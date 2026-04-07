Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Gerry_O'C
3h

...there are so many apparent complexities and yet beneath their diversionary veneers there must be a realistic progression of unfolding events, the truth and meaning of which the duration of our current tenures on earth we may never discern... great points on Jesus and Christianity, Europe lagging in terms of applied tenets of Christianity and Zoroasterism goes way back!... 🙏➕ 🙏...

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Gerry_O'C
3hEdited

...clicked like, and doesn't respond... 🙏➕🙏...edit:ok it worked this time, after several attempts!...

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