Paul Craig Robertss recently likened President Trump to Caesar II. The supporting documentation that Caesar existed at all is dated from possibly the 10th century, but more descriptive in its narrative from the 15th Century AD. By then, a complete biography is created wherein we are given every conceivable thought and life event. As though the scribbler knew Caesar intimately to such extent his love life is detailed, his personal thoughts, his musings, his food preferences, and of course his attire. Yet, having nothing at all to support the story.

You see, none of Caesars original writings exist today – they are all creative ‘copies’ fabricated from the imagination of anonymous scribes.

There are two sources that supposedly uphold the Caesar ‘existence’: Plutarch’s Lives and Suetonius’s The Twelve Caesars. The oldest surviving copy of Plutarch’s Lives is from the 10th century AD. The oldest surviving manuscript of The Twelve Caesars? 9th or 10th Century AD. This exact same circular was used in justifying the existence of Pliny The Elder, Aristotle and Plato. This time frame coincides with the establishment of The PAPAL STATE.

The Roman Empire Failed. The Papacy Rose. The First Crusade.

Within the Myth, Caesar was assassinated by 60 Senators who called themselves Liberators of Rome – stabbed exactly 23 times on March 15th in 44 BC. The date of death is said to have been memorialized by the issuance of a ‘gold coin inscribed with EID Mar – meaning the Ides of March. No day, no year. ONE coin. Remarkably intact… suddenly appears in 2020.

This is how our History was created – the Stage Play.

FYI: During the Latin days of the Caesar Empire, Caesar was pronounced, “KAISAR”. As borrowed centuries later by the Germans in the 19th century.

We are about to be given a Big Brother, his name is Netanyahu and he intends to outline his domination of America in terms of what he expects of the populace. Stepping into his role as ruler over America. A lifetime aspiration – a lifetime proclamation. Netanyahu has stated that NYC mayor, Mamdani, foments hate… the singular man responsible for genocide across Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran is literally condemning Mamdani.

The shared Militaries has technically already taken place, the Section 219 insertion is simply to formalize the power grab. The first person to reveal Section 219 buried in the NDAA, which no one in congress had read, was Ben Freeman of the Quincy Institute. The Quincy Institute was founded in 2019 by Stephen Heintz. It’s initial funding came from Open Society Foundation, Kochs Foundation, Carnegie Foundation and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. The Institute was accused by Israeli shill Tom Cotton of being anti-semitic given it advocates for peaceful solutions to foreign agendas. (confusing? Join the club)

In 2025 there were a number of foreign propaganda arms and legs registered with FARA whose aim was to stop the spread of antisemitism amidst Israel’s genocide of Palestine. One such arm is Targeted Communications Global – registered address – Arlington Virginia, foreign principle – Government of Israel. Signature on File – Katherine Reynolds. Funding - $9.9 million. In addition to spending on X, funds were given to Breitbart and the Daily Caller to promote fictional pro-Israel content.

One claim pushed by the propaganda campaign is that Iran has “sleeper cells in the US”. Like other Israeli FARA arms, Havas Media, a French conglomerate, also hired subcontractors to push the pro-Israel narrative. Havas parent company is the Bollore Group. They have been ‘accused’ of money laundering, bribery and concealment throughout six countries in Africa via its management of ports.

The merging of the US and Israeli militaries was originally drafted by Kirsten Gillebrand and Ted Budd. The Initiative allows for “network integration” and “data fusion” between both countries’ militaries which encompasses AI, DEW’s, quantum and cyber defense – and medical defense as in bioweapons. According to a letter from Benjamin Netanyahu – this integration was ‘his’ plan, stating; “It essentially transforms Israel from a top U.S. aid recipient to a full member of the U.S. defense and intelligence apparatus.”

The Act directs unprecedented support for the security of Israel – paid for by American Taxpayers. We already pay for their free healthcare for their 10 million population. The Initiative would be led by an “executive agent” appointed by the US Secretary of defense – Hegseth who is a Zionist receiving ALL his scripts and Directions against Iran directly from Israel.

The fact that the Soros/Rockefeller/Carnegie Cartel paid for this information to go public through the Quincy Institute is cause for furrowed commentary as in WHAT THE FARK???

Reality within the present is just as convoluted as the reality of our ancient history. Challenging what we see with our own eyes – what we know with our hearts and souls – and what read with our individual intellect. However, the entirety of the faces behind masks must be revealed so we can be informed. I know not what to make of this…newest revelation.