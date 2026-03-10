Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
4h

“Here’s a paradox, a paradox, a most ingenious paradox: an

anthropological fact, many Christians may have much more

Hebrew-Israelite blood in their veins than most of their

Jewish neighbors.” Alfred M. Lilienthal, Jr., What Price Israel

(Chicago: Henry Regnery Company, 1953) p. 223

Thank you, Helena!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture