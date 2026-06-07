Kyiv continues to bomb indiscriminately hitting Moscow, St. Petersburg, Romania, Finland and a boat of Azerbaijanis killing four yet the media is silent. There isn’t even a harsh word coming from Von der Leyen. Palantir established a relationship with Zelenskky and CEO Alex Karp mid May installing mathematical warfare capabilities in a country that has little training and even more sociopathic tendencies.

According to Defense Minister Fedorov, “Under cooperation with Palantir, Ukraine had developed a system for detailed analysis of air strikes, as well as implemented AI solutions for handling large volumes ​of intelligence data, ​and had ⁠integrated the technologies into the planning of Kyiv’s deep strike operations.” Realizing that Jews (Karp) and Nazis (Zelenskky) are one and the same.

Brian Mark Rigg, an historian, claims upwards of 150,000 ‘Jews’ fought alongside the Nazis in WWII. While many a historian has tried to reason how, why, and what Hitler thought, their theories have no relevance given it is critical thinking gargoyle. No one can know what Hitler was thinking and attempting anything more than a theory is scholarly fraud. But it does put a giant wrench in the idea that Jews were the target so as to promote the graveyard of antisemitism.

It also frays the concept that the people living in Israel and calling themselves Jews, just might be solved by this Nazi riddle.

The first known discussion of the origin of German Jews and Yiddish surfaced in the writings of the Hebrew grammarian Elia Baxur in the first half of the Sixteenth century (Wexler, 1993).

According to the Greek Bible, Ashkenaz referred to both a person, Beth Togarmah, and a nation in alliance with the land of Magog supplying soldiers to the army of Gog. The place is believed to be an area SE of the Black Sea in Armenia. There is no mention of Jewish peoples anywhere until 1612. The actual ancient meaning of Ashkenaz is apparently an unknown in Greek history. Therefore, the Hebrew Bible adopted their own version of history. And the Ashkenazi Jew seems to have been written in sometime in the 12th century AD.

The first Armenians settled in Ukraine in the 12th to 15th century AD.

The Bologna Torah Scroll circa 1225 AD is the first mention of Ashkenazi jews. It was first discovered in 1889 and dated from the 17th century…after analysis by Leonello Modona. A Hebrew Scholar noted that the script was synonymous with Babylonian script and redated the sheepskin. I would suggest that the first analysis was indeed correct.

By contrast, Gog from Magog appear in the Christian Bible and the Quran. While the Hebrew Bible made a significant change to Gog ‘and’ Magog – The prophesy of Gog, Satan will be released and go out to deceive the nations in the four corners of earth to fight the final battle with Christ. The Quran states that Gog is not a species from Adam. In a 3rd century manuscript, Goth and Magoth are described as ‘unclean nations’ whose people eat, dogs, humans and fetuses.

One parallel they all share is that Gog from Magog is heralding Armageddon.

The UNCLEAN. The Epstein files list these people of present day. It appears that the peoples of the Hebrew Gog version of reality are recreating the Unclean. How would they be searched out? Are they given some brew concocted by the Magi to see if they are in fact the ancestors of Gog? Obviously, there are rituals and tests to pass in order to be salved with the blood of the innocents. Is there a defining characteristic that identifies the ancestry of this Gog Army?

Trump has no physical characteristics similar to Netanyahu. Or to Beyonce, or Clinton, or Soros, or Rothschild… The innate comparable is a narcissistic sociopathic personality. How would one find such people? Craigslist? LinkedIn?

According to a 1995 study populated in NIH – affiliated with - Hillel Yaffe-Medical Center, Hadera, Israel; congenital melanocytic nevi were found only in Jewish infants of European ancestry. It is a type of mole or pigment – a dark hairy patch that appears at birth. A birthmark. A mark of the beast?

The label Jewish is a non-sequitur. The ‘Jews’ of the Inquisition persecution as Hebrew History promotes had nothing to do with Israel, simply because nowhere in ancient history was the term embodied. Instead, the Inquisition was about ‘heretics’ – not a religious or political identity. The Inquisitions were about heretics of the Church. Just like WWII wasn’t about Jews – it was about heretics of Germany.

A Heretic – was considered anyone whose opinions differed from The Church. The Church was defined as the noblemen of the various Roman, French and Germanic Kingdoms. Thus, the Inquisitions were not about Jews, like WWII, they were about anyone whose beliefs were contrary to the Popes. Yet, the ‘Gogs’ created in themselves a victimhood that was pronounced in the 20th century to hide an ‘unclean’ society born of sociopaths from ancient times so as to justify their deviant activities.

The Ashkenazi heritage of DNA is a false premise. Ashkenazi’s are no more ‘jewish’ than Hindu’s are. But their actions do align with a Gog Mentality of destruction, chaos and death.

Which is why Americans in Congress, Europeans, and a smathering of South Americans, particularly Argentinians have – The Mark. As identified by Israel via NIH.

YOU WILL KNOW THEM BY THEIR FRUITS…