Historically, the use of foreign aid was to help the needy and poor. When that wasn’t realized, the use of foreign aid was stipulated to be to secure an ally. Blackmail. Be nice and we will give you money. With the rise of NGO’s, foreign aid became a money laundering scheme with a kickback portion to Congress – 5% to the country or entity – and the rest laundered back to NGO’s paying no taxes and exorbitant salaries and fees to its Board Members.

The ultimate recipient of the fraud uncovered by Musk is the Kingdom of NGO. They run America. Congress is paid to keep quiet and pretend they have some relevance via screaming fits of rage on pod casts and angry tweeters!

In 2022, Politico was purchased by the Axel Springer Group headquartered in Berlin. They describe themselves as: POLITICO is the global authority on the intersection of politics, policy, and power”. No small ego. USAID funding uncovered by Musk under the guise of subscriptions was thus paid to Axel Springer – a foreign for-profit entity making roughly $4 billion in annual revenues.

36% of Axel Springer is owned by Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts and Company. KKR is a venture/vulture capital firm worth $25 billion based in New York. Their initial business strategy was to buy out small family businesses that were struggling and offer pennies on the dollar.

Mathias Dopfner, a German businessman owns 22% of Axel Springer. Although he is not Jewish, he claims to be a Zionist. Employees in Germany must swear allegiance with Israel as part of their contract. 13% of Axel is owned by the Canadian Crown, aka UK Royal family, and 22% is owned by the widow, Friede Springer. As of 2023, their plan was to take-over the US Media market which is dominated by USA Today and The New York Times.

In the early 1950’s, Axel Springer’s rise in the media world came from a $7 million donation from the CIA (an equivalent today of $262 million). That CIA Director would have been Allen Dulles. A job he was fired from in 1961 by JFK. Shortly after his firing, be was chosen as a member of the Warren Commission investigating Kennedy’s assassination.

Reuters claims that Politico ‘Subscriptions’ to the tune of $8.2 million are simply a smart tool: "Government agencies that subscribe do so through standard public procurement processes—just like any other tool they buy to work smarter and be more efficient.” A Politico Pro subscription is $12,000 – that would fund 683 ‘Subscriptions’ - there are roughly 480 government agencies.

The outcry against Trump and Musk is met by the New York Times and AP having received a combined $60 million in subscription payouts. A New York Times ‘subscription’ is $300 per year. The outcry is obviously false. The subscription claim wasn’t thought out clearly given there is no supporting ‘invoice(s)’.

USAID also funds Israel. Israel has received a cumulative total of $310 billion from US Taxpayers – despite Israel ranking as the 4th most successful economy of developed nations ~ The Economist. Their GDP per capita is $55,000, on par with most high-end European countries.

The USAID money to Jordan pays for the refugees of Palestine caused by Israel. Turkey charges for their acceptance of refugees as a direct result of US, EU, Israel, and Canada war policies. Ukraine has managed to sop up the vast majority of aid from the EU and US at the direction of Soros and his proxy CIA.

The EU’s Financial Transparency System tracks the beneficiaries of all aid. Unfortunately, the site that reports the specific names of persons and entities is “DOWN”. “Page no longer exists”.

Bloomberg is also the recipient of funding from “various” federal agencies. “Jan 17, 2025 — Biden-Harris Administration Awards nearly $3.6 Billion in Homelessness Assistance Funding to Communities Nationwide.” Article has been taken down. Bloomberg’s NGO, Everytown For Gun Safety, receives grants from NIH and the CDC – coded as ‘research’.

Despite Everytown being a political lobby group, they were able to capture an IRS 501©(3) charitable status.

Example: Everytown’s funding includes, 'Crankstart Foundation’ owned by Michael Moritz and Harriet Heyman who are worth $6-$10 billion. Their funding comes from Oxford University in the UK under the ‘careers service’ heading. University of Oxford gets money from the US Department of Veterans Affairs… University of Oxford also gets money from Bill Gates Foundation which gets money from NIH.

Pilfered. There are multiple venues within the Federal agencies for ‘redirecting funds’ to obscure the intent, including grants to universities which then have carte blanche on spending without having to reveal the details. This is why Federal Agencies cannot pass an audit – the trail is obscured through a maize of unaccountable funding and buried expenditures.

Those screaming the LOUDEST are likely bilking our government of The Most!