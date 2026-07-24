Massive wildfires have erupted across Spain – roughly a week or two after Netanyahu threatened terrorism across Spain for daring to defame the most moral army in the world – IDF. Netanyahu warned Spain that it would “pay an immediate price” for waging a diplomatic war against Israel. Spain’s PM, Sanchez, has declared a National Emergency as the fires have caused the evacuation of 20,000. Climate ‘Scientists’ warn that heat causes these fires to spontaneously erupt…

A fire in southern France which created 60,000 evacuations, has merged with the Spain fire which is burning out of control despite efforts of some 10,000 firemen. 95% of all fires are caused by human activity – not simple heat and wind. Half of all wildfires are intentional. The wildfires in Patagonia Argentina and Chile were observed to have been caused by Jewish ‘tourists’. However, media pundits will typically forget these factoids and blame climate change.

Israel swore vengeance. Israel ALWAYS gets its vengeance.

The Abraham Accords have become the new Middle East blackmail employed by Trump. Saudi Crown Prince has been remanded that America ‘allowing’ them nuclear capabilities hinges on them playing nice with Israel and obeying their dictums. Which may include assisting in the complete annihilation of Iran. The Crown Prince has said he wants to diversify its internal energy production so that it can expand oil exports and revenue. True to Trump, the condition was not enumerated to Bin Salman – it was simply enumerated in a Trump social media post. A highly demonstrative slap in the face!

Why any Middle East country would continue to support Israel or the United States at this juncture is truly odd. Why the Saudi’s would need US permission is the first and most glaring anomaly. But a King Trumps a Prince. And that would seem to be our president’s view of himself on the global stage.

As Brent Crude hovers in the $96 range, Lloyds of London has announced they will not sell war insurance for Saudi Arabian oil transit in the Red Sea. Other contracts may be cancelled as the Trump War continues unabated with the Middle East subject to the brunt of Iran’s vengeance. IF the Middle East simply joined Iran instead of Israel/America, they would no longer be bombed. From the outside, it appears an obvious choice…

One thing is for certain, Trump is quickly running out of bombs. But the strategic maneuver to park fighter jets at Israeli bases only fuels a double target for Iran. Perhaps clearer minds prevail in their understanding than Trump’s because a WWIII would benefit no one. Yet, Trump & Rubio are reaching the end of their tether as they continually create new reasons for warring with Iran. Meanwhile Israel has moved into – Venezuela.

A 32 member IDF Relief Team convened in Venezuela for the first time to help officials assess the course of action that should be taken in the aftermath of the earthquakes. While the Venezuelan People were not swayed by the supposed mission, the inserted President welcomed them – their first time to ‘openly’ set foot in the country in 17 tears. They left behind a number of Israeli Humanitarian Aid organizations to carry on their work including IsraAID, SmartAID, and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC).

The point of physically removing Maduro was for the country to come under the command and rule of Israel and the Open Society. Maduro was a staunch enemy of this occupation and his removal framed as a Drug Lord was manufactured for the stage set. The gold and oil will be removed while the people remain sequestered in poverty under the auspices of Rubio and Trump and a contingent of soldiers. Despite their claims that they have deposited these pirated confiscations for Venezuela benefit – there is no indication or evidence to substantiate the claim.

This is what Trump and Israel would like to do with Iran. Same destruction. Same confiscation. Same removal of all government officials via assassination. There is no evidence Maduro is alive and his trial has been pushed to June 2027. According to The Guardian, The Play Act II is to obscure any remembrance of Maduro as his fellow citizens are brainwashed into believing Israel is just flitting on the outskirts of taking over the country while Maduro’s memory is erased.

While banners and billboards still prevail in holding up their reverence for Maduro, Israel and the US are painting over the murals, tearing down the depictions, and wiping his name from existence. An MKULTRA operation. The media is quite helpful in obscuring the Truth which is that the people don’t want Israel in their country – they want Maduro. In that vein, the humanitarian aid is part of the Stage to portray Israel as a benevolent charitable soothsayer. So far it is NOT working.

It is the blueprint for Iran – and Araghchi, Iran’s foreign Minister, is the 5D to Trump’s Parcheesi. For when Trump runs out of bombs, which is his only ‘strategy’, the 5D kicks in and our government will make mush of America spiraling into Civil War possibilities, food shortages, and FIRE. Because FIRE is an Israeli tool.

Our Military will thus Splinter.