Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
4h

Trolls be everywhere, no? More and more truth sayers on the web are being subjected to coordinated attacks by (apparently) paid actors whose sole purpose in life is to destroy people trying to tell the truth. That it is coordinated is obvious by the same verbiage being used by all of them, and the same themes recurring over and over. I don't envy you having to deal with these miscreants, and I, for one, am grateful for your continued efforts. Take care.

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1 reply by Helena Glass
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
3h

So one is anti-Semitic if one criticizes Semitic immoral actions.

Makes about as much sense as pigs flying in circles, singing Leonard Cohen's song

Hallelujah.

How about being anti-immoral no matter who is involved ? Then, if you're behaving

immorally, you are dealt with in a way that prohibits you from behaving that way. Like

put into a prison or worse, depending. You get to be treated as you treat others. Or, my

new saying, " Do unto you as you are doing to others. "

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1 reply by Helena Glass
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