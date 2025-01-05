The Psychology of Reward and Awards.

Although historically, there has likely always been some sort of award celebration - as in The Games, first noted in the Minoan Society 2500 BC, the last century has morphed into thriving on awards, ribbons, trophies, and medals. Unfortunately, when the awards are simply just for showing up on the job, they have lost their merit. They are valueless. And demean those who are legitimately honored.

The purpose of an award is to honor a person’s excellence – as in the Olympic Gold Medal. Yet, even that honor has been displaced when the Committee declares that certain countries may not compete. The award is depleted in worth. Hollywood cratered the award psychosis. Turned it into a Hunger Games phenomena of who can show the most flesh while still adorning a piece of fabric.

My personal favorite dislike is the sheer dystopia of medals given out in the military. You can even buy them on Amazon - $1.598. DoD Lloyd Auston is a classic example of this bizarre World of Alice as the vast majority of his awards are just for showing up to his desk job. Does he believe the awards make him the Best General?

Trophies were popular among the Romans and the American Indians. When in battle, the trophy could be the scalp, the head, a hand, proving the valiant killing of the beast – Man. Today, the award is most perfected in elementary school wherein competition is defined as ‘everyone gets a trophy’ and they lay out 30 plastic blobs worth $1.598 each.

The result of this freakish psychology is the opposite of what awards celebrate – greatness. Hillary and Grigori received their Freedom Awards today from Biden. But it wasn’t just these two malevolent scourges of global destruction, Biden gave out 18 awards for Freedom to Hollywooders who represent ‘the pretenders’.

This “freedom award” has become so vacant in honor that actors who have contributed nothing but films are awarded based on absolutely no valor or integrity or honor. I was particularly displeased with Denzel Washington who I do enjoy, one of the last vestiges of a Hollywood mired in pedophilia. “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Not one recipient is worthy. Not one.

Hillary sent her double who is roughly 150 lbs less in weight than the real Clinton. But the point is not one of these people have done anything of value within the terms of the award – including Denzel. Instead, it was a sad display of broken, unworthy, self possessed ding-dongs who should be actually exemplifying their worthiness through causes that could lift this world out of its toilet and Speak Truth. Or go home and waddle in front of their 5,000 TV’s within their 10,000 square foot homes, replete with pools, helicopters, planes, and 150 car collection. It Was Hunger Games. And Denzel participated.

I recently argued with a Tweeter responder regarding the Nobel Prize Winning Kary Mullis. She was absolutely convinced that her nursing degree gave her the authority to denounce Mullis because he was a fake, and me because I was brain dead. Eons ago I was friends with Nobel Prize Winning Poet, William Meredith. A man of much humility and humbleness. A gay man in a world of sacrilege and prejudice. I have known a fair share of Math and Science brainiacs from my DC time frame. One thing always was pronounced – none of them were political. Their focus was intensely directed at their expertise!

Today, the ‘experts’ are focused on money. What will you pay me. I will say anything – clause in their contract. Such was the view of Fauci by his cohorts in the 1980’s and 1990’s. Fauci was a fake. His focus was HIV. Why? Because he needed an AWARD. He needed to be rewarded. He thrived on his pronouncement within NIH. Having never actually accomplished anything.

HIV became his one and only Award. Promoted by NIH. He wanted the trophy. The monetary notoriety. He thrived much like an actor with an 8th grade graduate degree in nothingism. The psychology of Fauci was to be heralded. For people to laud him. By contrast, Mullis thrived on his field. On creation. On solving.

The accolade of the ‘audience’ can change a person’s psyche. Musk was relatively obscure in his rewards. Nicola Tesla Patents. But that psyche can become fragile on the global stage. A tenuous journey in which we are well aware of the destructive consequences inherent in this ‘accolade’ of godliness. It is why Ministers and Pastors fall into the bile of Authoritarianism. It is why Hollywooders think their opinion in matters outside of acting has any merit.

It infects every politician. Every Monarch. Every Elite. They have something to offer, but they need to wear a bridle, to rein in their emotional destructive self-adulation and take a step back. Lest they become the person they hate.

Awards are a source of self adulation. Stages. Hunger Games. Garner your wisdom, project your intellect, stay humble, stay your emotions – you have been given a gift – don’t turn your gift into a Pandora’s Box of The Plagues of All Mankind.