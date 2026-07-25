A fake propaganda post on Twitter wherein a supposed “Muslim” is holding a sign asking if Alcohol should be banned in America is worthy of explanation. First the post and signage was AI generated. Second The prohibition Amendment 18 in America was fostered primarily by the anti-saloon League and religious coalitions. It was formally proposed by the U.S. Congress in December 1917 and ratified by the states on January 16, 1919. The Temperance Movement came about in ‘response to drunken husbands beating their wives’. Creating the 18th Amendment to the Constitution prohibiting the imbibing of any alcohol.