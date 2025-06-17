Trump has called out Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Security, March statement that Iran is NOT pursuing nuclear weapons – false. He doesn’t care what she said.

Trump has abruptly left the G7 summit to meet with Hegseth and coordinate US military operations near Israel.

Trump makes derogatory comment about Tucker Carlson, basically calling him a hack when Carlson states war with Iran will become WWIII.

Trump escalates riff with Musk and refuses to let the argument go.

Trump lashes out at MAGA’s – unhinged.

Trump claims he is not working for a cease fire between Israel and Iran – but a Bigger End. Without further definition.

Musk opens Starlink Satellite service for Iran.

June 7th, Iran releases a media statement that they have successfully hacked into the Israel governments data system and obtained expansive documents, pictures and videos crucial to Israel’s security. Complete media blackout in US.

June 12th Israel attacks Iran. In order to destroy the data which has already been secured elsewhere.

The Nuclear being referred to by Trump and Netanyahu is Israel’s Blackmail Database.

Beyond the Epstein files. The data reveals Israel’s nuclear arsenal. America’s involvement in 9-11.

Knowing the expanse of what they have obtained, insurance policies would be necessitated. Iran’s closest ally is Russia. Policy #1. Lebanon = Policy #2. #3? China is too risky. Pakistan has been couped by the west. North Korea? Possibly.

Tucker has claimed that this ‘war’ will be the crucible end of the American Empire. Not militarily, but via Truth. Knowledge. Depravity. Naming those who are encouraging President Trump to go to war include: Miriam Adelson, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Rupert Murdoch, and Ike Purlmutter, according to Tucker. Others too – albeit these are the headliners.

Gabbard takes a trip to Japan to see their nuclear holocaust and states the world is closer to nuclear annihilation than ever before. Suggesting that the people behind the scenes, ie, US and Israeli governments, believe they can be saved within shelters, or as Catherine Fitts has declared – they will live in underground cities built with the missing $27 Trillion in Taxpayer funds.

The only ‘further end’ that Trump could be referring to is a coup from within Tehran. Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah, has recently surfaced after being exiled since 1980. Indicating he would be the likely successor should a coup be successful. The Shah was a Western installation who gave access to all of Iran’s oil to UK and American brokers.

Trump surrounded himself with Jewish elites. Stakeholders. Bessent came directly from Soros. No one raised an eyebrow. The play is NOT Project 2025. It is the World Economic Forum Protocols 2030. Pahlavi would de-nationalize Iran’s oil and allow it to become part of Israel’s shopping cart. Assuming – Russia and China sanction this reversal. China buys 70% of Iran’s oil.

The question dangling precariously is will the Ayatollah take the information he has obtained to his grave – or will he be the source wherein all the LIES are revealed?

Will The Blackmail Cartel Live On?