defensive act by these two stalwarts, China and Russia, would have the ability to take Europe off the map. Justifiably.

Death is their ‘feed’. And historically always has been. That is their 'Mark'. The Beast.