Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Yeshua Risen
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As I often say, Jewsuits. Thank you for this. Weishaupt's Illuminati stemmed from there with the intention of destroying the church, so between him and Loyola I was already convinced. Then a Jew-ish Pope (yarmulke in common anyway), who claimed he would bless any aliens 👽 that came along. I wonder how his successor feels about that with all the disclosure talk.

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