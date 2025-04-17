JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are noted heavyweights in the Global Cartel of Banking. The Rothschild’s head the pyramid. They have run the global usury institution as Money Changers for thousands of years under alternate names – a common practice among the species termed, Jews. Jamie Dimon at JP Morgan is married to Judith Kent a Jewish psychologist who assisted in Kamala Harris campaign. Goldman’s CEO is David Soloman, of Jewish descent. The Rothschild name dates back to 1569 – and no further. Prior to 1569, their name was Bauer, and prior to that it was Freibesch. Amschel Bauer became Amschel Rothschild.

Other names genealogically associated with Freibesch include; Meier, Metzler, Schiff, Bacharach, Hirsch, Rosner, Friedland and Oppenheimer. Their roots date back through Germany to the Roman Empire. In the German town of Bacharach, its namesake is Werner of Oberwessel known in connection with pogroms triggered by his death. “According to the Christian blood libel which was typical of the times, a 16-year-old Werner was murdered on Maudy Thursday 1287 by members of the local Jewish community, who then used his blood for Passover observances. On the grounds of this alleged ritual murder, there arose an anti-Semitic mob who waged a pogrom wiping out Jewish communities in the Middle and Lower Rhine and Moselle regions.”

Dimon’s grandfather was a banker in Smyrna, an ancient Greek/Roma city state ruled by the goddess Roma, an Amazonian warrior and mother to Romulus and Remos who founded the Roman Empire. Dimon’s mother was the daughter of James Kalos and Iphegnia Smyrnis – of Smyrna. Kalos means Chaos.

NOTHING is coincidental.

In the Bible, Revelations declares, Babylon the Great, mother of whores and earth’s abominations = Roma, or Rome, aka Smyrna.

Jews have claimed they change their names randomly to ‘assimilate’. But given their diatribe that they are The Chosen People – wouldn’t assimilation be akin to denying your right as a Chosen? It is more likely, that the name change is to hide heritage. To create a false identity and obscure the Truth.

Over the course of one year, 2024, the shares of JP Morgan rose from $180 to a peak of $280 = 55.5%. Goldman Sachs shares rose from $400 to a peak of $672 = 68%. Morgan Stanley rose from $90 to a peak of $140 = 55.5%. All major bank shares rose by double digits during 2024. WHY? Government spending:

The Banking Industry’s company profits are derived from institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management. Institutional securities provide governments, corporations, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals with investment banking services, financial advice, sales and trading, lending, and research. What they don’t provide is financial growth for middle class and the poor. The very definition of the Biden Regime as run by The Banking Cartel.

This is why the Economic concept that the Stock Market is a barometer of the economy is a wholly false premise. The Stock Market is a barometer of the Wealthy. The wealthy who tend to horde and spend with greed and self mastication much like Eric Carle’s children’s book, The Greedy Python. Since the Tariff scare, Bank Cartels go hit hard. Resonating among the wealthiest who have come out screaming the loudest against Tariffs, except for Warren Buffett.

Buffett proposes an ‘incentivized tariff’ wherein exporters are given special certificates based on their export numbers. The certificates would be similar to government subsidies and sold on the market to other exporters. Ultimately, making only the Wealthiest more wealthy! Ridiculous idea. But then at least he is offering ‘something’ contrary to - David Stockman. A failed politician, failed advisor to Reagan, failed investment broker, indicted for fraud, with a BA in history – who denigrates everything Trump while using, ‘Boeing’ sales as his bookmark!

Apparently, the Boeing enterprise whose planes literally fall apart mid-air, who is mired in collective lawsuits as a result, whose sales plummeted on BAD MANUFACTURING, and the unexplained ‘death’ of a Boeing whistleblower – is not selling well. Lest we forget, they also abandoned two astronauts for 9 months who had to be rescued by Musk. China just cancelled orders. And it is all Trump’s fault. AH!

The latest Boeing Story: While taxiing on the Denver runway en route to Edmonton, a bunny jumped from the tarmac 12 feet into the air landing inside the wings engine causing the engine to explode mid-air. Maybe Trump tossed the bunny in the engine… eh Stockman?

These so-called ‘anarch-capitalist Libertarians are beginning to fray. But they do seem to have commonality – their portfolio’s got hit and their one year profits have gone from 60% to 30% … And the vast majority of Americans don’t really give a fark's arse!