Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
10h

...great post Helen seems there's no end to the sinister webs that are so deeply spun, if i ever own a club, which i won't, i'll be careful who i invite to dinner... 🙏➕🙏...

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1 reply by Helena Glass
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Bezoar
10h

https://youtu.be/glV026i5b80?is=a7vwQvuSFmCEjJlA “ better run through the jungle…” 🫣

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