Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bohdan R Douglas's avatar
Bohdan R Douglas
4h

Sorry, but the Protocols of Zion have been debunked as horseshit and I'm surprised that you don't know that. It's a bunch of bullshit cobbled together from other bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7h

Even though all of this we could have known, nothing could've been done to stop it by little people; of course we didn't vote for this. Decisions were behind closed doors. None of this could be prevented. Only now can we do something... try to apply late countermesures. What else?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture