In 1959 three Hollywood friends bought a Kenyan retreat and named it the Mount Kenya Safari Club – members only; William Holden, Ray Ryan and Carl Hirschman. It became a Hollywood enclave with deep connections to organized crime. Ryan, Hirschman and Holden sold the Club to Adnan Khashoggi, an arms dealer worth over $4 billion. The sale was negotiated by Edward Moss, a CIA operative who became the Clubs General Manager.

Decades later: Adnan’s nephew Jamal was assassinated purportedly by the Saudi Regime. Adnan’s other nephew, Dodi Fayed, assassinated by British intelligence along with Princess Diana.

Lockheed Martin was one of Khashoggi’s biggest contracts. Lockheed was one of the destinations for the CIA operation Paperclip in which Nazi Scientists were brought into the US and deposited at various uber spots which also included Roswell.

The Club’s root members included; Iran under the Shah, Morocco, France, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Informal covert members included the CIA and Mossad. At the time, the CIA was undergoing investigations for its rather illustrious illegal operations including MKUltra, domestic spying, assassinations, coups, etc… Despite the Church Committee Investigations and the Pike Committee Investigations – no one ever went to prison. No one got fined. No one lost their job.

Instead, a new Committee was created; The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Their job was to make sure no one ever again breached the laws of the land…pinky swear. Today, the chairman of the Committee is Tom Cotton. He has never worked in any intelligence capacity. He has never worked in any investigative capacity. He is a neoconservative lawyer.

The purpose of the Safari Club was to intervene in sovereign country’s elections and government. Mercenaries became a necessary means given the CIA was in deep trouble back home and needed to maintain a low profile. Thus, the infinite rise of mercenary units who called themselves ‘negotiators’. They could negotiate someone to death. They could negotiate a kidnapping. They could negotiate theft. And they would be paid via the black book of the CIA - preferably in Gold Bricks.

Initially, France ran the show with Count Alexandre de Marenches. A morbidly obese Marenches later became an advisor to President Reagan. The Club’s charter declared their emphasis was anticommunism, specifically the Soviet Union. The Cold War. While assassination was their dandelion – control of African mining was their Rose Garden.

Their Money Laundering was predominantly conducted with the Bank of Credit and Commerce International. The BCCI was founded by a Pakistani financier, registered in Luxembourg, with offices in London and Karachi. Liquidated in 1991 it was then 77% owned by Shiekh Zayed of the UAE. Corresponding with the collapse of the Soviet Union under Kissinger who also had connections with the Safari Club.

At the time the Safari Club was created George Bush had become Director of the CIA. At his request, the plan was for The BCCI to solicit the business of every major terrorist, rebel, and underground organization in the world. The invaluable intelligence thus gained would be discreetly distributed to ‘friends’ of the BCCI. In 1976, Theodore Shackley was appointed second in command to Bush at the CIA. Shackley had previously served in the Cuban Project and the Phoenix Program during his 8 years in the military. He was the Safari Club’s key contact.

Phillip Agee, a former CIA officer, gave whistleblower testimony in 1976 of the criminal activities being conducted by the CIA and wrote a book ~ The Company; A CIA Dairy. It became a bestseller. His overriding declaration was that the label ‘Communism’ was used as justification to un-enslave various countries from their governments – which were actually operating under ‘nationalist’ ideals.

America’s Trump Government frequently parlays the Communism thread today for their war justifications.

Each original country member was assigned a specialty: Saudis provided money. France – technology. Egypt and Morocco provided weapons and troops. Always coordinating with the CIA and Mossad.

Their purpose was to so disrupt Africa – a cycle of perpetual chaos would ensue. This allowed the vast wealth of mining activities to be redirected under Mafia Rule via The Safari Club under colonial rule and ownership. While employing African slave workers. By 1980, The Safari Club was funding the Afghanistan Mujahideen. Iran’s toppling of the Shah effectively took them out of The Club.

The Black Book intelligence obtained on clients and on mafia agents was in the hands of CIA George Bush via Khashoggi. Epstein managed the finances of Adnan Khashoggi. The Black Book dating from the late 1970’s became the basis for the Epstein/Mossad blackmail. Under the tutelage of the CIA. Epstein was introduced to Khashoggi by British defense contractor, Douglas Leese, sometime in the 1980’s. Leese brokered weapons sales during the Iran/Iraq war thru BAE Systems.

Leese introduced Epstein to Steven Hoffenberg, chairman of Towers Financial Corporation which evolved into a Ponzi scheme. Hoffenberg was tried and sentenced to 20 years in jail. Hoffenberg, of Jewish descent, hired Epstein to work for Tower Financial in 1987 paying him $25,000 a month. He claimed Epstein was the architect of the Ponzi scam. Epstein walked. After his jail term, Hoffenberg married Maria Santiago at Trump Tower in 2014.

The only survivor in this article who remains active is President Trump. While The Black Book likely remains in the hands of multiple people across multiple agencies, including but not limited to CIA, MOSSAD, Ghislaine, and possibly Saudi Arabia, which may account for the reason behind Jamal Khashoggi’s early demise – his copy given to him by his uncle for safe keeping.

THE REVELATIONS OF CORRUPTION AND CHAOS KEEP IMPLODING!!!!