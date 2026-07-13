Europe’s economy, and by default, Germany’s, has been in a rapid decline for a decade since George Soros ordered Merkel to Open Borders. She complied. A few years later when the reality of the impact became stridently clear, Soros chided and blamed Merkel for Opening Germany’s Borders. Then she began to get those odd whole body - body shakes. She claims it was heat exhaustion. When Hillary keeled over in NYC years ago – she too claimed it was the heat despite temperatures in the 70’s.

And then it went – away. Like most news stories.

The IMF has lowered Europe’s economic growth forecast to just 1.1%. Paul Krugman calls it all balderdash! As evidence, Krugman compares Europe’s economy to that of the US – without acknowledging that America is in a suicidal death spiral. It might behoove him to compare Economic activity based on Economics – instead of comparables. “which one is falling faster” – is not quantitative thinking. The End Point is that economies built on War fall faster than any other economy.

Communism ROSE as a result of the War economies in Russia and China. I doubt Soviet Union citizens compared their strife and chaos to that of the newly engraved Communist China. What is evident is that Trump’s America is in a death spiral and NOT because of communism. That is the newest illusion within the failing Trumpian Matrix. A place to forge Blame. TO uphold his fragmented legacy as it unravels within deception, chaos, war, death, and poverty.

IS Communism in the US really rising? And By Whom?

Mamdani is the scapegoat because he isn’t Maga. NYC is only 30% White. Mamdani inherited that demographic, he didn’t create it. NYC was 90% white until post WWII. The occupiers being Germans, Italians, Irish and Jews – each forming their respective community and Mafia. As whites began age into family life they moved to suburbs and the Black population moved in. This FLIP simultaneously occurred in my hangout – Georgetown. Whites move to have their children grow up in a healthy environment. Cities don’t meet that criteria.

The posh real estate of Georgetown took a nose dive as people of color moved in for rent relief/ And Yuppies moved out for crime. This shift is a seasonal one. The downward cycle led by crime – the upward cycle led by what we would now call “Millennials”. It has been a cyclical anomaly for decades. And yet, the media would have us believe this is a relatively New Rupture of America. WHY? Because they need to sell their journalistic – worth. Nothing more.

What is different Today?

Not the People as much as the journalist incompetence. IF the media was interested in journalism, they would not be called media entertainers or pundits, or whatever is the newest transcribed script readers. I think what most, including myself, cannot comprehend is HOW a person can betray humanity and sleep at night or function during the day – or hold their children… What drives this ability to betray your own family, ethics, morality, and ideology for mere money? To – sell your soul?

And why do others – refuse to compromise their hearts? And are able to disassociate from the melee?

TRIBALISM: Tribalism is a strong feeling of loyalty to one’s social or cultural group, often accompanied by an “us versus them” mentality. While it stems from an evolutionary human need for community and cooperation, it can manifest negatively as intense in-group favoritism and prejudice toward outsiders. Tribalism was associated with survival. The Twelve Tribes. Often, mis-categorized as the Twelve Tribes of Israel – before ‘Israel’ even existed. The Twelve Tribes were simply descendants – who went their separate ways. Sons.

The Tribes were lineage demarcations of Noah’s descendants. Ascribed to somewhere along the lines of 2500BC. When the Minoans – First Appeared in Crete. Many centuries before any attribution to Jews or Hebrews existed. But Tribalism is a universal delineation of civilization – then and NOW. And not to be trivialized.

Iran is a Persian delineation Tribe that has its roots in ancient history dating centuries ago – well before Europeans, Western Americans, Canadians, etc… Failure to understand this culture is failure to embrace ancient history as our global shared heritage. By contrast, Middle Eastern countries date their entire heritage to 700 AD – Muhammed. Europeans evolution is of the Greek and Roman Mythologies. The Indian history of Siddhartha was adopted by China in the third century CE. He is noted as the religious teacher of Buddhism.

This obsession that all the Babel’s must become ONE is no different than the One World Government. Iran does not need to be annihilated because it is not ‘American’… What an absolutely strange ideology… IF we stopped ‘saving’ countries, earth might be much better off!. I think Trump wears it best. His obsession with self is beyond any narcissist I have ever known – and my dance card is quite full. Known my fair share. But Trump has such a obsessive obsession as though he might crumble if he is not acknowledged as Supreme World… it bears discussion.

And To All A Good Night!