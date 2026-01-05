The psychology of Warriors vs the psychology of War:

Warriors: Since the beginning of history warriors have been portrayed as brave, courageous freedom fighters willing to put on their armour to fight for Good over evil. The mindset is the challenge. The conquering. And of course the winning. When there were no wars, there were the games simulating a contest of strength and brute aggression. The winner rewarded, the loser – dead.

But what happens when the Warrior loses the concept of The Art? Of compassion? And a tribal mentality takes over? Less human and more animal instinct blackens the brain as the purity of survival collapses critical thinking and the ability to create ‘boxes’. The brain swells into one box and the boxes that make up the male brain are emptied. Morality, ethics, benevolence, family, love are quashed in the melee. The IDF trains the US Military in this ideology.

The outcome is a death wish – sometimes for self.

War: War has been a means to ‘steal’ since ancient history. Wanting to own what is not rightfully yours. Wanting to destroy what you perceive is enemy. And who decides the enemy? What is the definition of an enemy? “One seeking to injure, overthrow, or confound an opponent. Or, a thing that harms or weakens something else.” In grade school mentality, an enemy is someone you simply don’t like. And somewhere in this definition is – President Trump.

Trump has managed to quash normal brain function in thousands of followers and replace it with a barbaric animal quest for blood. AS form of Lust. The enemy is an illusion. And the ability of the brain to process reality is diminished. These newly drafted humans are not warriors, they don’t seek to protect or save or right a wrong, they are ravenous hyena’s craving the kill. It is a demented, warped human soul that has lost its way …

SHAOLIN MONKS:

Shaolin Monks are perhaps the cleanest warriors in existence. Not only is their physical training much more advanced and evolved than the military but they understand the importance of training the mind as well. To maintain focus. To understand constraint. To view compassion. And to understand that this training is not built on killing and death, but on personal evolution and enlightenment. These Monks learns how anything can become a weapon. He does not incite violence, he eliminates the threat of aggression.

Intense discipline does not involve MK Ultra mind manipulation or similar tactics used by Zionist psychologists to create what amounts to a vacant machine whose very heart and soul no longer exist – Shaolin Monks pursue a spiritual path – the warrior training simply an exercise of body with mind. To be in one.

Trump’s attitude in killing just to kill, in controlling another country and its civilization just for power, is not born of a strategist or philosopher. While he has proudly implemented ‘deception’ as his core concept of excellence, he ignores the pillars of core principles – the Moral Law. Without which he loses The People and ultimately the respect and loyalty of his soldiers. Art of War.

The destruction to society as a whole is a slow catastrophic collapse. We, The People, are responsible for the actions. Rome burned. And perhaps we have completely botched the analysis of why. Perhaps Rome burned because society had simply gone too far over the elliptical cliff. Perhaps it was the only viable means to stop what the military under the King had become – a constant continuum of death and torture. Perhaps Rome burning was to save a last semblance of peoples who could escape and rebuild – living a more subdued quiet life.

The Shaolin Monks are first recorded in 495 AD and thrive still today. Their fighting style is called Kung Fu. Technically, it isn’t a fighting style per se, it begins with learning how to humble oneself within the embodiment of natural order within nature. It is discipline. It is surpassing physical boundaries with the mind. And ultimately it is the transformation of the body controlled by the mind. I took Kung Fu and Tai Chi. There is no such thing as ‘I can’t’ or ‘I’m tired’ or ‘that’s too hard’. There is no complaining – there is only the mind ruling the body.

The absolute focus of the mind ruling the body... Today’s military warriors are taught to have no mind. To do. And thus lose mindfulness. Becoming machines. Until their bodies are used up and they are left with two splintered parts - mind and body.

America is not fighting ‘enemies’. The only enemies are those born of the Nephilim. But we have been manipulated and deceived within a false doctrine of the term – enemy. Even terrorism – a relatively new fractional idea – was created by the same people creating war as ‘the enemy’ in order to never indulge in peace. Trump’s word salad – Peace Thru Strength – has brought 7 wars, endless death, and a society trembling in fear.

Using that dervish emotion of Fear Trump is threatening Cuba, Mexico, Colombia and Greenland simultaneously. Who will die? Perhaps everyone. Certainly, millions of animals… who simply existed. Trump has never had a pet.

The constant blaming imposed by Trump – it was Biden’s fault, the democrat’s fault, bad people fault, the fault is on anyone who is not a shadow of Trump – is a form of pathological narcissism – the inability to take responsibility due to a victimhood psychosis. His followers within that mentality salivate over more deaths! A video game. He has surrounded himself with victims. Holocaust cry babies.

Was Rome burned to save civilization? We need to be mindful Shaolin Monks, not Trump Warriors. When you do as your enemy, you become your enemy.