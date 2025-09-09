Countries are in revolt! Citizens are rising up against the corruption! Argentina’s Milei is finished. Erdogan in Turkey will need to capitulate to stay in power. The PEOPLE are done. Pakistan may see these protests as a rite of passage and revolt in favor of their rightfully elected Khan! Brazil’s Lula is defying the bullypit of Trump. And more countries want to join the BRICS as they fear the fallout of a spiraling America.

The cohesion that was once MAGA is now a chaotic maelstrom of attacks against anyone who disagrees. While the White House continues to make the distinction between republicans vs democrats, they have lost the narrative. Trying to find an enemy in a party when the Maga Party is more aligned than ever with everything notoriously rhino and liberal.

Obama has joined Hollywood as his new gig, knowing there will be no consequences, no secret police or FBI agents coming to arrest him in the dead of night for treason. Fauci is giving lectures at universities knowing he is secure. And Clinton is busy boosting Chelsea for NY Governor. These are not the actions of traitors who fear for their lives. They are not the normal citizens representing 95% of the country. But they flaunt their privileges.

Turkey is having its AfD moment as the opposition party to Erdogan’s Rule has been declared a terrorist corrupted organization and thus has appointed his own Interim Chairman of the party. A Marin le Pen moment. While Macron finds himself flanked by angry voters, angry party members, and a failed Prime Minister. The People are Speaking!

Peronists are well ahead in the upcoming vote and Milei is looking haggard and divisive as he screams at the people he detests revealing his severe cocaine damaged teeth snarling for the cameras. AntiSemitism protests have ravaged the streets of Argentina as Milei jails a left wing legislator over his ‘social media posts’ calling Israeli’s Nazis.

Western backed Dictators are falling prey to their Israeli advocacy instead of representing their people. Starmer, whose wife is Israeli, has been jailing British taxpayers for making ‘offending statements’ on their own social media. And Trump is inches away from advocating this sort of censorship on behalf of the Huckabee Chosen People montage.

But it is Israel and Netanyahu who have suckled their teats to satan that has been the basis of the RESET. The Trump bully-mantra is backing all of the west into a cave as they desperately try to reclaim their self-righteous seats on the throne. It is a moment in history wherein the people claim, ‘We Are Done’! We are done. Those left standing? BRICS.

Laos just chose – BRICS. Japan’s PM stepped down. South Korea is royally peeved at Trump for rounding up 300 of their workers at a Hyundai plant. While America’s economy is cracking like a tectonic shift under California as the earthquake resonates. Not ONE law has gone thru Congress and passed. The entire house of cards EO’s are slipshod and can be reversed within ten minutes of any next President who ‘feels like it’. Fake pieces of paper that have little value even to start a fire.

Sure, we all wanted the illegal gang members gone, the criminals in jail, and a justice system that was fair and equal. But we got much more than that and now our manufacturing center is teetering on collapse. What’s left of it. Employment doesn’t match need. Education is a farcical circus carnival. And the elite Pariah are threatening their own with duals of death. Over what? Power plays.

Like five year old boys fighting over the backseat in a car and the ‘you crossed that line!’ threat. The mental progressive of sticks and knives as opposed to the 4D-Chess I keep hearing the Magats defend. While Huckabee is busily giving a Biblical lesson on the Chosen People of Jewish descent as he applauds the genocide of women and children for God.

These indictments were supposed to be written over the course of the four years that Biden sat on the proverbial throne. The justification/excuse that indictments take time to write, aka Bondi, is a distraction from the four years she had full entitlement. The dismantling of the CIA is not even discussed any longer. The Department of War is the singular signal of what the Trump presidency is posturing – NOT as peace thru strength – but War for Power.

And for whatever reason, Trump was groomed to believe he would lead the global RESET. That power vacuum is the extent of his losing checkergame. Nobody but Zionists want to play. They have left the parking garage. The only limo left is Netanyahu’s. Just in time for Trump to levy MORE sanctions on Russia in his last hurrah bid for relevance. We, as America have been ‘discovered’.