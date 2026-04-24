A Rutgers University study found that most of Nick Fuentes online engagement is driven by foreign bot activity. Per Rutgers Analysis of a sample of 20 recent posts showed that 61% of retweets within the first 30 minutes came from repeat, often anonymous, accounts acting in a coordinated or automated manner. What Rutgers does not point out is the fact that EVERY INFLUENCER account is using this exact same algorithm gaming. Right, Left, and in the Middle. This would also include high vibes MSM accounts. It is a Yawn.

Apparently, the Twitter vibe today is to claim a handful of influencer accounts including Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, et al, are all running to Europe simultaneously to flee the lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center brought by Kash Patel via a federal indictment in Alabama. The Indictment alleges a multi-year scheme to defraud donors. The indictment claims the organization funneled over $3 million in donor funds to informants linked to violent white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups, including the KKK, between 2014 and 2023.

Once again, Patel is over his head in this lawsuit given the FBI pays influencers – would that equate to the FBI defrauding Taxpayers? I am not a fan of the SPLC, however, I am a fan of fair and equitable justice systems, and of revealing evidentiary hypocrisy. Since the upset with the release of Patel’s alleged drunkenness and disappearances from his duties, he has attempted to fray the rhetoric and promote himself as this bona fide FBI Director targeting Bad Guys. It gets worse.

The major donors that Patel claims were defrauded include Soros, Clooney, JP Morgan, and Tim Cook – ALL far-left donors who have come forward and stated emphatically they were not defrauded. And Patel is once again left to appear to be a fool. If the indictment is based on justice for the defrauded donors and they claim they were not defrauded – there is no case. Patel extends his ‘case’ by claiming the SPLC funded the KKK, a fragmented small group, while providing zero evidence.

So how do Candace and Nick Fuentes fit into this bizarre indictment? Twitter “Influencers” paid for by the FBI claim these two were working for the SPLC because they both went on vacation the same time and therefore are ‘fleeing their involvement’ and potential arrest’. Which would mean they are fake podcasters who are really far left wing wackos onboard the Soros, Clinton, Clooney train! That’s logical.

According to the actual indictment: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.almd.90265/gov.uscourts.almd.90265.1.0_1.pdf

The entirety of the case is ‘unbeknownst to donors’ – paid informants were utilized. No names of influencers or conspirators are mentioned with the exception of a small group, National Alliance, an organization that basically disappeared in 2005 with less than 2500 members. The utilization of paid informants is a typical Police, CIA and FBI tactic. Wholly Lawful. It is thus curious who exactly encouraged Patel to go after this group - not for their activities but on behalf of their supposedly defrauded donors…

Far Right, Anti-Jew, NeoNazi Groups identified by the ADL as affiliated with the SPLC per a Video released by Patel. Notable – none of these Groups were ever designated as Domestic Terrorists:

“Unite The Right Rally” - a nonentity, affiliated with no organization and declared by Trump as “some very fine people on both sides”.

“American Front” – an organization virtually disbanded in 2014 after its ten members were arrested.

“National Socialist Party of America” – dissolved in 1981.

“Aryan National Motorcycle Club” – organized in 2007, infiltrated by 2 undercover FBI agents in 2008, led to the arrest of 20 members in 2013 by the FBI. No longer exists.

“National Socialist Movement” – a neo-Nazi group formed in the seventies that became embroiled in internal conflicts in the early 200’s, splintered, and as of 2018 was estimated to have less than 40 members.

State or federal governments can sue a charity for breach of fiduciary duty, misuse of funds, or failure to comply with donor intent for ‘restricted funds’. Typically, the Federal Government may get involved when they suspect noncompliance with their IRS charitable status. In addition, Patel’s lawsuit claims the amounts claimed, $3million, must be forfeited to the US Government, not the ‘defrauded donors’. Even if the SPLC donated to these NeoNazi ‘hate groups’ it may have been immoral, but it was not illegal.

It is equally curious that these charges and indictments are processed in 1-2 days whereas the treason charges against Obama, Hillary, etc… continue to be dismissed as coming some day – in the future – and no charges for the Epstein Pedophiles. Therefore we can conclude the state of Israel has agreed to assist recalibrating Kash Patel’s honorable reputation as a judicious FBI Director hoping for a Big Win in his defamation lawsuits still outstanding against The Atlantic and Politico given the suit against Frank Figliuzzi was dismissed.

As for the Influencers, Candace, Fuentes and Ian suddenly running for the hills of Europe? More than likely an Israeli propaganda stream to disrupt their Spring Break Vacations. YAWN. This is more like a Who’s On First Routine...

When Israel Calls – The White House bows and scrapes dutifully.