Does Pro-Life only apply to abortion for Republicans? The true definition is the belief that all human life has inherent value from conception to natural death. It is why the death penalty was abolished in many states. It is why anti-abortion is a common theme among Republicans. Trump’s comment at the NATO Summit, “I don’t want to deal with them anymore, they are scum”. Therefore, Trump resorts to killing innocent people. And the Pro-Life concept is an act, a stage affair.

Secondarily, he orders The Soros backed Treasury Secretary to cut all trade with Spain because PM Sanchez condemned US strikes on Iran that targeted 160 schoolgirls. The world has devolved into nothing but War. And Trump constituents wonder why we face mayhem every weekend in our major cities as teens go on rampages of chaos and destruction! No other country in the world experiences this kind of youth crisis. Instead we face giving our military $1.5 Trillion in budget funding so as to heighten WAR and another $500 billion siphoned off other agencies to pay off the ‘illicit Pentagon Black Book fees’.

The Black Book includes various classified operations including Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works which originated in 1939. In essence, taxpayers are funding public companies to create more weapons capable of killing more people simultaneously – a one shot drop. DEW’s. Satellite Nukes. And of course psyops; Havannah Syndrome, MKULTRA, and Disney.

In 1954 the CIA funded the animated film adaptation of Animal Farm. The Army’s psyche ward is so expansive they require two agencies; The 4th Psychological Operations Group and the 8th Psychological Group while interchanging the term heading MISO, Military Information Support Operations. The purpose of all these Trumpian headings is to ramp up murder using ordinary, non-volunteer civilians. The Marines and Navy also have their Psyops including an Audiovisual Unit.

Audiovisual = fake media. During the Syrian bombing campaign greenscreen technology was pervasive. Until pundits noticed the same actors were used over multiple visuals. The audiovisuals were also used to prop up a decaying Biden. A handful of Hollywooders have publicly bragged that the CIA recruited them to create fakes for the populace. Those greenscreens and fakes have progressed to ‘Holograms’ that will soon rival Star Trek’s.

And given these psyops are all military indicated, they are used to kill humans. The scums that we are.

An interesting podcast infers that the latest and largest psyop perpetrated on humans across the globe is – loneliness. Social Media has replaced physical touch and interactions with unadulterated unmasked hatred toward each other hiding behind an anonymous mask face. The force behind the psyop are the Influencers who make radically unkind statements to build-down a person. To create the perception that the person is an idiot, a fool, ignorant, or scum. Without being challenged to their face. Hiding. These influencers are trained and paid for military psyop units which drill into people their worthlessness as human beings. (

In Trump’s case, he is telling the world that 93 million Iranians are scum – every one of them should be killed. That’s a psyop and influencers will now parrot this statement across their media posts until death is enforced.

AI, Headsets, IPhones, are raising generations of robotic humans whose source of interaction and knowledge is fakery. Murder isn’t real – therefore it is acceptable, would be the mantra. How much subliminal information is being relayed within these devices? Humans are absorbing information and their thoughts based on these objects and their manipulative content.

When ten thousand teens can be called together to commit raucous rampage across a small town, this is a coordinated psyop:

It is a military objective of chaos and fear. Internally. And soldiers are willingly the perpetrators having completed specific specialized training. The Army claims their patron Saint in this deceptive endeavor against the American people is Gabriel. Archangel Gabriel was God’s Messenger. Blasphemy! God is not deception – Satan is.

“On April 2, 2026, the SOCoE graduated 44 its first class in the initial transformation of Psychological Operations, as part of the Total Army solution to cognitive warfare.” An interesting label – cognitive. Cognitive is the functioning of your brain. Havana Syndrome caused severe brain damage. It was a test run by the US military Psyops. Cognitive includes your perception, memory, attention, reasoning and problem solving, and language. Warfare against these elements is ‘torture’.

Israel and Trump purposefully targeting children is Cognitive Warfare against the parents. Epstein’s use of children was cognitive warfare against his clients, aka Trump. Trump no longer feels any guilt about torturing and murdering children. Hegseth attempting to use God as the force behind killing and murdering Iranians, Venezuelans, Cubans, etc… was an attempt to recreate Satan as God. Cognitive Warfare. It is what I routinely refer to as Topsy-Turvydom.

It justifies pedophilia. It labels Chaos as Order. And it proclaims Satan is God. This is who is running America – into the ground. And anyone who disagrees with them – is eliminated post haste.