Pharmaceutical etymology: Pharmakeia. In Hebrew – "actions that include mind-altering drugs as part of a ritualistic or pagan religion always related to the magic realm to make contact with the demonic realm". In Greek, Pharmakos was a ritualistic sacrifice of a human scapegoat or victim.

In mythology, Pharmakeia was the Naiad-nymph of a poisonous spring near the river ilissos of Athens. How is it that every god and goddess of mythology can be traced in great detail as originating in 2700 BC? Greek mythology is said to have first been revealed via a poem written by Hesiod in 700 BC. The earliest manuscripts of Hesiod’s Theogony are dated from the 13th and 17th century AD. One of the earliest examples is Vaticanus gr. 1825, which is estimated to be from around 1310 based on watermarks. Watermarks became widely used in the late 15th century in Italy.

Hippocrates of the legendary Hippocratic oath: “While there is no single, directly surviving document that definitively proves Hippocrates' existence, his life is considered historically established through references in the writings of other ancient Greek philosophers like Plato and Aristotle, who mention him as a prominent physician, coupled with later accounts by medical historians like Soranus of Ephesus who detailed biographical information about him, including his birthplace and family lineage on the island of Cos; this evidence collectively points to the reality of Hippocrates as a historical figure.”

The proof of Hippocrates is via writings by Plato and Aristotle – whose existence is based on the earliest source that we have today as emanating from the 17th century AD. It is a circular lie wherein the evidence for each is the other. Unnamed scribes – led by Popes and Kings – recreated History.

The Apostolic Palace is the building in which all Popes have resided since 1377. The etymology of the word Vatican is thought to be: Vatis = diviner, and Can = serpent. Other etymological translations include: vāticinārī (“to prophesy, oracle”), from vātēs (“soothsayer, prophet”).

As the Vatican attains more and more wealth, secularism continues to rise. The Vatican claims that its wealth is used to help the poor and provide medical need to those without resources.

The Vatican’s charity is called, ‘Peter’s Pence’. It is supposed to consist of every dime donated to the Catholic Churches. It’s stated use is for the poor. Unfortunately, roughly 2/3rds of the money is actually used for the Vatican’s deficit spending and has been for decades. With revenues of roughly $885 million per year, annual deficits have increased to about $45 to $50 million. Given the Vatican does not provide any financial statements, the numbers are all estimates.

Although the Vatican pays no taxes, it did accrue over $5 billion in unpaid property taxes for which Italy had to go to court to reclaim.

Does the Vatican hold the secrets of the scribes who wrote history? Beneath the Vatican library is 53 miles of shelving holding 35,000 volumes of catalogue unavailable to the public. In addition, to documents there is also a bunker, a fireproof underground structure designed to protect fragile documents from the elements and fire. There’s a school for clergy who study history. And because it’s the Vatican, there’s plenty of sacred texts to peruse. But only if you are clergy approved by the Pope.

Does the Vatican also house the medicines and cures from ancient history? The proof of mythology? Why does it need to be hidden from the public? Apparently, The Church does not own the documents – the POPE does… so he has complete authority and control over what even the clergy are allowed to see.

Some believe there is a tunnel system beneath the Vatican that leads to Israel. The Knights Templar built vast tunnels beneath Palestine to the sea, so the theory is not too off course. The secrecy fuels the conspiracies that we, the peasants, cannot handle – TRUTH.

In the world of Pharmakeia, given that mRNA poison worked so well, two scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize for their discovery of ‘micro-RNA’. Micro-RNA destabilizes gene structures. Despite the proof that Ivermectin can cure some cancers and other ailments, science continues to find new and improved poisons.

US Healthcare spending is now $4.5 trillion per year. In 1950, healthcare spending was $13 billion or $84 per person annually. By 1990 healthcare spending was $666 billion. In 2010 it had grown to $2.6 billion. Obviously, Poison/Pharmakeia continues to make us more sick – not less. Brought to us in 1901 via the Rockefeller Institute wherein ancient Chinese and American Indian curatives were roundly declared – ‘quackery’. Rockefeller also built Johns Hopkins Health Center, Harvard School of Health, School of Hygiene - Toronto, China Medical Board, Peking Medical College and the London School of hygiene.

A Monopoly of Health - via Pharmaceutical POISON.

At the time, pneumonia was the leading cause of death. Not heart disease. Not cancer. However, census and data information regarding death rates are unavailable given there was no means of accumulation of information. Despite ¾ of the population living in rural areas, the census for death rates was only made in cities. Obviously, providing false numbers for comparative purposes.

Today, the systems still don’t exist, therefore algorithms create fake facts to hype Pharma’s progress. TRUTHS are hard to come by in our world, not because truth doesn’t exist but because those who run the globe hide it from us. Thereby assuring their authoritarianism…