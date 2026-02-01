It is more than a bit bizarre that President Trump and Melania chose Brett Ratner to be the documentary filmmaker of Melania’s turmoil leading up to the Election 2024. Filming began in December 2024 and the completed documentary was just released.

The film was produced by Brett Ratner, Melania, Fernando Sulichin and Marc Beckman. It was released under the banner of Amazon Studios which acquired Metro Golden Mayer in 2021 for nearly $8.5 billion. Jennifer Salke, transitioned to Amazon Studios as it’s Jewish head of production and marketing in 2022.

Sulichin also sits on the board of Sean Penns, JP Haitian Relief Organization, which has been the subject of labor violations and complaints, failing to pay minimum wage, overtime, provide rest periods, reimburse business expenses, sexual misconduct, and failure to make timely payments of – payroll. Penn’s statement to this effect – find a job elsewhere.

Marc Beckman has three credits to his name including Melania and little background to support who he is – where he came from – or why.

Ratner is the obvious query? Ratner was born in Florida to his Jewish ancestry via his father and led an illustrious career in Hollywood until 2017 when he was accused of 6 sexual assaults and perversions leading to his being cut from his contracts with Warner Bros and suspended from Hollywood. He is connected to the Epstein Files and is a resident of Israel and a routine guest of Netanyahu.

This is who the President of the United States CHOSE to represent his Wife.

Ratner’s movies starred such notables as P. Diddy, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Courtney Love and Mariah Carey. All stars noted in the Epstein files. WHY would Trump set up his wife with a known sexual predator – to film – alone. Why are they trying to remake Melania as a tough woman when it isn’t her personality. Will they farcically play Melania as Jill Biden 2 taking care of her doddering husband and running the show?

We’ve got Rubio surreptitiously popping pills while giving Congressional Testimony. Is this really the way the whole works and we are the outsiders?

Everything is just ‘normal as usual’, purses are packed and fidgeted, lipstick is applied, eyes bat furiously, ticking stutters begin to travel thru their bodies as the Lies the Persistent Lies don’t go away. They don’t stop. And now they’re having nightmares, getting grouchy and short of tongue. Notice AOC is not uploading self videos any longer… that’s a plus? As an accountant, I replicate a comparative – communism or Hunger Games chaos…. Hm.

Which door should I choose?