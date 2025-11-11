The OPTICS of Money: I watched an amazing documentary on the system called ‘banking’. Like the 50 year mortgage Trump is posturing on behalf of the Bankers, debt, money printing, deficits and bonds have always been the planned strategy. This cycle is what enriches the Banking Cartel through no relief, no reduction, no paydown. The purpose is for debt to be on an ever increasing circular as a guarantee of ever increasing profits and an ever decreasing level of living for the peasants.

This Cartel system was structured with the encouragement of governments as a forced tithe ad infinitum. There has been one time in history when the national debt was paid to $0 – 1835 during the administration of Andrew Jackson.

Jackson paid off the national debt, through tariff receipts which accounted for 90% of government revenue. But he had also abolished the Second Bank of the United States, calling it the fourth branch of government run by the elite – money changers. He saw that the real enemy was credit. He saw the corruption and theft that had become commonplace in government already and vetoed spending bills. Then he began the sale of federal lands to generate enough revenue to fully pay the $4.7 million National Debt.

His plan worked and the Bankers hated him for it. Jackson was a free mason who held absolute hatred for the English although his opponent likened him to King Jackson for his actions against credit. While the Rothschild’s had yet to open a bank branch in America, they operated as such through their agent, August Belmont and Co. August Belmont came from a Jewish family of the Hesse region of Germany, He was a relative of the Rothschild family through his grandmother.

As a result of Jackson’s actions, the Bankers united to cause economic collapse by refusing to redeem notes and a recession followed. The National Debt was never removed again. Why? Because debt is guaranteed income for the Rothschild Cartel.

Trump’s initial promises were similar to Jackson’s including in the promotion of Tariffs as a means for eliminating Taxes and his land sale scheme. But Trump got bought by the Money Changers and is using tariffs as a means of bankrupting Americans who are forced to eat the inflation of 15% to 25%. Trump: ““We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had, I have my highest poll numbers that I’ve ever had.”

Apparently, his closest advisors and cabinet picks are NOT giving Trump a reality check:

“U.S. bankruptcy filings are continuing a multi-year upward trend in 2024 and 2025, driven by persistent inflation, higher interest rates, and increased consumer debt. The total filings for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2025, reached 542,529 cases, an 11.5% increase over the previous year.”

Trump continues to push for MORE debt instead of lowering costs. He did not implement DOGE cuts. The Federal workforce cuts of 25,000 are replaced with hiring 50,000 more ICE Agents. Why? Because Bankers profit on debt, in particular government debt. It is their life-blood. The 50 year mortgage is basically ‘rent for life’ – as in the Agenda 2030 parlay of ‘you will own nothing’. The Tariffs are simply another tax on Americans – unconstitutional. And the cost of living for the peasants is unmanageable.

Within this Banking Cartel, a Matrix was developed to create a singular perception. The idea is that everyone must think as One. Those who are outside the mainstream thought are villainized, much like the Faith By Works, LLC propaganda campaign in effect currently. Everyone must believe the jews are victims. Everyone must ‘hate’ a particular group of people, today that would be all Muslims. The same Muslims Israel and Trump claim will foot the Bill to rebuild Gaza.

Mark Kennan: “A new financial order is emerging — one where central banks, not markets, determine who can participate in the economy. It is a system that promises security and stability, while constructing the most sophisticated control mechanism in human history.”

Of course, control is and was always the objective. As the world expanded exponentially, control was becoming ever more difficult. Hence the Georgia Guidestones whereby earth’s population was to remain at 500 million. Control meant destroying sovereign countries in order to install a ‘favorable’ government which would follow the script. Warnings in the form of assassinations were employed with the loyalist foot-soldiers to the Bankers, the CIA and Mossad when a country’s leader fell short. Modi. Terrorist attack today. Says it was the Deep State.

Despite the economic picture being less than stellar, Trump seems completely oblivious claiming anyone who is complaining is an idiot and fool. The Billionaire Club continues to make more money on a fiat economy because that is how the system is rigged. They control the markets, the credit, the wars, terrorism, and disease… Disease is imperative in order to create the 500 million economy. The fact that Census numbers and population numbers are highly likely to be inflated helps to control the narrative.

Between 1700 and 1775, the US population grew from 250,000 to 2.5 million – an increase of 1000%. Between 1800 and 1875 the US population grew from 5.3 million to 44 million – an increase of 900%. Between 1950 and 2025 the US population grew from 151 million to 342 million – an increase of 126%. The previous increases in population dropped sharply as diseases were introduced via the Rockefeller Institute in the early 20th century.

The Optics isn’t just about Money and the Economy, it is about everything we are told to believe – even when our own eyes see the Matrix.