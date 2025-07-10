“We might have to put DOGE on Elon... DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.” ~ President Trump

Trump is currently interrogating the DOGE team to determine if they are loyal to Musk or to Trump. Just like a good little Dictator. DOGE was called in by Musk given their loyalty was to ‘America’ – not a person. Unfortunately, the King in Chief has alternate visions of what it entails to be pro-America. Unless the DOGE team forego their cost cutting analysis and instead focus on updating the IT system, they are Pink Slipped – FIRED.

To add misery to the already degraded Trump presidency, it is now apparent that cutting expenditures is no longer a concern and none will be implemented. To add to the misery, Trump is imposing unsustainable tariffs on resources that the US does not have which will denigrate America’s ability to survive.

Without understanding practical applications, Trump has imposed a new 50% tariff on copper. The US imports roughly 50% of its necessary copper from Chile, Peru and Canada. Until the US production can double, the cost of electronics, transportation, construction and renewable energy systems will effectively cost 50% more. This is a purposeful action that is wholly illogical even from Economics 101.

While The Conservative Treehouse claims that Trump is simply being over-ruled by the US Military Industrial Complex (USMIC) and his intentions are still for America, Reagan deflects from all the other bizarre conflicting rhetoric. Rubio’s script. “Our strategy is to continue to engage all parties involved in finding an outcome to this conflict”. Nonsense. The parties involved are: Mossad, MI6, CIA, and the Deep State powers who own the USMIC.

Are the UFO’s really US Deep State apparatus? If Jeffrey Epstein never died, then Ghislaine Maxwell is NOT in jail. Why is Trump fixated on Tucker Carlson, Candace, and Musk? Making enemies of friends. Are Trump’s actions wholly a product of the Marionette’s hands? This would simply translate to a shuffling out of the Alzheimer patient and a shuffling in of the buffoon puppet. Both fools and incompetent whose loyalty has been tossed into solitary confinement.

But then, Trump does have an inordinate number of appointees from the Zionist castle of protocols.

The final chapter of the Protocols of Zion is titled, The Jewish Ruler. As interpreted by the FBI:

The anointment of a Jewish King who will rule the globe via absolute autocracy wherein the gentiles (goyim) will come into complete bondage. After accumulating the wealth of the world, the money-mongers will secure interest forever in a ‘magic’ formula of government ownership of everything. Bonds are coming due and paid with more bonds given the principle will never be paid and only grows forcing the people into purgatory debt.

“A bonded world is slave to the bond holders’. Hunger bonds. They will use violence and terrorism, never discourse. Men are but beasts of prey and will sacrifice all for the sake of their own. Political freedom is an idea – not a fact. He who wishes to rule must have recourse to cunning and make-believe. Frankness and honesty are considered vices.

The goyim are bemused; with alcohol, their youth grown stupid, and childhood immorality as dispensed purposefully by the Jews. We must not stop at bribery, deceit and treachery to achieve our end goals. The words liberty, Equality and Fraternity were used just to fool the stupid goyim cattle. The Snake is the symbol of our people.

All people are chained down to heavy toil by abject poverty. Our employees, chosen from the Goyim must submit to blind and servile obedience. We fling the goyim crumbs while crushing them in miserable slavery and serfdom. We entice fighting forces of socialists, communists and anarchists to kill the goyim cattle via chronic shortness of food and the physical weakness of the worker.

We shall throw into the streets mobs simultaneously who will rush to loot property and delight in the shedding of blood. Gentile Masonry secretly serves as a blind or distraction for us. We will come forward as the ‘defenders’ as if to save – but we will destroy!

And finally, to attain our ends we must foment trouble in all countries to exhaust humanity with hatred, dissent, struggles, envy, torture, starvation, and the inoculation of diseases so that the goyim will be forced to take refuge in our sovereignty in gold and Kingdom.

Sound Familiar? We were warned over a century ago...