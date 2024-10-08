FEMA Director, Deanne Criswell, is concerned with the ‘morale’ of her responders in the hurricane hit Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida due to the fact that boots on the ground say responders are not there or doing more damage than help. Kamala is having a hissy fit because Governor DeSantis did not answer her telephone call. A female Navy commander just sunk a ship due to incompetence. Senator Warren thinks abortion is being hijacked. And Whoopi Goldberg, aka Caryn Johnson, just referred to Biden as the “Acting” President.

Feminism is dead.

The only charity showing up to help the hurricane victims appears to be Samaritans Purse. The only country that called Biden to offer assistance in our time of need was – none. Kamala’s big attempt at being interviewed meant going on a site which is framed in sexuality and sex. Democrats are calling for Hurricane Milton to take out Mar a Lago. And America has truly quaked!

Germany is now in a recession. Macron is being punished by Israel. Ukraine is still faking its peace talks. Israel wants to take over the entire Middle East. AIPAC’s largest recipient donor is Mike Johnson. The only sane block of voices are coming from Russia – where God still lives.

Alice is in Wonderland negotiating with the Queen of Hearts.

Every year FEMA submits a budget. Every year FEMA gets ‘additional funding’ equal to about 70% of the original budget. Maybe instead of giving Billions to the Green Fund, the US should concentrate on Disaster relief! Under Biden, that fund is receiving $3 billion every 2 years! The Net Unexpended assets of the Green Fund is now - $10,904,248,000 – 70% of which is in Cash. 37% of its income is spent to run the fund.

The largest outlay from FEMA is Covid – a man-made disaster for which it claims to have active obligations… FEMA WEBSITE, September 4, 2024: Eligibility for Public Assistance - An applicant must be a state, territory, tribe, local government or private nonprofit organization.

The Obligations portion of FEMA’s latest report include moneys to NGO’s for assistance of a ‘disaster’ dating as far back as 2013. For Example: FEMA reported 9/9/24 that it was awarding additional funding to: 1. Trujillo Alto Economic Development Corporation, a Puerto Rican Finance firm that makes loans to individuals. 2. Comerío Family Pro-Welfare Association, a Puerto Rican agency that addresses school dropout behavior. The reason? Hurricane Maria – 2017.

To Quell the rumor that FEMA is attempting to quell, there is this nugget, News Nation 8/29/24: DHS on Wednesday announced the allocation of over $380 million to various entities nationwide through the agency’s Shelter and Service Program. The program is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This includes almost $17 million to the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio, which received over $10 million in a previous tranche of Shelter and Service funds released in April. However, two lawmakers told Border Report when the first batch of Fiscal Year 2024 SSP funds were released that they questioned how Catholic Charities of San Antonio was spending the money and they were concerned with reports that airline tickets were being bought for migrants to travel to other U.S. cities with these funds.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, who at the time was ranking member of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, helped to set up this program. He told Border Report it was never intended to supply airline tickets for migrants to travel. The money is intended to reimburse non-governmental organizations and municipalities for food and shelter and toiletry expenses they incur housing asylum-seekers who cross the border.

No one in the US Government seems to know exactly how to tell the Truth. They don’t have their statements aligned. And they often forget that Google has yet to delete the past information so as to support the LIE.

The amount of disease in our federal and state governments is far more progressed than we can imagine. The psychosis within their hearts is beyond repair. And as Kamala continues to speak like 5 year old on Prozac, the depth to which the Inner Cartel is prepared to go is unfathomable – unfortunately, they just don’t care…