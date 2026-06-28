Al Shabaab is labeled a terrorist group in Somalia with affiliations to al Qaeda. Formed originally as a youth militia, it rose to prominence after the invasion of Somalia by Ethiopia and their colonization of the country. The only countries designating it as a terrorist group are US, UK and UAE. The US intervened on behalf of Ethiopia to militarily fight the organization from gaining power. The parliamentary republic is led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

In 2013, Hassan Mohamud welcomed Ethiopian troops into Somalia to help control dissidents. In 2001, he trained at Harrisburg, Virginia’s Summer Peace Building Institute. It has a faculty of – 6 and is affiliated with the Soros Foundation and USAID. When he returned to the Institute in 2014, he was given secret service protection. The implication? CIA.

PM, Hamza Abdi Barre, has different ideologies. He supports Hama, condemns Israel’s Gaza genocide, and is thus considered antisemitic.

In 1948 the British assigned control over Somalia to Ethiopia. In the 1970’s a coalition of Ethiopia, Israel, Soviet Union, East Germany and others attacked Somalia. Essentially, contrary to media propaganda, Somalia’s civil war is a war against colonialism and genocide. It has been attempting to regain independence for 80 years.

US military involvement in Somalia dates from the 1990s wherein Operation Restore Hope was launched by Bush. On the surface, the purpose of the mission was to help Somalians who were starving. Reality; an expanded US and UN coup intervened to install a western aligned government which caused heavy casualties and heavy outrage within Somalia. The desire for an independent and sovereign state led to the rise of Al Shabaab. Their ideology is anti- Ethiopian and anti-Zionism.

Which is why they are labeled a terrorist organization.

The Mossad wants control over Somaliland so they can build a strategic base there in order to target – Yemen. Somalia’s coastline stretches across the Gulf of Aden and the entrance to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait which hosts a vital shipping corridor to the Red Sea. The Houthis are their target given they are a designated terrorist organization by Israel and the US.

Like Al Shabaab, the Houthis rose in the early 1990’s as a deterrence against colonization and Anti-Zionism. The roots of violence in the Middle East erupted as a direct result of nationalizing Israel in 1948:

The IDF was the offspring of the terrorist groups; Haganah, Lehi and Irgun. They were legitimized in 1948. Yitzhak Shamir, originally from Poland, was the leader of Lehi – he became an Israeli Prime Minister. The Haganah was led by David Ben-Gurion who became a Prime Minister. He was born in Poland. The first leader of the Irgun was Avraham Tehomi. Born in Ukraine. He organized defense units during the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. He later immigrated to Israel, then moved to the US where he worked for the allies in WWII. Subsequently, he moved to Hong Kong where he became a wealthy diamond dealer.

Menachem Begin was the last leader of the terrorist group Irgun. He became Prime Minister of Israel.

These are the same peoples labeling Hamas and Houthis and al Shabaab, terrorists. Because they are anti-Zionists who oppose allowing their respective countries to be colonized for The Greater Israel. The same Israel now claiming they will bomb Turkey – The same Israel embraced by 90% of US Congress and calling for the decimation of Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, and Jordan.

HEZBOLLAH: Formed in 1982 in response to Israel’s invasion of Lebanon. Their ideology includes – anti-Zionism. While they were declared to be the militants to bomb the US embassy in Bierut in 1983, a court finding declared the responsibility was on the shoulders of the Islamic Jihad Organization for which they concurred. The Jihad Organization was formed to fight the Israeli’s during their invasion of Lebanon in 1982. According to a few Israeli journalists, the Jihad Organization was an alias used by Hezbollah. It was the CIA’s, Robert Baer, who claimed the Jihad Organization was part of Iran’s IRGC – despite no actual proof. Or evidence.

Robert Baer initiated the assassination of Saddam Hussein. He is quoted as: “If you want a serious interrogation, you send a prisoner to Jordan. If you want them to be tortured, you send them to Syria. If you want someone to disappear – never to see them again – you send them to Egypt.”

This is how it is done. The rewriting of history. The making of Terrorists. While the real terrorists, the Mafia, the Global Pariah of coups and bombs and war, lies within Israel’s colony – America. Now in the Hands of the Trump Regime which is more than willing to succor the teat of Israel’s Grandiose desire to become the World Leader willing to annihilate Planet Earth with its 250 Nuclear Warheads – on any point of time. While the deceit and Topsy Turvydom of Propaganda continues to crumble beneath Truthsayers!