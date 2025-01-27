The US spends $1.5 billion per year for war refugees in Jordan which includes 2 million Palestinians evicted by Israel. In addition, the US gives Jordan millions in military aid. Egypt is also paid $1.5 billion in aid annually from the US and hosts 115,000 Palestinians, as well as Syrians, and others totaling roughly 1 million. The Obvious? There would be no need to support refugees if the West, Israel and the US, stopped destroying other countries.

There is one country that contributes nothing to the refugee crisis… Israel. Despite Israel inciting wars and bombing civilians in cities and towns across the Middle East and Africa to oblivion – they don’t host refugees, nor do they contribute monetarily to the refugee crisis created by Israel. Instead, the US picks up their entire tab and then gives Israel $4 billion annually for ‘economic relief’.

Trump claims that the conditions in Gaza and The West Bank are so insidiously devastated that Egypt and Jordan need to up their ante and host an additional 1.5 million Palestinians. Their respective presidents say – NO. We create the crisis and then demand the consequences be shuffled elsewhere. By a country that had absolutely no hand in the game.

The classic Western blackmail would then be – Sanctions. While I believe Trump’s threat of tariff sanctions on Colombia are valid, in general, sanctions fail. Just as prison’s fail. The punishment concept is wholly flawed. The recidivism rate in the US is 68% within 3 years of being caught.

When the US wages war on a country for not bending the knee, the country is not likely to feel all warm and fuzzy about subsequently creating an alliance. The punishment concept is psychologically inane. Many countries acknowledge this fact by accepting each other’s sovereignty without feeling obligated to accept their internal civilian policies.

The concept of freeing another country from their abusive government has been so over-used it is embryonic in its lack of evolution. According to Stockholm research, the global military expenditures for 2023 reached $2.44 trillion. What did it accomplish? A circle of money. Much like NGO’s. The cache simply moves thru allegiances within an inner circle. A couple of wars are created to justify the cache. And peace is a foregone concept. A racket that has its core in money.

But money becomes boring. And people crave excitement. So a new cycle begins. That cycle became Satan. Pedophilia. Children. Porn. In 1983 the movie, Brainstorm, was the precursor to AI and how it can be used to fill the void of boredom within an individual fullfillment. A headset would play out the person’s wishes including war, monsters, and porn. There was a scene toward the end in which a man’s fetish was to have sex with multiple women simultaneously. But the Brain couldn’t turn off without someone at the controls. The man’s brain was literally destroyed by the stimuli. When he was finally discovered, most of his brain cells had died. From lack of oxygen.

This is the path that our bored elite are pulsing toward; Ellison, Fink, Bezos, Gates, etc… They have attained their money, played hard with their toys, and now there is nothing left to do. They are BORED. The idea of peace, for them, is boring.

A once upon a time married with children friend of mine became bored. He could helicopter ski, was a scratch golfer, bought a 75 foot yacht and sailed back and forth between Italy and Croatia. He had multiple affairs. And still he was bored. So he decided to do the ultimate – he transitioned.

This is how they think. Bezos has turned himself and his partner into celluloid; new faces, boobs, bicep implants, calf muscle implants, removal of ribs, lipo, botox, adenochrome, yachts, trafficking, etc… Still. Bored. The concept of creating peace and prosperity, of doing good with their mountains of wealth, is never considered.

Their brains are damaged – just like what happened in Brainstorm.

Certainly out of 196 global countries, we don’t have to rely on 3 for everything we need (China, Canada and Mexico). Does President Trump want peace? Or does he see turning America into an Empire – at any cost – a game plan?

Gaza is leveled. LA is leveled. Lahaina is leveled. ALL prime highly valuable coastal land. The common factor. While Lahaina and Gaza were occupied by those deficient in money, LA was off-script. While the news is littered with celebrities who lost their homes – no one is talking about the rest of the victims, the refugees. The MAJORITY of victims, numbering 12,000.

Were the celebrities casualties of war? As in ‘what difference does it make” ~ Hillary in Benghazi?

Newsom has declared a ‘reimagined LA’ that will be working overtime utilizing the vast number of illegal immigrants he refuses to deport to create the new LA ready for the World Cup, The Olympics and the Super Bowl. I am reminded of Qatar: population = 3,063,000 of which 313,000 are Qatari – the rest are imported slaves.

Newsom needs those illegal slaves to rebuild LA. How will Trump respond? Who will rebuild Gaza? According to Netanyahu – Indian slave labor, possibly loaned by Qatar.

At the very least, concentrating on these ravaged areas will keep the Boredom At Bay. Of course, it does fill the World Economic Forum Agenda: Smart Cities owned and run by Stakeholders. Stakeholders having the money to invest and the time to rebuild. And perhaps, for a while, War will become shelved to fulfill the Agenda. In the meantime, all refugees need to be ‘removed’. All people who could hamper the Stakeholder rebuilds - must be removed.

WHY? What is left is toxic and uninhabitable.