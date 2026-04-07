The Federal and state governments are looking to ban Sharia Courts in America. The courts are voluntary wherein individuals may choose to follow Sharia for personal matters. Many financial institutions in America are operating in compliance with Islamic Law which prohibits the taking of – Interest. Parallel, The Money Changers of the Jewish Beth Din courts also operate inside America. It is a fundamental rule of Jewish law that a dispute between two Jews should be referred to a Beis Din for a decision and not be taken to the civil courts. In fact, within America we have ambulances that are only available to Jews. We have hospitals specifically for Jews. Jewish universities. Jewish grocery stores. We have Jewish police patrolling US cities. And we have unregistered AIPAC.

To overhaul the system of tolerance we have readily adopted, it would have to apply uniformly. Banning Sharia courts without also banning Zionist courts would be ‘discrimination’. Should we also ban all Islam and Zionist NGO’s? Maybe just ban ALL Foreign Agents. Ban the Communist Party. Ban pornography. Create an America which is sovereign instead of ‘tolerant’. Tolerance: fostering peaceful and inclusive societies. Worked so well in Palestine! Sweden. Germany.

There are roughly 4.5 American Muslims of which between 30% and 40% are Sharia = 1.35 million to 1.8 million. Compared to 7.5 million Jews. Numbers = statistics = comparatives for analytical and critical thinking. The vast majority of Sharia believe in God and Jesus. The vast majority of Ashkenazi Jews believe Jesus is in a vat of semen in Hell and are atheist pagans. We tolerate the pagans and war the religious.

Perhaps a better use of time and funds would be to raise the American proficiency standards from 36th place globally – an embarrassment by ALL accounts. Perhaps, a better use of time would be to overhaul the Text Books of America so that students are taught reality instead of illusions. Because Truth might reveal that Iranians and Palestinians and Lebanese and Yemeni are more connected to God than most of Europe.

Do you believe in God?

I will indulge once again into the epithet that Jesus was a jew when Jews had yet to exist and didn’t formulate themselves until 600 years later. Jesus wasn’t Christian either given Christianity didn’t exist until hundreds of years after his crucifixion. Assigning a ‘religion’ to Jesus is beyond absurdity. It is an argument of the least.

Zoroastrianism. Considered one of, if not The, oldest organized religion of history, it is classified as Iranian, or Persian, the word translates as worship or devotion. Founded sometime in the year 2000 BCE, the tenets of the religion mimic quite closely the Biblical accounts of Noah and Jesus. The young Greek/Macedonian ruler, Alexander The Great, sacked and decimated much of Persian antiquity. Unfortunately, there are no viable narratives to prove this occurred, and only scraps of information from centuries later to prove he existed. His tomb was never located.

But the story is told as if it is based on factual evidence reconfigured by temporal Man to impose Hellenistic beliefs, aka the creation of the Roman Empire, and the mythology to support The Greek and Roman Gods.

Today, we find that Truth tends to trigger people. Presenting various facts that have been quashed means that The People are safe when there are no options, no ability to think outside the box, no choices. Big Brother must think for us. There is only the presented offering. This is what creates a dummied-down society afraid of exploring alternate realities. A society relegated to physical beliefs instead of spiritual or energy understanding.

For Example: According to the Cambridge Dictionary – the definition of ‘dummied down’:

“The act of making something simpler and easier for people to understand, especially in order to make it more popular….” As though it was a good thing. Helping people who are too stupid to understand.

Consistently across social media, the Zionist Jewish diaspora argue that their superiority is intellectual. Therefore, their books, written in the 10th to 17th centuries provide them a justification for harming the lesser peasants who they view as animals or cattle. This is the doctrine by which Trump has now altered his motive for war from saving the Iranian people from corrupt leaders, to destroying their entire civilization from planet earth.

Define Zionist Jew: Zionism as a ‘Jewish’ conscript is relatively new having been defined by Theodor Herzl in 1897. His ancestral name was Loebl. At the time, Jews were persecuted for their historical oppression and corruption as atheists and destroyers of civilizations including The Roman Empire. Herzl created a Movement – Zionism - to legitimize the Jews from the stigma of history and to promote atheism.

When did Zionism become synonymous with global deception? When The Books Were Written.

Many of the Jews of today, particularly Ashkenazi’s, are not Jews as portrayed by any Biblical epithet. The Jewish Zionist diaspora are illegitimate having created a false history compilation to support a massive propaganda of legitimacy. The purpose of which is to not only destroy Christianity – but the original Canaanites who adopted and reformed by device into Hebrews, into Jews. But not necessarily – Zionists.

The word Antisemitism was first coined in 1860 and later popularized in 1879 by Wilhelm Marr who claimed that Jews were an alien race not a religious group. Coincidentally, it was 1896 when Rothschild began his decimation of Palestine on behalf of Communist Bolsheviks from Russia. Heinrich von Treitschke, a German member of the Reichstag in the mid 1800’s was opposed to Catholics, Poles, Jews and Socialists. Due to his prominence as an historian and political writer, this view was published extensively throughout Germany.

His theory was that there was brutal competition among races and believed German soil contained magic given the Noblemen of German descent. He wanted German soil to remain pure while advocating for the extermination of other nations due to their inferiority.

Catholics, Socialists, Poles, Jews and Romanians were Targeted by Hitler. Yet the entire World War is now simply a Jewish Holocaust. Just as antisemitism is only against Jewish peoples and not all Semites. But it is this rewriting of victimhood by one race, Jews, against all others that has given rise to how they recreated themselves today as superior over all races.

Central to the Jewish diaspora is a psychological need to feel superior. As grossly emanated by the likes of Ben Shapiro, et al. But the inferiority is rooted in German and Austrian heritage – not Prussia or even Middle Eastern. Why didn’t the Jews of the 19th century become allies with the Catholics, Poles, Romanians, and Socialists in their common reckoning?

WHY is Islam their FOCUS? Likely stems from WWI wherein the Ottoman Empire was carved up in favor of smaller Middle eastern states without any consideration for Jewish statehood. In other words it comes from – Jealousy made exceptionally greater when those SEMITE Middle Eastern countries became filthy rich off OIL. Money = Superiority. Superiority of Race.