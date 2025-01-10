The Psychology of Politics is now the psychology of Murder. In order to be considered for a position in western politics one must deactivate a part of the brain that differentiates between right and wrong. The ventromedial prefrontal cortex, plays a crucial role in moral and ethical judgements and decision-making by integrating cognitive and emotional processes involved in social behavior.

The Max Planck Institute has determined that within the frontal cortex there are two lobules which interpret negative and positive situations; inferior and superior. They react by turning each other off or on when presented with a conflict to evaluate. Ironically, in addition to the research at Leipzig, the study worked in conjunction with Israel.

For Example: When Israel’s IDF conduct child torture, rape, sodomy, and murder – their frontal lobe is interpreting that behavior as ‘positive’. When Ted Cruz and Rick Scott put forth an assassination order on Madura – their frontal lobe interprets that as positive. When James Woods vehemently demands all Palestinians be scraped from earth permanently – his frontal lobe interprets that as a positive. When doctors knowingly kill their patients as in CoVid, they become aggressively manic in their sense of superiority.

Within the psychology of murder, numerous factors are at play; mental disorders, neuroticism, and brain changes. In the cases I present, the common factor is lack of ‘remorse’. Compounded by the inability to see these persons as human.

Would the frontal lobe which distinguishes between right and wrong be somehow damaged? What would cause that damage? Can it be fixed?

In the mid 20th century, lobotomies were performed on people deemed ‘antisocial’. A needle was inserted between the eyes into the frontal lobe cutting or scraping away the nerve fiber connections. The consequences were extreme causing emotional and intellectual blunting, seizures, dementia and death.

Within the psychology of politics, Tulsi Gabbard was told she wouldn’t be confirmed unless she agreed to FISA-702 which allows warrantless searches of American citizen’s communication and electronic data. The exceptions are anyone in Congress. A form of psychosis wherein Congress is immune because they are superior. The same superiority complex practiced by Israel in their death sentence to all goys. Including babies.

In a court of law, typically when someone cannot distinguish between right and wrong they are considered mentally ill. Off they go to the funny farm where life is beautiful all the time… In the White House and Capitol, those who cannot distinguish between right and wrong get a promotion, a raise, and a book deal.

Narcissism is an on/off switch in the brain. But ‘science’ declares that this mental illness is either genetic or a result of improper upbringing as a child. And suddenly everything that is known about the frontal lobe is discarded. WHY?

One study took the cause one step further suggesting that narcissism scores were higher in individualistic cultures (which focus more on each person’s rights and goals) compared with collectivistic cultures (which focus more on what’s best for the group). The Greater Good. Of course if this were true then the vast majority of societies across the globe within western cultures would be narcissists.

Science doesn’t seem to really ‘know’ much of anything. Instead, they have become good ‘guessers’. Magnifying the guess as knowledge, until the collective all believe the guess is truth as espoused from the narcissistic sense of superiority. That was CoVid.

In politics narcissism is a pre-requisite. The off switch is frozen in place.

By age 5, a child’s brain is considered to be 90% developed. But full development slows to a crawl so that full development doesn’t occur until mid twenties. The last part of the brain to mature is the frontal lobe. Meaning that the right/wrong development is not triggered by your upbringing, the final stages are triggered by you and the choices you make. Your parents give you guidance – but you make your choices.

The frontal lobe can be damaged via traumatic brain injury, cocaine and heroin use, or even bad nutrition. Processed foods. Additives. Sugar. Colas. Cereal. Fructose corn syrup. All damage the frontal cortex of our brain. Big Pharma makes the chemical additives that have altered our brain health. Having caused the frontal lobe to be unable to effectively respond to its switches. Leading to narcissistic behavior, and altering the ability to differentiate right from wrong.

Big Pharma tells us that these chemicals make our food ‘safer’. The Washington Post confirms this. The media confirms this. So why do Americans have more chemicals in their diet than any other industrialized nation? Europe took a hard line approach; banning additives until proven safe. The FDA approves additives until the damage or guilt is untenable. The CDC conforms to the Pharma Industry whose entire goal would seem to be to destroy Americans. And we are told They Are ALL EXPERTS!

Lastly. In addition to chemical free nutrition, learning new things activates and engages the frontal lobe. Other activities that help build function include; dance, music, arts and theatre.

SO GO DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY !