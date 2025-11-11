Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Hutson©'s avatar
Jeremy Hutson©
1h

So then, a key factor seems to me, the necessary cancellation of General Order 100 (Lieber Code), then the Organic Act of 1871, the Trading With the Enemy Act of 1917, and everything established in 1933 under the communist traitor FDR. Will this nation ever see a leader who will achieve all of that? I imagine Kennedy was our best bet, though many of us thought Trump was going to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
9h

So, is the documentary you saw called, " The Illusion of Money ", by Kyle Cease ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture