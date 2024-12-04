The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) was created in 2006 as an NGO reporting on crime and corruption across the globe. It’s founders include: Paul Radu, a Romanian, and Drew Sullivan, an American. Their mission statement is their commitment to Truth in a world of disinformation and wrong information. Funding is thru: USAID, US State Department via National Endowment For Democracy, Open Society Foundation, Knight Foundation, the ICFJ, Google Ideas and the Swiss Confederation.

The majority of their funding is from US Taxpayers. Each year OCCRP selects their Person Of The Year Award for MOST CORRUPT. True to form, that title has been bestowed upon: Trump, Putin, Lukashenko, Bolsonaro, Maduro, Assad, etc… Something akin to the other Soros project, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). Like all things Soros, the SPLC was created initially to help the poor in court proceedings, what it is today is a far left ‘smear factory’.

Today the OCCRP is no different, it is a Washington controlled apparatus run by USAID and NED which controls all aspects of their internal organization and gives them the leads to inherit their title as the ‘largest global network of investigative journalists’. The initial $1.7 funding grant from the US State Department was funneled thru Drew Sullivan’s agency, “The Journalism Development Group”. Which is NOT a charity.

While the OCCRP claims to work in Moldova, Montenegro, and Sweden, its focus is primarily Russia. Undermining Putin’s integrity and creating/uncovering corruption within Putin’s circle. One such source being the Panama Paper Caper wherein their reporting focused exclusively on President Putin and the Troika Laundromat.

One such scheme uncovered by OCCRP was coined the Troika Laundromat. This scheme allowed the flow of some $8.8 billion of funds from Russian companies and figures into Europe and the US between 2003 and early 2013. One person named by the OOCRP was Erich Rebasso of Austria who turned himself in to the Vienna police. His criminal confession named names. Vienna police claimed the criminal activity was committed by foreigners out of their jurisdiction. Four years later he was ambushed and killed.

The $8.8 billion Laundromat let oligarchs and politicians from the EU and US to secretly buy from state-owned companies, so as to buy real-estate both in Russia and abroad, to buy yachts, to hire music superstars for private parties etc. Despite perhaps hundreds of shell companies operating within this Laundromat, throughout Europe, the focus of the OCCRP report focused on one; Ruben Vardanyan. He was the CEO of Troika Dialog Investment Bank co-founded by Peter Derby, an American and Bernard Sucher, an American.

The stories produced by the OCCRP under the guidance of NED and USAID are used as the basis for the US Government to sanction – RUSSIA. As such the organization is simply another tool of the US Government much like WAPO, USA Today, Newsweek, NBC, NPR etc… All for the purpose of providing Soros with US Taxpayer funds to libel and slander Russia so as to support coups, including in Ukraine, and including the deceased Navalny as prime instigator in the attempt to destroy and/or assassinate President Putin.

This also reveals that the State Department, USAID, NED, the CIA and Soros work in conjunction. Samantha Power is the Director of USAID. Anthony Blinken is head of the State Department. Damon Wilson heads NED. William Burns heads the CIA. They answer to Soros.

A diehard Clintonite, William Burns was the ambassador to Russia during the Troika Laundromat scandal. Anthony Blinken was the Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee overseeing ‘foreign aid’ during the Troika Laundromat. And Samantha Power was working for Senator Obama during the Laundromat period. She exposed Obama to the Sudan Darfur War. A revolution – an uprising – a coup. NED funds the rebels in Sudan.

At the same time period, Damon Wilson was assigned to the State Department’s NATO Office under the tutelage of Madeleine Albright. Wilson views authoritarian Russia and China as “the main geopolitical challenge of the 21st century,” and that “there is no possible successful strategy to confront Putin’s aggression without a strong NATO". He helped coordinate the Orange Revolution in Ukraine.

TO SUMMARIZE: The information used by Congress to make decisions on Russia comes from an organization run by the State Department and USAID - OCCRP, under the auspices of George Soros, funded by the State Department and USAID, funneled thru a for-profit organization via OCCRP’s co-founder Sullivan, which is given awards by variants of the World Economic Forum sustainability agenda, to support the approval of coups and revolutions funded by The State Department and NED – BY CONGRESS.

ALL VIA TAXPAYER FUNDING.