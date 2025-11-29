I woke up this morning having had a great night’s sleep, good dreams, the memory of a festive Thanksgiving and the evening after at a dog show with friends! Then I opened my phone:

The Trump version of Nina Jankowitz, Biden’s Truth Tzar, blazoned across my screen pronouncing the defamation of news outlets and any blogger who dares to dispel the narrative from an opposing viewpoint. The Media Offenders Webpage highlights – Misleading, Biased, and Exposed. Proper Americans can sign up for “Offender Alerts” and write in their own KARENESQUE snitching. The Offender Hall of Shame is somewhat of a gallows whereby those called out are whipped and subjected to demonization. We are a baby step away from 1984 and prison.

Boris Epshteyn is the Trump lawyer and advisor who moderates the content. Born in Russia, Epshteyn is of Jewish descent and came to the US as a refuge in 1993. After earning his law degree at Georgetown he worked as an aide for the McCain/Palin campaign. By 2016, he was one of Trump’s foremost advisors guiding his thoughts and actions in every maneuver.

Epshteyn’s first employment was with Milbank, Tweed, Hadley and McCloy whose biggest clients were the Rockefellers and JP Morgan. In 2025 Trump threatened Millbank with retaliation for financing opposing candidates and was granted $100 million in pro-bono legal work – as blackmail. Millbank is part of a consortium of law firms threatening schools who don’t prosecute and punish antisemitism sentiment. Scott Edelman, Chairman and Managing Director, is Jewish.

In 2020, Epshteyn was co-chair of the Jewish Voices for Trump Advisory Board. In November 2024, it was reported after an internal investigation that Trump’s top lawyer, David Warrington, had alleged that Epshteyn had asked for monetary payments from at least two people seeking White House jobs. One of those two people was billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent. The supposed retainer requested by Epshteyn was $30,000 to $40,000 per month. The allegation regarding the second person was identified as a defense contractor whose alleged retainer was $100,000 per month. Epshteyn went to school with Eric Trump and has been the subject of a number of assault charges requiring anger management.

The TiK Tok Deal has yet to finalize wherein 80% of ownership will technically revert to Israel via Oracle and Silverlake. Netanyahu has expressed his view that the purpose of the Tik Tok divesture from Byte Dance is to create a Big Brother narrative of information for America given the antisemitic demeanor that has become so pervasive. Trump’s pronouncement of the Media Offenders Website is likely the first stage of the Bolshevik coup regarding censorship.

The basis of the Tik Tok Deal is an Executive Order. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump government will receive a multibillion dollar fee for Tik Tok from the investors. Which is another round-about way of nationalizing the company under the auspices of a dictatorship. Similar to the Nvidia and Intel deals Trump has initiated. Stakeholders. World Economic Forum.

Add to this fray, the surveillance, CBDC, Biometrics, Digital ID and Cashless society as enumerated by Whitney Webb (link) is scheduled to be rolled out early next year and Trump’s handlers will have achieved full control over the masses in America requiring obedience and submissive control per government orders. Failure to correspond to these stipulations and initiatives will cause persons to be subjected to a new concept on the lobotomy:

COGNIFY: Behavioral Modification - A criminal brain implant refers to the concept of using a brain implant, often linked with AI and virtual reality, to implant artificial memories and emotions like remorse in a criminal to simulate a long prison sentence in a short amount of time.

Anyone noncompliant will be deemed a criminal. The concept is quite MKUltra in that brains will be physically re-conditioned via an implant which streams a singular thought and ideology as determined by…

Essentially, this behavior modification is AI. Robotics eliminating normal creativity, philosophy of thought, and identity. I imagine the implant would include a punishment algorithm should the person attempt to have it removed such as ‘spontaneous combustion’.

We are not speaking about a decade into the future in these evolutions, we are speaking about today and next year. The Time Has Come!