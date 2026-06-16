The Jesuits and the Jews. A History of Conversos.

In 1609 the first Jesuits from Europe landed in Argentina. By 1767, they were expelled from the entire continent of South America. What happened in between?

The territory called Argentina came under Spanish and Portuguese rule with the establishment of the Jesuits. As of the 16th century a majority percentage of Jesuits were actually Jews. The Society of Jesus was called the Synagogue of Jews. They advanced their wealth by establishing a massive network of estancias or ranches which were highly organized agriculture, livestock and industrial centers.

The local Guarani people were subjected to internal wars, colonization, forced conversion, and an altered lifestyle. They were forced to work the Jesuit ranches as slave laborers. With each successive war, more Guarani died. Then Small Pox was introduced and their population all but collapsed. All within the auspices of the Treaty of Madrid. A worthless piece of paper.

In 1534 St Ignatius, a former warrior, and 6 others formed the Society of Jesus under mystical and spiritual authority. Hence, the status of Jesuits as warriors. Ignatius came from minor nobility of the Basque region. His family and their manor were destroyed due to their acts of plunder and pillaging. The Jews of this time frame were prosperous via their trade in indebting Kings. Intermarriage between the Aristocrats and Jews was sought to upgrade and obscure their status as moneylenders. Some scholars count St. Ignatius family as Jewish Conversos.

In 1769, the Jesuits had been expelled from Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, France, Spain and its colonies, and Parma. The reasoning – they were wholly Jewish by culture and religion. The order came down from the various Kings of Europe and remained in effect until 1814. In the late 19th century, President Julio Roca encouraged Bolshevik Jews to emigrate in large swathes to repopulate the ranches. He had rebuilt Argentina on existential debt and was not well liked by the populace.

Today the Jesuit society is led by Father Arturo Sosa who has been described as a Marxist Communist of Venezuelan descent. Criticized extensively by Cardinals and Priests worldwide for his Biblical ‘Interpretations’. When Jorge Bergoglio, a Jesuit from Argentina was Appointed as Pope Francis, the Jewish community was elated. A Jewish Jesuit would rule the Catholic Church from Rome.

In this Dec. 12, 2012, picture provided by the NCI-Emanue El, Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (now Pope Francis), lights the menorah during Hanukkah celebrations in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At left is Rabbi Sergio Bergman, and at right is Rabbi Alejandro Avruj.

JD Vance claims he was an atheist before his alignment with Palantir’s Peter Theil. Now a Catholic, Vance seems to believe he knows more about Catholicism than Popes and Cardinals as he schools them on religion and migration. Peter Theil is a quasi evangelical with significant deviations who supports Israel, Israeli wars, and demolitions. Theil has assisted in the machinations of both Israel and Ukraine in ramping up the campaign of death and destruction.

Peter Theil now lives in Argentina, a country led by a fake politician, Milei, a convert to Judaism. Milei has sold Argentina’s Patagonia forests to Israeli Jews by burning them down before excavation. The last of local indigenous tribes of Argentina live there. Peter Theil will help in the transition of over 300,000 Jews to the area for permanent settlement. More than doubling the Argentina population of jews. The Andinia Plan which like every conspiracy theory labeling is actually backed by evidence:

Argentine President Javier Milei proposed a policy on 5th December 2025, easing foreign land purchases in rural areas:

- It sought to liberalize (free up) the purchase of rural lands by private foreign entities removing existing caps on foreign ownership.

- He proposed modification to prohibitions which are in place that prevented changes to the productive use of land after fires (previously restricted for 30–60 years to avoid speculation on burned areas).

- Israelis and their community specific have been buying up land in Argentina, post Milei’s ascension.

- January 9: Patagonia forests, in Argentina are burning. Prosecutor confirms the fires are intentional. Accelerants and military grenades found on site.

- Two ex-IDF soldiers, who are visiting as ‘tourists’ were caught causing huge fires in Argentina in a forest full of natural resources.

- An Israeli tourist was caught lighting fires in Los Glaciares National Park, in the Argentinian Patagonia a couple of days ago.

- Now Argentinian authorities are reporting that they found M26 IM grenades (used by the Israeli military) spread around Lake Epuyen in Chubut as well.

The Jewish population in Argentina was predominantly created by WWII and its aftermath. But Argentina has also been linked to the flight of Hitler and many Nazis, and the subject of conspiracies surrounding Osama bin Laden who is also believed to have been spirited to the country. History seems to have a way of opening the reality of the present in glorious color.