The rhetoric targeting Qatar has reached frenzy mode as ‘influencers’ paid for ostensibly by Jewish NGO’s and Foreign Agents are hired to demonize Qatar given they have hosted Hamas. This is why Netanyahu wanted control over Tik Tok as a social media outlet – to extend the influence, propaganda while creating censorship. For example, after his meeting with Trump Netanyahu announced on social media that Israel was no longer the pariah and the status had effectively been shifted to Qatar – therefore Israel WON.

Of course, the only people who believe Netanyahu’s statement are Israeli Jewish Zionists. Which brings me to a very powerful blog post by Celia Farber in which the ‘purpose’ of the Gaza genocide is much more sinister than even mass-murder. An secondarily she added a video with Jeffrey Sachs which explains in detail the difference between a Jew and a Zionist – given they are not remotely related.

Trump gave Netanyahu 72+ hours to complete the task. Netanyahu immediately told all Gaza City residents to leave and anyone remaining will be considered a militant and killed. That would apply to 2 million people. Where are they supposed to go? What does Trump expect? He wants the land cleared and cleaned for the next phase – which is the creation of a Gaza Dubai. Which was the intention from the moment October 7th was planned and prepped. The films pre-created, the photo’s shopped from a studio, and the PR campaign declaring rape and beheading viral propaganda.

The intent was to portray Israel as the victim. When the planning backfired and Netanyahu was lax in the ‘details’, it was Trump who immediately demanded greater PR, more propaganda to deflect what was happening. Israel became the global Pariah. So the campaign shifted to one of censoring and jailing anyone who dared to vocalize support for the Palestinians. Hamas became the bogeyman, and the rest is ALL PR.

What Celia unfolds is why?

And like Candace working on putting together the pieces of the puzzle with respect to Charlie Kirk, Gaza is only one piece of the global initiative that we have fought for years, The New World Order of complete technocratic control. This also explains the constant distraction regarding Russia and China, as well as the BRICS which the Deep State has been unable to bring into their fold as subservient. It explains the UK mandate for digital ID’s. It is the 2030 Agenda that needs to be implemented before too many realize what is happening and fight back.

These two powerhouses in particular are growing in influence and who sits on the proverbial throne must be a ‘Zionist’ as defined by Sachs and Yakov Rabkin. Trump and his Jewish cabinet picks are Zionists. And it is this differential that fills the puzzle and explains why.

Jews have always claimed that the term they adopted sometime in the 16th or 17th centuries classified them as cultural Jews and/or Secular, as in no religion, like the song Imagine. Whereas the birth of Zionism came about sometime in the 19th century adopted by Herzl and the Secular peoples. Theodore Herzl was considered the father of political Zionism in the sect which is called Ashkenazi.

Zionism is not a religion. It is a Movement which advocates taking a piece of land called Palestine from the people and replacing it with a Secular State. The Bible, the Old Testament, has nothing to do with this movement because they are all nonreligious. When this obvious point struck down their cause, they simply changed the narrative and pulled Christians into the Biblical posture.

This posture required a lot of money and a lot of Architecture. Thus, The New World Order was defined in The Protocols, and the bankers set about infiltrating across class systems, countries, and cultures to eradicate and replace ALL Religion while building monumental wealth within a few. The wealth cycle has been achieved as we see in the key circuits governing America. Trump is NOT a circuit breaker. If you recall, Smart Cities were going to spring up across the US. That didn’t happen. Why?

GAZA. It is the Pharma Trial. It is the mRNA vaccine. It is Disease as it has been promulgated across the globe as veterinarian. When in fact, it is all the means to Zion. And Trump has appointed himself as the Chair and Ruler of Gaza. I imagine a name change will be forthcoming.

The fixation on the Nobel Prize is a part of that Kingdom emphasis. And the tunnels systems built under Israel that Netanyahu refers to as Hamas and Hezbollah creations? They were actually built by the Knights Templar as were the tunnels beneath Italy. Do they connect? We don’t know. Yet.