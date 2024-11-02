Netanyahu has reached out to President Putin and asked him to mediate a truce for him with the countries he is bombing. An odd request and one that reeks of deception. While claiming the US is an ally, Netanyahu thinks Putin and Russia might be a greater ally… The only thing these two have in common is they have outstanding arrest warrants by the ICC.

There are certainly many motivations Netanyahu might have in luring Putin: assassination being paramount. Ukraine. A diminished world view. Or perhaps – a threat. Which would seem more the peaceful protocol that a Netanyahu proposal would entail. Help me – or I’ll nuke the world ~ is more Netanyahu’s style. Of course, Putin knows this, as does every country under his thumb of threat and annihilation.

Netanyahu’s bridges have all been burned; Putin fell out of favor years ago. The has one ally – Liberal Democrats in America. 1. Hollywood – a soon to be nonfunctional dystopia subjected to an AI coup. 2. Zionist Bankers. His legacy will be remembered alongside Mao and Stalin. The Israeli’s will become global pariahs. And those who sought normalcy will need to deny their heritage.

The US Election 2024 is built on fractured Jewish Handlers whose ownership of Congress will have to be vacated and the blackmail that sustains AIPAC revealed. Families will be broken as the behavior of spouses is broken open with the mutilation of Pandora’s disease. There is only ONE way America can survive in her diminished state – via Truth. All of it. Suck it up Honesty.

The powerhouse that is Trump; Vance, Ramaswamy, Kennedy, Gabbard, Musk and now possibly Ron Paul who has requested to join Musk in auditing and editing our government system – is a massive pronouncement of strength and ‘diversity’ – a unification of Libertarian with Democrat with Republican. By contrast, the Democrats parlor game hosted by a CCP frat-boy and a cackle head on coke has only one chance – built on corruption, fraud, and thievery.

The crass demonstrative fraud that we are witnessing has already broken records. People willingly set fire to mailboxes, hundreds of thousands of known fraudulent ballots, illegals issuing votes, dead people on ballots, the magnitude of those minds and consciences willfully committing crime is a staggering testament to what we have allowed to occur. All by design of secular people who claim Jewish heritage that doesn’t exist.

The difference this time vs 2020 is ‘hindsight’. We know how they commit fraud. We know who in Congress is real and who is fake. We know the courts are stacked. And we know that turning this inside out is going to take a village moving a mountain.

Although the bookies are betting on chaos after the election no matter who wins, if Trump succeeds, he has likely already strategized with General Flynn. While democrats will destroy their own blue cities in such an event while police are told to stand down by the likes of Hochul and Whitmer, red states will have protocols in place via the National Guard. Clearly, it will not be pretty, but in a MAGA world – the destruction will be contained quickly.

However: North Carolina National Guard were deployed to the Middle East as of October 31st. Minnesota National Guardsmen just returned from Japan. Georgia’s National Guard units are still in Kosovo working alongside the UN and NATO to bring stability and peace – since 1999. Oregon infantry guardsmen are in Egypt. Pennsylvania guardsmen are assigned to Germany. Virginia guard are in South Korea. Texas are in Estonia. Indiana are in the Middle East – etc… etc… etc…

CONSTITUTION: National Guardsmen are a US Militia. They will NOT be deployed overseas unless a declaration of war has been declared by Congress. In fact, since the Biden regime over 1/3 of National Guardsmen have deployed overseas illegally. In addition, instead of the one to two weekends a month that had been the rule of law – troops are being sent overseas for months at a time.

General Steven Nordhaus is Chief of the National Guard Bureau. He is responsible for ensuring the more than 430,000 Army and Air National Guard personnel are accessible, capable and ready to protect the homeland and provide combat ready resources to the Army and Air Force. His ‘education’ began in 1989 and is still ongoing. He was recently promoted to his current post this October 15th as a four-star. His overseas deployment during his entire ‘career’ was to Korea for one year.

It is extremely difficult for soldiers to serve under a General who has never accomplished anything of value for America. The moral threads fray. The competency is challenged. And fractions occur. Text book guidance is NOT military leadership.

I had a text book brother-in-law who decided he was going to learn how to windsurf. He was Head of Children’s hospital in DC and had an ego the size of a small planet. He bought a book and he bought all the equipment and then some from a savvy salesman. He read the book cover-to-cover and proceeded to launch out of the small cove of our Maine cabin. It is well known among sailors that shoreline winds can be a challenge given they bounce and create circular drafts. That wasn’t in my bros textbook. He ended up at the far end of the lake, never having achieved actually sailing at all. After being rescued, the windsurfer, the gear, and the text book were trashed – along with his ego.

Houston. We Have A Problem.

America’s guardsmen are deployed by generals who have never been deployed. There are stories of soldiers lacking basic equipment, lacking good uniforms, boots, gear! WHY are they deploying overseas? By Orders Of The President.

For Example: 2022, before the Russian/Ukraine incursion, Lloyd Austin had sent 160 Florida National Guard troops to Ukraine to train soldiers. They were repositioned just as the war launched. In other words – the US incited the Russian/Ukraine conflict, planned it, readied for it, and then laid the mines. In addition, Lloyd Austin sent 4700 guardsmen to Poland before the conflict. All of which was done illegally and in violation of the US Constitution.

The Narrative has always been that US military personnel are NOT in Ukraine. That is mostly true – because the guardsmen are separate, ie America’s Militia. Playing with words. Mercenaries are paid for by the DoD. While not Military – they are black-book highly paid and are not under any thumb of LAW.

As the Election screams through the train station without stopping, will the Biden Regime and Lloyd Austin demand mercenaries and Guardsmen safeguard the democrats? Who are they loyal to? Money? Or Country?