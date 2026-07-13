Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
10h

WHY?

Section 4: The Mark of the Beast (MOTB)

Understanding the Eschatology of the MOTB

THE TEC-NOC-CRAZY OLD WORLD: 1933 BOOK

TECHNOCRACY IN THE LIGHT OF PROPHECY, By J.C. KELLOGG. THE SUPER DICTATOR AND THE SUPER ROBOT OF REV. 13. ARE THEY IN THE WORLD TODAY?

Why would a Christian be asking that in 1933?

Because the technocracy social movement, active in the U.S. and Canada, in the 1930s, were already advocating for a system controlled by technical experts rather than politicians.

In other words, an Al digital slave race governed by the technocratic elite was always their dream. And the leading Canadian advocate? Joshua Haldeman, Elon Musk's maternal grandfather!

And how did the "Technate of America" plan to control us..?

With energy credits! Yes, even in the 1930s, they wanted to implement and enforce Energy Distribution Cards with non-transferable credits. Do you find it strange that Elon Musk is also horrified of a "carbon dioxide and an environmental catastrophe," just waiting to happen, or that he owns Starlink, the largest satellite system in the world? Or, that he was awarded a U.S. Grok For Government Al contract to run a portion of the U.S. government? 1930s source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technocracy_movement

Source: revelation1823.net

Thank you once again, Helena!

Reply
Share
AmericanMutt's avatar
AmericanMutt
11h

I do agree that America is in an orchestrated collapse.

The bigger question is who is doing this and why are they doing this?

Forget about Krugman, he is a left wing economics hack. Europe doesn't create anything anymore. They are completely socialized, overrun with third worlders and teetering on collapse. They are where America will be in 20 years. As far a your hero, Mamdani, he is a symptom. Money will flee New York City so fast I can see a day not too far off where all the Jews have left the 5 burroughs. That is the point, right?

It's all about divide and conquer. But why? Why do our betters want to do this?

What is the future they have planned for us? Does it involve all being Muslim, or Communist? Do you really think that is the end game here?

When you start answering the who, the why, the next why, and the what then we have something that can be understood. Taking anecdotal pin pricks of data points is too easy and lazy. You don't answer any questions you just rant...and rant...and Trump of course.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture