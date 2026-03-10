FEW people comprehend that when the Israeli/US military assassinated the Ayatollah, this was not just an ordinary assassination of a political leader, Khamenei was Iran’s religious leader murdered by a Secular Nation. Akin to the Pope. Nor do people understand there are over 100,000 Christians in both Lebanon and Iran being targeted. Yesterday, Israel targeted and bombed two Priests. The fact that the media and US Regime failed to mention these tidy facts is indicative of war crimes which cannot be understated.

A Bill was submitted to the Israeli Parliament yesterday making Christianity illegal in any form including social media. Evangelical Trump is mum and declares he will only stop the war when Netanyahu tells him to. Given Kushner initiated Trump’s decision to strike, does that mean Kushner has more power than Trump? Hegseth routinely declares that Trump tells him what to do – almost as though he has no idea how to lead a military. Technically, the chain of command would entail Hegseth briefing Trump on the situation and providing his assertion of the best action plan. That would be the role of a GENERAL. But, Hegseth was a major of little attribute. Yet, they all seem to be simple marionettes without a brain among them.

Caught in a lie by a reporter, Trump, who seems to have little knowledge of what is happening responds, “I just make up stuff”. To wit, the latest red flag/false flag operation everyone knows is coming: “The federal alert to law enforcement describes the transmission, relayed across multiple countries on February 28, as a potential ‘operational trigger’ for sleeper cells, though its contents remain undeciphered and no specific threats were named.” Translation: Undeciphered. As in no one has translated a transmission or verified where it is from, or who sent it, or what it says, despite it being nearly 2 weeks old?

I’m guessing it is written in Hebrew and Kash Patel is looking for an Iranian to rewrite it…

Didn’t someone suggest reopening funny farms? We could dump the entire US Government into a funny farm and no one would notice they were gone.

The price of oil fell $40 in one day because a rumor circulated that Trump’s threats had caused Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. The rumor has since been debunked but oil didn’t return to its level of $120 per barrel. Not possible. What is possible is manipulating the oil market which has been done ‘often’. Oil market manipulation has been carried out by major trading firms like Glencore, which paid over $1.1 billion for manipulating fuel-oil benchmarks from 2008–2017, as well as Trafigura. Optiver, and Parmon Energy. These entities used tactics such as “banging the close” to artificially alter prices, often involving hedge funds and speculators.”

The official storyline is that Trump indicated a near end to the War with Iran while simultaneously claiming he’d blow Iran to smithereens if the newly appointed Ayatollah didn’t open the Strait. Instead, mines are being dropped into the Strait. Yet, oil did not rebound. WHY? OPEC? Saudi Arabia? Not likely. In fact, Trump has ordered all government personnel to leave Saudi Arabia. Lindsey Graham has stated that any Middle Eastern country that does NOT join Israel in fighting Iran will be severely punished. Saudi Arabia has refused military intervention. The UAE has also respected the decision to remain neutral.

When the Kushner Party traveled to the Middle East last month it was for the purpose of guaranteeing Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Qatar would all join in the military incursion against Iran. After expressing doubts given the potential for fallout via US Bases, The Gulf Cooperation Council asked for defensive protection and were – denied. The outcome is now ground in stone – the US bases across the Middle East will evaporate. And Israel will be – ALONE. A small island in a sea of Muslims – not too keen on the Pariah.

With Congressional members vocally expressing their hatred of the evil Muslims, the US will have lost a powerful ally that will shift easily into the BRICS. Fait Accomplis. Trillions In perceived investments pledged to campaign Trump just blew up in his face. While Graham is confident that stealing Iran’s oil reserves on behalf of Israel – the spoils of war – will be shared just like the Ukraine funds, he may find himself a target.

The lingering threat remains Israel’s nuclear weapon stockpile. There are six Israeli bases where nukes are believed to be housed: a research center in the Negev desert where the ‘festival’ took place, a submarine base, 3 Airbases and the Tirosh Depot considered a primary storage facility. Obviously, if even one was detonated or bombed, the nuclear fallout with Israel winds easterly, southern and westerly are a significant deterrent. Netanyahu being the enigmatic James Bond evil would have no compunction about deploying nukes if he felt his life was in jeopardy. An impasse.

While Israel has made it clear their end goal is the elimination of every Iranian, what is Iran’s end goal? A Holy War to secure Sovereignty. Every time Israel assaulted Iran, Iran chose the path of least confrontation to protect its citizens and the Middle East at large. The Jews of Israel have created a monster in Iran in that Iranians have capitulated for decades under the ruthlessness employed by Zionists. No more.

Zionism, by definition is atheism. The Evangelical Church supporting Zionism is by definition – secular. Iran is entitled to their religious beliefs, their customs, and their livelihoods. The terrorist Hagenah have no Biblical right to Palestine, Iran, or anywhere for that matter. They are nomads attempting to recreate themselves as a legitimate entity worshipping Ba’al. They are the FreeMasons. They are the Canaanites. They are the Khazars. And they were expelled during the Roman Empire, by Christ, during the Crusades, and from every civilization since.

They have been expelled and reformed each time in the same image of Money Changers, Vagabonds, and now Jews toppling Kings and Kingdoms with usury and war. They were Nineveh. They were the Nephilim destroyed during the great flood of Noah. They were the Mycenaeans who conquered the peaceful Minoans. Marauders. Since the beginning of time. And we are now at our own precipice of time. We Choose.