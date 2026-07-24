Helena’s Substack

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zdb's avatar
zdb
4h

thank you

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Pasha Von Sternberg's avatar
Pasha Von Sternberg
4h

We live in dark times. I cant wait to read about this era in 2 or 300 hundred years, it'll read much easier then. And hopefully ends with the fall and absolute flattening of the empire. That's how it usually ends. Everything else is wishful thinking by short sighted morons and sadistic rapists.

We've been here many times before...

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