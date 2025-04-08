ANALYZING TARIFFS AGAIN AND AGAIN...

So, Macron and The Economist are stating that he will be anointed King of the EU – soon… Which explains his media presence, his military strutting, his demand that France decide Ukraine and Russia’s fate, and his détente with President Trump. The mini-me Napolean has the intellect of an amoeba however, he has gratiated himself via his ability to bow scrape and obey no matter the humiliation. And that’s all that matters.

Whether the EU will survive at all is subjective. Today, Ursula Von der Leyen gave a public lecture wherein she professed that the EU not just embraced the values of the Talmud, but that the EU was the Talmud. The Talmud was thus quoted: 1) Even the best of Goyim should be killed. 2) When a Jew murders a gentile there shall be no punishment. 3) A Jew may have sex with a child as long as the child is less than nine years old. You get the spirit.

Von Der Leyen is a Goyim. Macron is a Goyim. Trump is a Goyim. All of which becomes more than a bit dark as they pledge their own deaths. What transpired during Netanyahu’s visit to the US? While the visit was parlayed to be about the tariffs, it is more likely it was a warning – Trump was acting outside of the Cartel. And that would be met with harsh punishment. The main issue would apparently be Trump’s agreement to meet with Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, who has agreed to connect on neutral territory in Oman.

Following the dictates of Israel, Trump had promised to ignite WWIII and bomb Iran. Détente has been called and Netanyahu is NOT pleased. Tucker Carlson has continually weighed in on the outcome of a war over Iran stating the obvious – American soldiers would die by the hundreds of thousands. Civilians would die – potentially by the millions. For what purpose? To eliminate Iran at the behest of Netanyahu given Israel knows they would cease to exist should they initiate.

Russia would defend Iran and given the animosity provoked with China, they would side with Russia. Europe would crumble in a defeat worse than WWII.

Meanwhile, the democrats are meeting in an illegal closed door faction outside of normal regulations to figure out how they can bamboozle Trump before his tariffs work and he eliminates the federal income tax – their bread and butter. Billionaires are screaming about the tariffs destroying their corruption and money laundering schemes, and the Epstein papers remain a barely audible tingle in the background.

Woefully ill-prepared for the Trump EFFECT, everyone is dancing on the monkey head as he begs for his life. Including, oddly, Rand Paul. Ted Cruz – predictably.

Cruz and Paul both call the tariffs a tax without mentioning the concept of replacing the federal income tax. The reality of a tax on goods instead of earnings is the fact that it becomes optional. Consumers have the option to buy or not buy – altering demand. They have a choice to alter their purchases. A Tax on earnings is nonnegotiable. It is a means of forcing citizens to tithe to the Cartel government. Promoting the ever expanding government which became the mainstay of the Biden Regime. For the government, by the government, all in for the government – employment numbers were BASED on an ever expanding – government while businesses contracted sharply!

The naysayers of tariffs site the 1930 Smoot Hawley Tariff Act. It too became a fight between the democrats and the republicans. In 1942, the US began to promote free trade, by 1950, the trade imbalance had begun its reversal and a steady decline ensued. The promotion then and now was led by the wealthy. Because trade imbalances are played. Elite profits are exponentially higher when low labor costs can be leveraged in other countries. Creating greater poverty throughout Africa – and at the time, China. This poverty helps to support the land grabs, the coups, the stealing of resources such as diamonds, minerals, and water.

Tariffs tend to equalize profits as most tariffs are reciprocal. Demand and supply economics rises, and the middle class is restored. In the 1930’s it was JP Morgan who screamed the loudest. Today, JP Morgan is calling for a global recession. Because the elite will suffer the greatest HIT.

It is always wise to Listen to The King And I (Great Movie) when taking note of who protestist MOST when researching and analyzing – more often than not that factor alone will dictate the whys and wherefores.