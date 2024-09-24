While the UN fumbles around the criminality of Israel, it’s ineptitude advances its inability to represent anything on a Globalist Stage Set. Visually, an abject failure across the globe – they remind me of the mother who gives her child 20 warnings but never imposes consequences. Netanyahu has proven the power of the UN is zero. The Sustainable Agenda has toppled.

EV Battery makers are going bankrupt. Germany’s Volkswagen is slashing employment as their EV market is collapsing the entire company. Ford denounced its EV sales as abysmal. The amount of steel produced by Diesel fuel to erect a single large capacity turbine windmill is1000 tons. That steel producing fuel is driving the cost and availability of Diesel for truckers. And the CON that was - is devouring itself.

While Blinken is at the G7 Ministerial Meeting in New York discussing Ukraine’s fossil fuel needs, Lloyd Austin is in Israel promoting more weapons, more death and a waged forever war similar to Afghanistan. What is not discussed by these esteemed secular humanoids is that Christians are also being eradicated by Israel.

In his opening speech, Blinken announces that Russia is weaponizing weather to subjugate Ukraine as winter approaches and blackouts are expected daily. He directs two solutions – take more power from the EU and more money from Americans.

HOW DID WE GET HERE:

When the Roman Empire fell and the diaspora of Money Lenders were exiled, the Dark Ages evolved: A period of economic, intellectual, and cultural decline in Western Europe. History from the 5th century to the 14th – ‘stalled’. While recently some scholars contend that the Middle Ages were a great time of prosperity and intellectualism that has been misinterpreted under a ‘value judgement’ interpretation, they assert it was simply a period of “Change”.

So why would historians suddenly want to rewrite the Dark Ages as a time of great evolution?

Because the Money Lending Jews dominated the usury. Credit was based on a persons character. The farmers were one of the heaviest debtors whose crop yield became the loan collateral. And history is about repeating itself in endless cycles.

Edward Longshankes, King of England from 1272 to 1307 was an invader, a colonizer, a hawk. In his conquests, he lauded over the destruction and chaos he left behind. As a result of his warring mentality, Edward managed to find himself and England indebted to the money-lending Jews asking usury rates. Robber barons, Edward was not too keen on the arrangement which resulted in the expulsion of all Jews in 1290.

Kings had a couple of options when on a quest for funds. One, he can tax his people. Edward certainly did that. Two, he can confiscate funds from those over whom he wields power. Edward relied on the third method, money lending.

In the Middle Ages, a number of money lending options were open to him. He borrowed from the Jews in England until he took all their money and expelled them from England. Christians were forbidden to lend money, so he turned to the Italian banking families:

“When the Jews money was already used, the power vacuums turned to the Italians from Lombardy. They also managed to get around the church’s edict against interest. They did not make loans and charge interest but bought and sold bills of exchange payable in foreign currency. They were, therefore, merchants in banking who hoped by the difference in exchange to make a profit equal to the interest rate they would have charged for a loan.”

This is how the merger of the Roman (Jew) Money-Lenders ultimately merged with the Italian monarchs, the Popes, and the Wealthy. They merged as sovereign Cartels and thus the global Banking Cartel was formed. The Italian money lenders owned the Popes and the Jews owned the Kings. Usury was forbidden in Islamic and Christian Law.

What caused the END to the Dark Ages and the exile of ‘Jews”?

The Ottoman Empire was formed as a result of the conquest of Constantinople in 1453 bringing an end to the Byzantine Empire. Wars were fought and money was needed to support the wars. Money Lenders began to gain traction again coming from Jews and wealthy Italian families such as the Albertis, Corpi, Lorando, etc… The Ottomans and the Venetians rose to prominence which led to the rise of the Renaissance Period. The largess wars of this period being the Italian Wars – via the Italian Money Lenders.

The Renaissance was a new age that was inspired by Classical learning. It was marked by the breakup of feudal structures, the rise of city-states, and the emergence of national monarchies.

The Ottoman Empire, was actually an amalgamation of various ethnicities including: Turks, Arabs, Kurds, Greeks, Armenians, and Christians. Long depicted as simply Islamic – this Empire was diverse and embraced sovereign religions within their territory recognizing that each race, each faith was to each. Lasting over 600 years – this period in history was the true time of artistic expression, as well as political and economic security until WWI.

The Money Lenders became political and social authorities and financed military coups. The Jewish money lenders moved into the Ottoman Empire while Italians financed the Italian Wars. Enter – The British Empire in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Avrom Camondo was a Jewish banker industrialist who moved to the Ottoman Empire as it had become the center of trade. He quickly became known the Rothschild of The East. When he died, the British Rothschilds quickly moved into the Ottoman Empire collapsing its economy into bankruptcy splitting the spoils of land, art, and jewels.

What disabled the Ottoman Empire is European desire for colonization and the bankers who financed them. Colonies acquired through coercive coups at the behest of Britain and France. Which was parallel to the rise of the new Money Lenders – The Rothschilds.

The Ottomans sought to create a statehood of different races and ethnicities which would survive in a unified and sovereign manner. This unity meant the Money Lenders couldn’t wage war. Destroying the Empire they attempted to create a different unity – the EU under the guidance of Soros. But Money Lenders needed to be fed. They needed to recreate the vast war mentality of the Dark Ages and beyond. The Wars that made them wealthy beyond Kings.

This united front of Christians and Arabs is what the Jews fear most. It explains 9-11. It explains the creation of a common enemy. It explains why Ukraine and Israel will NOT stop. And it explains how Africa was colonized by Europe and America to become another ground zero of endless wars and the eradication of industrialization and growth.

The Concept is built on destroying civilizations thru insurmountable DEBT.

It explains WHY Netanyahu needs to continue his crusade against Muslims - and Ukraine needs to continue its ravaging of itself for the treasures that its Money Lenders will reap – which is literally Taxpayer Money without Taxpayer Ownership.

While the origin of the Romans has never been revealed, with only vague and cryptic explanations – including mythology, the answer has always been available – The Bible tells us they are not Semites, and they must be expelled as Jesus did in the Temple. And this is only possible thru a United Front.