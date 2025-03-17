In a natural world of waves, currents, ripples, elongated ellipticals, spirals, vortexes, etc… why do we create phalanx rockets that act like Bulls in a China Shop crashing, splintering and forcing holes in our galaxy as they penetrate space? Why are vehicles rectangular? Homes square boxes? Why don’t we compliment the natural order instead of trying to subvert with angles and linear 1 dimensional structures?

Light is a wave, sound is a wave, time is a ripple on a wave. Every alien spacecraft is either a circle or an oval shape. There is a reason, and we are ignoring this basic principle of the natural universe that could alter literally – everything. Circular homes withstand hurricanes and tornadoes.

It seems archaic to design our round world with squares and obelisks. And wonder why the forces of climate destroy these structures. Why they are static. Why they evoke no connection to our planet.

Fox dens are circular. Rivers bend and meander. We are led to believe the ‘fastest’ way from A to B is a straight line. Brachistochrone curve: In physics, the brachistochrone curve demonstrates that the fastest path between two points under the influence of gravity is not a straight line, but a curve (specifically, an arc of an inverted cycloid).

Years ago I had a dream that I was transported to a steel facility built into the side of a cliff on the ocean. The facility was harnessing the power of time travel. I went thru a portion of the facility before I was discovered and had to flee. Bubble shaped vehicles were stationed on the beach. The bubble’s appearance was much like a bubble you blew as a child. It bended with currents and soared above and thru waves easily. Why? Because instead a rocket phalanx forcing itself thru the waves, it became one with the waves.

Years went by. I drew a prototype of a car along the same premise: The car was a circular domed glass on a steel base with six metal legs that could be extracted or detracted into the steel base with feet that could traverse any landscape. With a push of a button, the legs could lift the vehicle 8 feet off the ground and run through mountainsides.

Magnetic fields are found not just within earth, but throughout the entirety of the cosmos. Magnetism permeates the cosmos, every planet, moons, surrounding stars, galaxies, and even the space between them. This is likely the means of power of alien spaceships. Fitting the core of a spaceship with different scores of magnetism that ripples with the natural waves of light, time and sound is oddly ignored… No matters in space or the atmosphere are linear or square.

Circular homes are climate resistant. Yet we continue to build boxes that crumble. Circular vehicles would be the ultimate aerodynamic allowing for much greater speeds. Much like the newest trains in China, they could hover over land utilizing magnetic power at phenomenal speeds.

It seems so obvious to conform to our natural atmosphere. Why haven’t we? Why do we insist on creating unnatural objects of forced propulsion cutting thru instead of gliding with…

The Gobleki Tepe is considered the oldest temple structure, unearthed in Turkey, it is estimated to be from 10,000 bc. It is a set of circular formations. The Pantheon is circular. Mycenaean and Greek architecture were circular formations.

IF Musk really wants to travel to Mars, he needs to completely revamp and rethink the means and mode. Propulsion will always be met with resistance. It is an unnatural current ignoring and colliding with the waves, arcs, ripples, and vortexes of space. The ignition fire resulting from the launch of a rocket interferes with every aspect of surface, air and even the magnetic core thru the creation of mass dust particles that create a destructive shell over the magnetic field.

Bottom line. Rocket phalanxes will never achieve the necessary time speeds for interplanetary operations. Alien spacecraft have revealed this truth for thousands and thousands of years! Propulsion will always fail. Working with instead of against natural phenomena is the ONLY answer.