Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
8h

...thanks for the report Helena, interesting about the automated and coordinated algorithms...so far as for influence never could stand 'em and rather aptly they might be regarded as 'sinfluencers'... 🙏➕🙏...

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
7h

Thank you Helena!

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