The Millennial Conundrum of Marriage and Children
When Musk warns that white American males are becoming extinct due to their lack of procreation, I wonder if he ever searched for the – Why?
Millennials are not getting married. Millennials are not having children. Why? In a recent discussion with a group of male millennials this became a topic rife with sadness. The number one reason was that millennial women are control freaks. A control freak personality is characterized by an intense, often anxious need to manage and dictate situations and people, stemming from a fear of losing control, leading to perfectionism, micromanagement, criticism, and difficulty delegating or admitting fault.
When this behavior is directed by women against men its effect is a limp sexual desire. Over time, it can be catastrophic for a man’s simple ego affecting his drive, his work, his self-esteem and his ability to function. And yet, somehow millennial women are oblivious. Not recognizing the effect their own indulgence in control has on others. As though women have forgotten that earthly instinct of being a woman. Becoming a hybrid.
That this control comes across as a form of passive/aggressive de-masculinization that ultimately leaves the men feeling constantly inadequate as the end result. The men of this generation that are married, carry this same weight with a great emotional sadness that is difficult to hear as a mother. But the discussion opened a very private window into the evolution of feminism.
Only 44% of millennials are married. 90% of millennial divorces are initiated by the women. Disrespect is the main reason young men tend to disassociate from their wives. Gratitude, joy, balance, appreciation, and honor are values that appear to be waning in young women as they navigate relationships. When a man feels disrespected – he withdraws. Instead of recognizing the reasoning, these women initiate divorce thinking it was the man’s job to do it all. The scales tip and the relationship is doomed.
Caught between wanting to stay home and have children while their own lack of disassociation feelings toward motherhood the young women are in a constant flux. And lashing out as though this is the man’s fault seems to be their common habit.
The dynamic of ‘work’ vs feminism vs feminine has been rewritten – not by men but by women. Gloria Steinem, the Mother of feminism is 91 and remained married for just 3 years before her husband, David Bale (Christian Bale’s father) died at 62. She had no children. Steinem’s mother spent a good portion of her life in and out of sanitariums. Her father was Jewish and left the family when Gloria was ten. Somehow, Gloria translated her mother’s mental instability to the system and claimed she suffered from injustices that were both social and political in nature. Leading to her activism as a feminist.
After a brief adventure in India, in the late 1950’s Steinem returned to America and became director of the Independent Research Institute. A CIA operation during the era of Allen Dulles. MK Ultra. Operation Mockingbird. And Communism.
Those who succumbed to her ideals of women = man created a tectonic shift that has since grasped many souls into its claws. Millennial women are confused. Believing work defines your individual success in life instead of family, patience, love and unity. As a direct result, young men are left disillusioned. The church has done little to rebalance – invoking extremes of submission and piety. The brunt of which is depopulation of white America and fatherless black children.
In effect, what Steinem’s philosophy led to is a vacuum of atheism and narcissism. The Me Movement. And psychologists were greedily hungry to encourage women’s independence from the constraints of ‘marriage’, ‘religion’, and ‘compassion’. They called it freedom. And those freedom flyers raised their sons and daughters to be the same gender. If not physically, then psychologically. Leading to a generation of lonely unmarried childless men who truly sought the 50’s version of marriage and family. Until they were castrated.
The Church fought Steinem with apocalyptic marriage identities of cavemen men and uneducated doting groveling wives. Redefining the church from that of teachers to authoritarians. And the system crashed.
Sending young men into spirals of depression, and young women further into their narcissism.
For American Gen Zers, the outlook is even more grim. As a result of the education system, growing up in day care, and addicted to social media and phones, IQ score averages have declined for this generation. Certainly, The Pandemic didn’t help as proficiency scores have plummeted across the US. Students who can’t read are pushed thru the system. Math scores are 3 years or more behind. And nothing is being done to remedy the situation.
Nutrition is also a huge component. Toxic, highly processed food, not breast feeding, and inactivity has created a dirge effect on western civilizations programmed by corrupt politicians and medical institutions which has resulted in altered brain functioning as a result. That altered brain is more addictive. Hence the drug epidemic.
A typical daycare meal consists of mac and cheese and tater tots. While snacks include Cheerios, canned pears, processed peanut butter with added sugar on Wonder Bread… Why? Because the more additives in a food, the less nutritious the food – the less it costs… which is also why people on food stamps gravitate to junk. A cycle that has gone from bad to worse.
Millennials are much more conscientious regarding their food intake than their peers. Meaning their offspring would have a better chance of advancement in breaking the diminutive brain cycle if they could just rebalance the role of women as ‘control freaks’!
Helena’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
But somehow they will learn from their mistakes. I hope so anyway. I feel sorriest for the women. Most of them lose their looks earlier than the guys do. I bring this up b/c parents present 2 yr. old girls with vanity tables and beauty items encouraging a lifelong obsession with looks--so it's a double-whammy for them.
By a certain age, they may realize what a crock the goal of a glitzy life (be it a career, narcissism, fancy things) really was. What have they to show for? No children or family support (many "divorce" their parents--promoted by the sick culture we're in). Now they are making it on their own--except it isn't what they thought it would be.
No do-overs unless you are willing to admit you made a mistake. Be humble and keep your chin up and don't feel sorry for yourself AND STAY AWAY FROM TOXIC PSYCHOLOGISTS AND WORSE PSYCHIATRISTS. There are good counselors and good people out there to help. Get help if you need it, but realize no one can really make it happen but you.
As for the guys, they're discriminated by the system, esp. if they're white--hard to break through the hiring quotas etc. Add to that, feminist-minded foolishly deranged women who often have no idea what they want, and the pressure is on. Many don't want children b/c they are too wrapped up in themselves--never mind what the husband wants...it's all about them. In other words, they need to grow up.
Men need to be men and assess the situation before marriage. Toxic feminism is a red flag.
I recommend people read henrymakow.com. He writes about this subject a lot
Sorry for rambling on. Pray for our families and society.