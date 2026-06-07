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Igz Navi's avatar
Igz Navi
6hEdited

Dear Helena just go back a bit in time and you will see the first name of the Ashkenazi . The Assyrian tablets calling the Scythians=Ishkuzai . Of course the Scythians were not Jews. So how they got there? Easy. When the Roman - Parthian wars were going on the Romans supported the Herod

ruling family and the Parthians the Hasmonaeans dynasty. When the Romans pushed the Parthians out of Judea the Hasmonaeans escaped to Parthia and got protected. The Parthians were to the south of the Scythians. So actually Ashkenazy means = a Jew from Scythian territories. A Scythian Jew. Like a New-York Jew.

Later when the Romans conquered Armenia they put their representative on the Lesser Armenian

throne ,Herod's grandson who married his own sister.

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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
7h

Should be required reading!

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