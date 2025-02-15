Our eyes see less than 400-700 nanometers of the spectrum existing on earth - .0035%. Our ears can hear less than .005% of the spectrum of sound. Scientists claim it is a product of size and cannot be enhanced. Our eyes and ears are simply too small. YET – birds and bumblebees see and hear more than humans. So much for hypothesis and Logic ~ The Mediocrity of Science. In actuality, our eyes and ears conduct sound and light to our brains and our brains synthesize the information.

My first thought was the paintings of Akiane whose wonderous sights are an explosion of color and sound… Perhaps we just are not paying attention. Perhaps it is there but we have been conditioned to hear and see less. Much like the conditioning of other powers inherent in our brain. In my dreams, I fly fairly often and it is effortless – like dancing in the air.

The Pyramids are an example of conditioning. Scientists have given up trying to brief citizens on how they could have been built. They assign a ‘dating’ not based on the Pyramids themselves given they are empty stone statuaries – instead they base the guesstimate dating on tombs ‘nearby’ replete with Egyptian mummies. A broad-jump assumption that has literally no value in the realm of history. Or Science. It is more likely that the tombs became a sacrificial burial for the ‘elite’ of sorts amidst the grandeur of pyramids which are geometrically linked to our astrological galaxy.

Leaving unanswered – who built the Pyramids? And why?

Why does Science feel the need to usurp God? Why does Science create fake and false interpretations? Why do they need to ‘date’ everything based on guesses and postulations? Is it really just about getting mentioned in the right journal? Or complying with ‘famous’ scientists whose non-evidenced works must be adhered to for money and awards? In so doing, Science no longer extends into the infinite and instead chains itself to old, static, worthless diatribes.

Science is now static. It moves in a small circle around itself. Daring not to have a alternate theory, interpretation, convex, or extension. WHY are they so afraid of reality?

When education fails and drugs lower IQ’s – the norm becomes the basis point for the exceptional. If the norm drops to 75-80 IQ, then exceptional becomes 115-120. And the apparatus of evolution fails. When I was in Pompeii the tour guide said that the people had used so much lead in their cookware, their makeup, their pipes, their jewelry, and livelihood that they had likely descended into a realm of significant mental failure well before Mount Vesuvius took them.

What if, instead of writing papers for journals that have already been written thousands of times, science actually pursued higher technology and visions of a true utopia? Instead of weapons and means of torture. What dysfunction in the brain causes human’s to want to harm others?

Europe wants to increase their lackluster defense budget so they can create improved ways to kill the same person by 30 different means. Netanyahu’s grin is so sadistic, he looks like evil incarnate. People on social media demand that all of Islam should be eliminated. Somehow oblivious to the Jews and Christians and Catholics who have all contributed to the deaths and wars. What function of IQ is involved?

Why do we find ancient cities and artifacts buried beneath thousands of feet of ocean? Would this not correspond to Noah’s Great Flood? Why won’t Science acknowledge this fact? This would mean the cities existed before Noah. Will earth’s land masses continue to be lost to a constant rising ocean level? In Indonesia the answer is a profound YES. We are in the throes of another magnetic north flip? The last one consumed the land bridge between Russia and Alaska. Why isn't Science and our Leaders focusing on averting that threat? Not by altering or manipulating weather, but by acknowledging this fact of Earth's history and MITIGATING?

Science is a worthless construct born of philosophy. No longer do they pursue knowledge and expansion of the brain – instead they are an embarrassing mediocrity of stale moldy bread.

In the multiuniverse scenario the spectrum would likely include every turn of every human during their lifetime – each turn a choice wherein the turn not made becomes one new infinite universe. Every turn, every step, alters what could be and creates ‘another’. CERN thinks the solution is to find that parallel universe that has succeeded - and leaving this universe to the demise of human depravity.

Instead we focus on the mundane. Politics. A universe of humans accomplishing absolutely – nothing.