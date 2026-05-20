428 activists, 50 vessels, representing 42 countries were arrested while traveling in International Waters toward Gaza carrying humanitarian aide. Ben Gvir posted pictures, proudly displaying his latest ‘catch’ for the world to witness. They were bound, injured and put in an open air prison surrounded by guards. Trump’s response? He sanctioned the flotilla occupants, now prisoners, calling them terrorists therefore allowing Israel to treat them as they do the Palestinians in their hell-hole prisons of rape and sodomy.

Maga supports this action.

The Justice Department has announced the formation of an Advisory Committee on Antisemitism. It is worded in such a way that it appears consistent with the formation of the Brownshirts in Nazi Germany, only they are not Germans, they are the IDF. And they will effectively have carte blanche to arrest and use FORCE on those persons deemed antisemitic by The Committee under the guise of protecting civil rights.

Leo Terrell has been announced as the head of the committee. (I would suggest blocking him on your social media accounts asap.) Lists of targets will be made. They will be called domestic terrorists and imprisoned. Trump will treat them with the same exact hospitality employed in Israel. Trump is planning on becoming Israel’s next Prime Minister, revealing what has been suspected, Netanyahu is dead:

Sec. 2. Policy. “It shall be the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence.” Trump’s EO specifically cites clause, 18 U.S.C. 241, which states that unique to this one civil right element, ie antisemitism, ‘No Overt Act is Required’ to be found guilty. The penalty for standard violation includes a fine and/or imprisonment for up to ten years.

And suddenly, one begins to wonder if those purported Military Data Centers are in fact going to be military prisons as Trump builds his underground fortification ‘ballroom’.

The Trump Regime has proven without a doubt they are a Mafia Cartel:

Iran: Trump paused strikes on Iran at the behest of China, however, Israel has stated they will be resuming soon and conversations between Israel and Trump took place Tuesday evening, per The Times of israel. It is curious whether the troops taken out of Europe were simply restationed on destroyers and bombers in the Persian Gulf. But Trump’s allegiance to Israel and NOT to America is now on full display.

Given Xi Jinping’s statement warning Trump, he will likely notify the Middle Eastern royals before launching his own barrage of missiles on Israel and possibly American ships. How the Middle East will respond to the backstabbing by Trump is questionable – but sitting on the fence should the launch be conducted is definitely not on the table any longer. Anything out of Trump’s mouth is obviously worthless, any signature he puts on paper is just as worthless. A Deal is worthless. Therefore, Game ON!

Trump IRS Lawsuit: An Attorney General’s duties include ‘settling major federal lawsuits’. However, they are legally bound by Department of Justice ethics rules. If they have a significant personal or political relationship with someone directly involved in a matter, they cannot participate in that specific investigation or prosecution. Acting AG Blanche was Trump’s personal attorney and has routinely stated he ‘loves’ Trump. Disqualifying him from signing the “Settlement Agreement” with the IRS. No other signature appears on the document.

The office of the Commissioner of the IRS is vacant and has been since March. Frank Bisignano is the CEO of the IRS and manages day-to-day operations. The position of CEO is relatively new and was not confirmed by the Senate. Concerns to this regard claim that the position represents an unconstitutional end-run around the confirmation process. Consequently, critics warn that any unilateral legal, policy, or enforcement decisions made directly by the CEO could be challenged in court as invalid.

Typically, the chief counsel for the IRS is tasked with making legal decisions. Kenneth Kies is currently serving as the Acting Chief Counsel of the IRS, a position he holds while concurrently serving as the Treasury Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy. As of July 2025, Kies was the third Acting Chief Counsel of the IRS since Trump came to office. De Mello was the Acting Counsel before Kies. Trump removed him when he refused to disclose the addresses of 7.3 million taxpayers sought by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

IF the Acting Counsel did not sign off on the Settlement Agreement, it is invalid. I doubt any Lawyer would want to have their name on such a document given the suit never went to the courts and is an obvious fraud.

As a part of the Agreement, Jan 6ers are entitled to compensation for their time spent in jail. The Total Amount is $1.8 billion which is wholly in Trump’s personal name to be distributed how he sees fit. The First Claimant has already come forward. Michael Caputo is seeking $2.7 million. Caputo is an attorney who was appointed to USAID during the Clinton Regime while he was a resident of Russia.

Caputo has worked in PR for Reagan, Yeltsin, Putin, Roger Stone, someone in Ukraine, Trump, CDC promoting the Vax, and became part of the inquiry of Russian collusion in Trump’s first election. His claim is his children’s college tuition was spent on his legal fees. That would be the entire basis for his $2.7 million restitution. NOTHING denotes him as a Jan 6er per the terms of the Settlement Funds as stated by Blanche.

Trump has officially reached MAXIMUM Bolshevik and is wholly and completely destroying every aspect of America. It’s economy. It’s people. And he will go down in history as the Stalin of America.

FYI: It took $32 million and Election Fraud to Defeat Massie.